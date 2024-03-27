Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended January 31, 2024 [Japanese GAAP]

March 8, 2024

April 23, 2024

April 24, 2024

April 23, 2024

1.

Consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2024 (February 1, 2023 through January 31, 2024)

(1) Consolidated operating resultsFY ended Jan.

2024

FY ended Jan.

2023

Net sales Million yen

(Note) Comprehensive income:Operating income

53,124 48,206

% 10.2

6.6

Million yen 6,361 4,374

FY ended Jan. 2024

FY ended Jan. 2023

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)Ordinary income

% 45.4

4.0

Million yen 6,409 4,413

4,916 million yen (4.1)% 5,128 million yen 88.1%

Net income attributable to owners of parent

% 45.2

Million yen

%

4,541 (12.3)

3.1

5,179

70.4

Net income per share

Diluted net income per share

Return on equity

Ordinary income to total assets

Ordinary income to net sales

FY ended Jan.

2024

FY ended Jan.

2023

Yen 135.15 151.97

Yen 135.00 151.45

% 11.6

14.2

% 13.1

9.6

% 12.0

9.1

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per share

FY ended Jan.

2024

FY ended Jan.

2023

Million yen

51,391 46,333

Million yen

40,787 37,379

% 79.3

80.5

Yen 1,212.54 1,111.48

(Reference) Total shareholders' equity: FY ended Jan. 2024 40,760 million yen

FY ended Jan. 2023 37,309 million yen

(3) Consolidated cash flow

Cash flow from operating activities

Cash flow from investing activities

Cash flow from financing activities

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

FY ended Jan.

2024

FY ended Jan.

2023

Million yen 5,682 2,494

Million yen

(747)

1,930

Million yen

(1,526)

(3,559)

Million yen 26,714 23,302

Cash and cash equivalents

2.

Dividends

Annual dividends

Dividends

(total)

Payout ratio (consolidated)

Dividends/ net assets (consolidated)

Q1 end

Q2 end

Q3 end

Year end

Total

FY ended Jan. 2023

FY ended Jan. 2024

Yen - -

Yen 25.00 25.00

Yen - -

Yen 20.00 30.00

Yen 45.00 55.00

Million yen 1,518 1,848

% 29.6 40.7

% 4.2 4.7

FY ending Jan. 2025 (Forecast)

-

25.00

-

30.00

55.00

43.0

(Note) Breakdown of dividends at end of second quarter of fiscal year ended January 31, 2023: Ordinary dividend 20.00 yen, special dividend 5.00 yen

3.

Forecasts of consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending January 31, 2025 (February 1, 2024 through January 31, 2025)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)Net salesOperating income Ordinary incomeNet income attributable to owners of parentNet income per shareH1 Full yearMillion yen 27,700 56,500

% 4.7 6.4

Million yen

%Million yen

%Million yen

%

3,160 (10.4)

3,175 (10.5)

2,170 (11.5)

6,280

(1.3)

6,300

(1.7)

4,300

(5.3)Yen 64.55 127.91

*Notes

  • (1) Significant changes in subsidiaries during the period (transfer of specific subsidiaries accompanying changes in scope of consolidation): None

    Additions: 0 (company names) Removals: 0 (company names)

  • (2) Changes in accounting policies or estimates, restatements:

    • (i) Changes in accounting policies accompanying revisions of accounting standards, etc.: Yes

    • (ii) Changes other than those under (i) above: None

    • (iii) Changes in accounting estimates:

    • (iv) Restatements:

    None None

    (Note) For more information, see "(5) Notes on the Consolidated Financial Statements (Changes in Accounting Policies)" under "3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Notes" on page 16 of the accompanying materials to this Summary.

  • (3) Number of shares issued and outstanding (common stock)

    • (i) Number of shares issued and outstanding

      (including treasury stock)

    • (ii) Ended number of shares of treasury stock

    • (iii) Average number of shares during period

FY ended Jan. 2024

37,600,000 shares

FY ended Jan. 2023

37,600,000 shares

FY ended Jan. 2024

3,983,862 shares

FY ended Jan. 2023

4,032,960 shares

FY ended Jan. 2024

33,604,840 shares

FY ended Jan. 2023

34,080,884 shares

(Reference) Nonconsolidated Financial Results

1.

Nonconsolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2024 (February 1, 2023 through January 31, 2024)

(1) Nonconsolidated operating results

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)FY ended Jan. 2024

FY ended Jan. 2023

Net sales Million yen 40,715 36,659

% 11.1 6.5

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

% 59.1 5.6

4,988 3,136

5,570 3,518

% 58.3 3.2

4,161 4,678

% (11.1)

81.1

Net income per share

Diluted net income per share

FY ended Jan. 2024

FY ended Jan. 2023

Yen 123.83 137.28

Yen 123.70 136.80

(2) Nonconsolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per share

FY ended Jan. 2024

FY ended Jan. 2023

Million yen 42,699 38,209

Million yen 33,785 31,048

% 79.1 81.1

Yen 1,004.25 922.87

FY ended Jan. 2024 33,758 million yen FY ended Jan. 2023 30,978 million yen

(Reference) Total shareholder equity

* The Summary of Financial Results is not subject to audits by a certified public accountant or audit firm.

*Note on forward-looking statements and other notes (Forward-looking statements)

The forecasts of financial results above are based on information available as of the date this document is released. Actual results may differ from forecasts for various reasons. Please see page 7 of the accompanying materials for the assumptions underlying forecasts and other related information.

(Financial results briefing, how to obtain supplementary briefing materials)

The Company will hold an online financial results briefing for institutional investors and analysts on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. It plans to publish the materials to be used in the financial results briefing on the Company website (https://www.cec-ltd.co.jp) on Friday, March 8, 2024. The Company plans to release a video of the financial results briefing on Friday, March 15, 2024.

Contents of accompanying materials

1. Overview of Business Results, etc.

(1)Overview of Business Results for The Period under Review

Japan's economy experienced gentle recovery during the consolidated fiscal year under review (February 1, 2023 through January 31, 2024) due to various policies, with improving employment and income conditions. Nevertheless, the future outlook includes the risk that an economic downturn overseas will exert downward pressure on the domestic economy. Examples include concerns about a slowdown in the Chinese economy. Other notable factors include inflation, geopolitical risks, and fluctuations in financial and capital markets.

In the information services industry, as domestic economic recovery continues, investments are growing in digital transformation (DX) to improve corporate productivity and competitive strengths. Demand for digitalization, including system upgrades and migration to the cloud as part of business structural reforms, is expected to grow. In particular, use of ChatGPT and other generative AI solutions is spreading rapidly. Attention is increasingly turning to business efficiency improvements and workstyle reforms using AI. In addition, demand for cybersecurity solutions continues to show rapid growth in response to increasingly sophisticated cyber attacks.

Under these circumstances, the CEC Group carried out its business in accordance with three basic policies: (i) strengthening business capabilities; (ii) strengthening human resources and technical capabilities; and (iii) strengthening the management foundations based on its medium-term management plan for the three-year period from the fiscal year ended January 2023 through the fiscal year ending January 2025. This plan seeks to realize a sustainable society and achieve sustained growth. In the area of (i) strengthening business capabilities, we sought to propose solutions suited to priority investment areas for customers and to enhance sales of our own products and services. These efforts led to growth in both our focus businesses and core businesses, with profits reaching a new record high. In the area of (ii) strengthening human resources and technical capabilities, we reformed the HR system, enhanced hiring and improved employee compensation and treatment, and enhanced training programs in various areas, including programs related to earning official qualifications. In the area of (iii) strengthening the management foundations, we strengthened governance by adopting a system of performance-linked remuneration and promoted ESG initiatives by expanding ISO 14001 certification, among other efforts to boost corporate value.

The business results for the period under review demonstrated positive results due to proposals of ICT solutions in line with the priority investment areas of major customers in both core businesses *1 and focus business areas *2, driving net sales up 4,917 million yen (10.2%) from the previous year to 53,124 million yen. In terms of profit, higher sales combined with sustained efforts to expand sales of Company products and services, coupled with productivity improvements, led to growth of 1,987 million yen (45.4%) in operating income to 6,361 million yen and growth of 1,996 million yen (45.2%) in ordinary income to 6,409 million yen. Net income attributable to owners of the parent was down 637 million yen (12.3%) to 4,541 million yen due to the elimination of the gain on the sale of investment securities recorded last year.

*1 Core businesses:The Company defines its core business as those that function as stable foundations supporting the Company's operations, including contracted development, which serves as the basis of Company sales; provision and operation of ICT infrastructure, development of onboard devices, embedded development, and the testing business.

*2 Focus business areas:

The Company's six focus business areas are (1) production and logistics solutions, (2) mobility services, (3) services provided in cooperation with Microsoft Japan, (4) migration services, (5) security services, and (6) DX cloud platforms.

Business results in the individual segments are reviewed below. (Digital Industry Business)

In the core businesses, services in both central and Western Japan demonstrated positive trends, backed by active ICT investment among manufacturing customers. The focus business area of mobility services demonstrated positive trends in areas such as Big Data analysis and smartphone app development in the MaaS domain. In production and logistics solutions, while results related to smart factory solutions were down from the previous year due to restrained investment, logistics solutions recorded strong performance. As a result, net sales increased by 1,479 million yen (8.8%) from the previous year to 18,313 million yen. Operating income was up 242 million yen (6.3%) over the same period to 4,100 million yen due to higher net sales.

(Service Integration Business)

The core businesses of ICT infrastructure development, including operations and systems development, trended positively. Services provided in cooperation with Microsoft Japan, one of the Company's focus businesses, also maintained favorable performance thanks to growth in Dynamics 365 and Power Platform inquiries. Demand also grew for migration services aimed at cloud migration and security enhancements against a backdrop of DX promotion. Despite the effects of lower stock sales, security services continued to show strong income performance, driven by the effects of recording results for Company products during the second quarter. As a result, net sales increased by 3,438 million yen (11.0%) from the previous fiscal yearto 34,810 million yen. Operating income was up 2,032 million yen (44.4%) over the same period to 6,606 million yen, thanks to sales promotion of Company products and services and the effects of higher net sales.

  • (2) Overview of Financial Position in The Period under Review

    (Total assets)

    Total assets as of the end of the period were 51,391 million yen, up 5,057 million yen from the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year. This was due mainly to an increase of 3,412 million yen in cash and deposits.

    (Liabilities)

    Total liabilities amounted to 10,603 million yen, up 1,649 million yen from the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year. This was due mainly to an increase of 914 million yen in asset retirement obligations under non-current liabilities and an increase of 617 million yen in contract liabilities included under other non-current liabilities.

    (Net assets)

    Net assets increased by 3,407 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 40,787 million yen. This was mainly due to an increase of 3,029 million yen in retained earnings.

  • (3) Overview of Cash Flows in The Period under Review

    Cash and cash equivalents ("funds" hereinafter) as of the end of the fiscal year ended January 31, 2024 stood at 26,714 milli on yen, up 3,412 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year.

    (Cash flow from operating activities)

    Funds increased by 5,682 million yen as a result of operating activities (for an increase of 3,187 million yen in proceeds from the previous period). This was due mainly to income before income taxes of 6,393 million yen.

    (Cash flow from investing activities)

    Funds decreased by 747 million yen as a result of investing activities (for a decrease of 2,678 million yen in proceeds from the previous period). This was due mainly to expenditures of 430 million yen on purchase of non-current assets.

    (Cash flow from financial activities)

    Funds decreased by 1,526 million yen as a result of financial activities (for a decrease of 2,033 million yen in spending from the previous period). This was due mainly to payment of 1,512 million yen in dividends.

    (Reference) Trends in indicators related to cash flow

FY ended Jan. 2022

FY ended Jan. 2023

FY ended Jan. 2024

Equity ratio (%)

78.7

80.5

79.3

Equity ratio based on market value (%)

82.5

109.3

107.7

Cash flow-to-interest-bearing liabilities ratio (years)

0.1

0.2

0.1

Interest coverage ratio (times)

1,070.3

894.8

2,351.5

(Notes) 1.

The indicators above were calculated as follows:

Equity ratio: total shareholder equity/total assets

Equity ratio based on market value: market capitalization / total assets

Cash flow-to-interest-bearing liabilities ratio: interest-bearing liabilities/cash flow from operating activities

Interest coverage ratio: cash flow from operating activities/interest payments

2.

Each indicator was calculated using consolidated financial figures.

3.

Market capitalization was calculated using the following formula: stock price at end of fiscal year × (number of shares issued and

outstanding at end of fiscal year - number of shares of treasury stock at end of fiscal year).

4.

Operating cash flow refers to cash flow from operating activities as reported in the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows.

5.

Interest-bearing liabilities refer to all liabilities reported on the Consolidated Balance Sheet for which interest is currently being

paid. Interest expenses reported on the Consolidated Statement of Income are used as interest payments.

  • (4) Outlook

    The CEC Group is currently making progress on its medium-term management plan for the three-year period from the fiscal year ended January 31, 2023 through the fiscal year ending January 31, 2025. The coming fiscal year ending January 31, 2025 (February 1, 2024 through January 31, 2025) will be the final fiscal year of this plan. Based on the three basic policies-(1) strengthening business capabilities, (2) strengthening human resources and technical capabilities, and (3) strengthening the management foundations-we will strive to achieve continual growth in our corporate value while aiming to deliver solutions to social and industrial challenges through our business activities. Having identified this as a turning point toward business structural reforms intended to achieve our VISION 2030 for the fiscal year ending January 31, 2031, we plan to implement growth investments to expand the scale of our businesses ahead of schedule, starting in the next fiscal year. We have revised our forecasts for the next consolidated fiscal year to net sales of 56,500 million yen and operating income of 6,300 million yen.

    * For more information, refer to the materials to be used in the financial results briefing, released today.

    * Forecasts of business results reflect judgments based on information currently available. They do not guarantee that the

    Company will achieve forecast results. Actual results may vary from forecast figure due to changing business conditions and other factors.

  • (5) Basic Policy Regarding The Distribution of Earnings and Dividends for This and The Next Fiscal Year

    The Company recognizes returns of earnings to shareholders as a key issue. Our basic policy regarding the distribution of earnings is to continually pay stable dividends in a manner that reflects consideration of various factors, including trends in business results, financial position, and future business prospects. The medium-term management plan announced March 17, 2022 sets as its quantitative target the maintenance of a dividend payout ratio of at least 40%.

    The Company paid an interim dividend of 25 yen per share in this period. It plans to submit to the 56th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, planned for April 23, 2024, a proposal to pay a year-end dividend of 30 yen per share with a basis date of January 31, 2024. This would result in annual dividends of 55 yen per share, including the interim dividend.

    We plan to pay annual dividends of 55 yen per share in the next fiscal year, consisting of an interim dividend of 25 yen per share and a year-end dividend of 30 yen per share.

    * A breakdown of annual dividends of surplus is provided below.

Annual dividends

End of Q2

Year end

Total

Paid this fiscal year

25 yen

30 yen

55 yen

Paid last fiscal year (year ended January 2023)

25 yen

(Ordinary dividend of 20 yen) (Special dividend of 5 yen)

20 yen

45 yen

(Ordinary dividend of 40 yen) (Special dividend of 5 yen)

2. Basic Philosophy on Selection of Accounting Standards

The CEC Group will continue to prepare consolidated financial statements in accordance with Japanese GAAP for the time being, in consideration of comparability of consolidated financial statements among different financial periods and entities.

The Group will respond appropriately to application of the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) in consideration of related domestic and international developments.

3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Notes

(1)Consolidated Balance Sheet

Previous Consolidated Fiscal

Year

(January 31, 2023)

Current Consolidated Fiscal

Year

(January 31, 2024)

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

23,302,042

26,714,532

Notes and accounts receivable - trade, and contract assets

10,103,576

10,343,099

Product

254,597

319,019

Work in progress

504,914

531,948

Other accounts receivable

32,350

30,346

Others

1,013,313

1,075,983

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(2,067)

(9,394)

Total current assets

35,208,727

39,005,535

Non-current assets

Property, plant, and equipment

Buildings and structures

10,224,665

11,220,735

Accumulated depreciation

(6,451,643)

(6,658,852)

Buildings and structures, net

3,773,022

4,561,882

Land

2,004,644

2,004,644

Others

3,891,832

3,818,483

Accumulated depreciation

(3,054,165)

(2,946,523)

Other, net

837,667

871,959

Total property, plant, and equipment

6,615,333

7,438,487

Intangible assets

Software

213,404

156,897

Software in progress

5,385

43,149

Others

39,278

39,259

Total intangible assets

258,067

239,307

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

1,328,682

1,600,258

Deferred tax assets

799,472

178,076

Net defined benefit asset

830,806

1,566,339

Others

1,304,502

1,374,986

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(11,909)

(11,909)

Total investments and other assets

4,251,553

4,707,750

Total non-current assets

11,124,954

12,385,544

Total assets

46,333,682

51,391,080

(Unit: thousands of yen)

Previous Consolidated Fiscal

Year

(January 31, 2023)

Current Consolidated Fiscal

Year

(January 31, 2024)

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable - trade

2,251,585

2,211,551

Short-term loans payable

350,000

350,000

Current portion of long-term loans payable

13,600

13,800

Income taxes payable

965,599

795,357

Allowance for bonuses

585,623

716,224

Provision for loss on orders received

488,092

2,835

Asset retirement obligations

1,705

1,900

Others

3,654,890

4,914,647

Total current liabilities

8,311,096

9,006,316

Non-current liabilities

Long-term loans payable

13,800

-

Long-term accounts payable - other

22,120

22,120

Deferred tax liabilities

123

53,118

Provision for directors' retirement benefits

19,064

15,050

Net defined benefit liability

106,227

111,131

Asset retirement obligations

481,579

1,396,138

Total non-current liabilities

642,914

1,597,558

Total liabilities

8,954,010

10,603,874

Net assets

Shareholder equity

Capital stock

6,586,000

6,586,000

Capital surplus

6,733,706

6,737,978

Retained earnings

27,105,988

30,135,872

Treasury shares

(3,505,438)

(3,462,774)

Total shareholder equity

36,920,256

39,997,076

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

371,132

455,482

Foreign currency translation adjustment

7,138

12,611

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

10,713

295,633

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

388,983

763,727

Subscription rights to shares

70,431

26,401

Total net assets

37,379,671

40,787,205

Total liabilities and net assets

46,333,682

51,391,080

(2) Consolidated Statement of Income and Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Consolidated Statement of Income)

Previous Consolidated Fiscal

Year

(February 1, 2022 - January 31, 2023)

Current Consolidated Fiscal

Year

(February 1, 2023 - January 31, 2024)

Net sales

48,206,206

53,124,026

Cost of sales

36,895,514

39,027,874

Gross profit

11,310,691

14,096,152

Selling, general, and administrative expenses

6,936,467

7,734,324

Operating income

4,374,224

6,361,827

Non-operating income

Interest income

1,299

975

Dividends received

24,675

24,076

Reversal of allowance for doubtful accounts

2,875

-

Dividends from insurance

12,849

7,953

Miscellaneous income

20,835

21,581

Total non-operating income

62,534

54,587

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

2,788

2,416

Foreign exchange loss

15,627

3,761

Commission for purchase of treasury shares

3,599

-

Miscellaneous loss

1,328

712

Total non-operating expenses

23,343

6,890

Ordinary income

4,413,415

6,409,524

Extraordinary income

Gain on sale of investment securities

2,265,000

-

Total extraordinary income

2,265,000

-

Extraordinary loss

Loss on retirement of non-current assets

2,015

15,957

Impairment loss

704

-

Total extraordinary loss

2,720

15,957

Profit before income taxes

6,675,695

6,393,567

Income taxes - current

1,707,649

1,340,136

Income taxes - deferred

(211,365)

511,802

Total income taxes

1,496,284

1,851,938

Net income

5,179,411

4,541,628

Net income attributable to owners of parent

5,179,411

4,541,628

