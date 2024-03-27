Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended January 31, 2024 [Japanese GAAP]

1.

Consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2024 (February 1, 2023 through January 31, 2024)

(1) Consolidated operating resultsFY ended Jan.

2024

FY ended Jan.

2023

Net sales Million yen

(Note) Comprehensive income:Operating income

53,124 48,206

% 10.2

6.6

Million yen 6,361 4,374

FY ended Jan. 2024

FY ended Jan. 2023

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)Ordinary income

% 45.4

4.0

Million yen 6,409 4,413

4,916 million yen (4.1)% 5,128 million yen 88.1%

Net income attributable to owners of parent

% 45.2

Million yen

%

4,541 (12.3)

3.1

5,179

70.4

Net income per share Diluted net income per share Return on equity Ordinary income to total assets Ordinary income to net sales FY ended Jan. 2024 FY ended Jan. 2023 Yen 135.15 151.97 Yen 135.00 151.45 % 11.6 14.2 % 13.1 9.6 % 12.0 9.1 (2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Net assets per share FY ended Jan. 2024 FY ended Jan. 2023 Million yen 51,391 46,333 Million yen 40,787 37,379 % 79.3 80.5 Yen 1,212.54 1,111.48 (Reference) Total shareholders' equity: FY ended Jan. 2024 40,760 million yen

FY ended Jan. 2023 37,309 million yen

(3) Consolidated cash flow

Cash flow from operating activities Cash flow from investing activities Cash flow from financing activities Cash and cash equivalents at end of period FY ended Jan. 2024 FY ended Jan. 2023 Million yen 5,682 2,494 Million yen (747) 1,930 Million yen (1,526) (3,559) Million yen 26,714 23,302 Cash and cash equivalents

2.

Dividends

Annual dividends Dividends (total) Payout ratio (consolidated) Dividends/ net assets (consolidated) Q1 end Q2 end Q3 end Year end Total FY ended Jan. 2023 FY ended Jan. 2024 Yen - - Yen 25.00 25.00 Yen - - Yen 20.00 30.00 Yen 45.00 55.00 Million yen 1,518 1,848 % 29.6 40.7 % 4.2 4.7 FY ending Jan. 2025 (Forecast) - 25.00 - 30.00 55.00 43.0 (Note) Breakdown of dividends at end of second quarter of fiscal year ended January 31, 2023: Ordinary dividend 20.00 yen, special dividend 5.00 yen

3.

Forecasts of consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending January 31, 2025 (February 1, 2024 through January 31, 2025)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)Net salesOperating income Ordinary incomeNet income attributable to owners of parentNet income per shareH1 Full yearMillion yen 27,700 56,500

% 4.7 6.4

Million yen

%Million yen

%Million yen

%

3,160 (10.4)

3,175 (10.5)

2,170 (11.5)

6,280

(1.3)

6,300

(1.7)

4,300

(5.3)Yen 64.55 127.91

*Notes

(1) Significant changes in subsidiaries during the period (transfer of specific subsidiaries accompanying changes in scope of consolidation): None

(2) Changes in accounting policies or estimates, restatements: (i) Changes in accounting policies accompanying revisions of accounting standards, etc.: Yes (ii) Changes other than those under (i) above: None (iii) Changes in accounting estimates: None (iv) Restatements: None

(3) Number of shares issued and outstanding (common stock) (i) Number of shares issued and outstanding (including treasury stock) (ii) Ended number of shares of treasury stock (iii) Average number of shares during period



FY ended Jan. 2024 37,600,000 shares FY ended Jan. 2023 37,600,000 shares FY ended Jan. 2024 3,983,862 shares FY ended Jan. 2023 4,032,960 shares FY ended Jan. 2024 33,604,840 shares FY ended Jan. 2023 34,080,884 shares

(Reference) Nonconsolidated Financial Results

1.

Nonconsolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2024 (February 1, 2023 through January 31, 2024)

(1) Nonconsolidated operating results

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)FY ended Jan. 2024

FY ended Jan. 2023

Net sales Million yen 40,715 36,659

% 11.1 6.5

Operating income Ordinary income Net income Million yen Million yen Million yen % 59.1 5.6

4,988 3,136

5,570 3,518

% 58.3 3.2

4,161 4,678

% (11.1)

81.1

Net income per share Diluted net income per share FY ended Jan. 2024 FY ended Jan. 2023 Yen 123.83 137.28 Yen 123.70 136.80

(2) Nonconsolidated financial position

Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Net assets per share FY ended Jan. 2024 FY ended Jan. 2023 Million yen 42,699 38,209 Million yen 33,785 31,048 % 79.1 81.1 Yen 1,004.25 922.87 FY ended Jan. 2024 33,758 million yen FY ended Jan. 2023 30,978 million yen

(Reference) Total shareholder equity

Contents of accompanying materials

1. Overview of Business Results, etc.

(1)Overview of Business Results for The Period under Review

Japan's economy experienced gentle recovery during the consolidated fiscal year under review (February 1, 2023 through January 31, 2024) due to various policies, with improving employment and income conditions. Nevertheless, the future outlook includes the risk that an economic downturn overseas will exert downward pressure on the domestic economy. Examples include concerns about a slowdown in the Chinese economy. Other notable factors include inflation, geopolitical risks, and fluctuations in financial and capital markets.

In the information services industry, as domestic economic recovery continues, investments are growing in digital transformation (DX) to improve corporate productivity and competitive strengths. Demand for digitalization, including system upgrades and migration to the cloud as part of business structural reforms, is expected to grow. In particular, use of ChatGPT and other generative AI solutions is spreading rapidly. Attention is increasingly turning to business efficiency improvements and workstyle reforms using AI. In addition, demand for cybersecurity solutions continues to show rapid growth in response to increasingly sophisticated cyber attacks.

Under these circumstances, the CEC Group carried out its business in accordance with three basic policies: (i) strengthening business capabilities; (ii) strengthening human resources and technical capabilities; and (iii) strengthening the management foundations based on its medium-term management plan for the three-year period from the fiscal year ended January 2023 through the fiscal year ending January 2025. This plan seeks to realize a sustainable society and achieve sustained growth. In the area of (i) strengthening business capabilities, we sought to propose solutions suited to priority investment areas for customers and to enhance sales of our own products and services. These efforts led to growth in both our focus businesses and core businesses, with profits reaching a new record high. In the area of (ii) strengthening human resources and technical capabilities, we reformed the HR system, enhanced hiring and improved employee compensation and treatment, and enhanced training programs in various areas, including programs related to earning official qualifications. In the area of (iii) strengthening the management foundations, we strengthened governance by adopting a system of performance-linked remuneration and promoted ESG initiatives by expanding ISO 14001 certification, among other efforts to boost corporate value.

The business results for the period under review demonstrated positive results due to proposals of ICT solutions in line with the priority investment areas of major customers in both core businesses *1 and focus business areas *2, driving net sales up 4,917 million yen (10.2%) from the previous year to 53,124 million yen. In terms of profit, higher sales combined with sustained efforts to expand sales of Company products and services, coupled with productivity improvements, led to growth of 1,987 million yen (45.4%) in operating income to 6,361 million yen and growth of 1,996 million yen (45.2%) in ordinary income to 6,409 million yen. Net income attributable to owners of the parent was down 637 million yen (12.3%) to 4,541 million yen due to the elimination of the gain on the sale of investment securities recorded last year.

*1 Core businesses:The Company defines its core business as those that function as stable foundations supporting the Company's operations, including contracted development, which serves as the basis of Company sales; provision and operation of ICT infrastructure, development of onboard devices, embedded development, and the testing business.

*2 Focus business areas:

The Company's six focus business areas are (1) production and logistics solutions, (2) mobility services, (3) services provided in cooperation with Microsoft Japan, (4) migration services, (5) security services, and (6) DX cloud platforms.

Business results in the individual segments are reviewed below. (Digital Industry Business)

In the core businesses, services in both central and Western Japan demonstrated positive trends, backed by active ICT investment among manufacturing customers. The focus business area of mobility services demonstrated positive trends in areas such as Big Data analysis and smartphone app development in the MaaS domain. In production and logistics solutions, while results related to smart factory solutions were down from the previous year due to restrained investment, logistics solutions recorded strong performance. As a result, net sales increased by 1,479 million yen (8.8%) from the previous year to 18,313 million yen. Operating income was up 242 million yen (6.3%) over the same period to 4,100 million yen due to higher net sales.

(Service Integration Business)

The core businesses of ICT infrastructure development, including operations and systems development, trended positively. Services provided in cooperation with Microsoft Japan, one of the Company's focus businesses, also maintained favorable performance thanks to growth in Dynamics 365 and Power Platform inquiries. Demand also grew for migration services aimed at cloud migration and security enhancements against a backdrop of DX promotion. Despite the effects of lower stock sales, security services continued to show strong income performance, driven by the effects of recording results for Company products during the second quarter. As a result, net sales increased by 3,438 million yen (11.0%) from the previous fiscal yearto 34,810 million yen. Operating income was up 2,032 million yen (44.4%) over the same period to 6,606 million yen, thanks to sales promotion of Company products and services and the effects of higher net sales.

(2) Overview of Financial Position in The Period under Review (Total assets) Total assets as of the end of the period were 51,391 million yen, up 5,057 million yen from the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year. This was due mainly to an increase of 3,412 million yen in cash and deposits. (Liabilities) Total liabilities amounted to 10,603 million yen, up 1,649 million yen from the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year. This was due mainly to an increase of 914 million yen in asset retirement obligations under non-current liabilities and an increase of 617 million yen in contract liabilities included under other non-current liabilities. (Net assets) Net assets increased by 3,407 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 40,787 million yen. This was mainly due to an increase of 3,029 million yen in retained earnings.

(3) Overview of Cash Flows in The Period under Review Cash and cash equivalents ("funds" hereinafter) as of the end of the fiscal year ended January 31, 2024 stood at 26,714 milli on yen, up 3,412 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. (Cash flow from operating activities) Funds increased by 5,682 million yen as a result of operating activities (for an increase of 3,187 million yen in proceeds from the previous period). This was due mainly to income before income taxes of 6,393 million yen. (Cash flow from investing activities) Funds decreased by 747 million yen as a result of investing activities (for a decrease of 2,678 million yen in proceeds from the previous period). This was due mainly to expenditures of 430 million yen on purchase of non-current assets. (Cash flow from financial activities) Funds decreased by 1,526 million yen as a result of financial activities (for a decrease of 2,033 million yen in spending from the previous period). This was due mainly to payment of 1,512 million yen in dividends. (Reference) Trends in indicators related to cash flow

FY ended Jan. 2022 FY ended Jan. 2023 FY ended Jan. 2024 Equity ratio (%) 78.7 80.5 79.3 Equity ratio based on market value (%) 82.5 109.3 107.7 Cash flow-to-interest-bearing liabilities ratio (years) 0.1 0.2 0.1 Interest coverage ratio (times) 1,070.3 894.8 2,351.5

(Notes) 1. The indicators above were calculated as follows: Equity ratio: total shareholder equity/total assets Equity ratio based on market value: market capitalization / total assets Cash flow-to-interest-bearing liabilities ratio: interest-bearing liabilities/cash flow from operating activities Interest coverage ratio: cash flow from operating activities/interest payments 2. Each indicator was calculated using consolidated financial figures. 3. Market capitalization was calculated using the following formula: stock price at end of fiscal year × (number of shares issued and outstanding at end of fiscal year - number of shares of treasury stock at end of fiscal year). 4. Operating cash flow refers to cash flow from operating activities as reported in the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows. 5. Interest-bearing liabilities refer to all liabilities reported on the Consolidated Balance Sheet for which interest is currently being paid. Interest expenses reported on the Consolidated Statement of Income are used as interest payments.

(4) Outlook The CEC Group is currently making progress on its medium-term management plan for the three-year period from the fiscal year ended January 31, 2023 through the fiscal year ending January 31, 2025. The coming fiscal year ending January 31, 2025 (February 1, 2024 through January 31, 2025) will be the final fiscal year of this plan. Based on the three basic policies-(1) strengthening business capabilities, (2) strengthening human resources and technical capabilities, and (3) strengthening the management foundations-we will strive to achieve continual growth in our corporate value while aiming to deliver solutions to social and industrial challenges through our business activities. Having identified this as a turning point toward business structural reforms intended to achieve our VISION 2030 for the fiscal year ending January 31, 2031, we plan to implement growth investments to expand the scale of our businesses ahead of schedule, starting in the next fiscal year. We have revised our forecasts for the next consolidated fiscal year to net sales of 56,500 million yen and operating income of 6,300 million yen. * For more information, refer to the materials to be used in the financial results briefing, released today. * Forecasts of business results reflect judgments based on information currently available. They do not guarantee that the Company will achieve forecast results. Actual results may vary from forecast figure due to changing business conditions and other factors.

(5) Basic Policy Regarding The Distribution of Earnings and Dividends for This and The Next Fiscal Year The Company recognizes returns of earnings to shareholders as a key issue. Our basic policy regarding the distribution of earnings is to continually pay stable dividends in a manner that reflects consideration of various factors, including trends in business results, financial position, and future business prospects. The medium-term management plan announced March 17, 2022 sets as its quantitative target the maintenance of a dividend payout ratio of at least 40%. The Company paid an interim dividend of 25 yen per share in this period. It plans to submit to the 56th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, planned for April 23, 2024, a proposal to pay a year-end dividend of 30 yen per share with a basis date of January 31, 2024. This would result in annual dividends of 55 yen per share, including the interim dividend. We plan to pay annual dividends of 55 yen per share in the next fiscal year, consisting of an interim dividend of 25 yen per share and a year-end dividend of 30 yen per share. * A breakdown of annual dividends of surplus is provided below.

Annual dividends End of Q2 Year end Total Paid this fiscal year 25 yen 30 yen 55 yen Paid last fiscal year (year ended January 2023) 25 yen (Ordinary dividend of 20 yen) (Special dividend of 5 yen) 20 yen 45 yen (Ordinary dividend of 40 yen) (Special dividend of 5 yen)

2. Basic Philosophy on Selection of Accounting Standards

The CEC Group will continue to prepare consolidated financial statements in accordance with Japanese GAAP for the time being, in consideration of comparability of consolidated financial statements among different financial periods and entities.

The Group will respond appropriately to application of the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) in consideration of related domestic and international developments.

3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Notes

(1)Consolidated Balance Sheet

Previous Consolidated Fiscal Year (January 31, 2023) Current Consolidated Fiscal Year (January 31, 2024) Assets Current assets Cash and deposits 23,302,042 26,714,532 Notes and accounts receivable - trade, and contract assets 10,103,576 10,343,099 Product 254,597 319,019 Work in progress 504,914 531,948 Other accounts receivable 32,350 30,346 Others 1,013,313 1,075,983 Allowance for doubtful accounts (2,067) (9,394) Total current assets 35,208,727 39,005,535 Non-current assets Property, plant, and equipment Buildings and structures 10,224,665 11,220,735 Accumulated depreciation (6,451,643) (6,658,852) Buildings and structures, net 3,773,022 4,561,882 Land 2,004,644 2,004,644 Others 3,891,832 3,818,483 Accumulated depreciation (3,054,165) (2,946,523) Other, net 837,667 871,959 Total property, plant, and equipment 6,615,333 7,438,487 Intangible assets Software 213,404 156,897 Software in progress 5,385 43,149 Others 39,278 39,259 Total intangible assets 258,067 239,307 Investments and other assets Investment securities 1,328,682 1,600,258 Deferred tax assets 799,472 178,076 Net defined benefit asset 830,806 1,566,339 Others 1,304,502 1,374,986 Allowance for doubtful accounts (11,909) (11,909) Total investments and other assets 4,251,553 4,707,750 Total non-current assets 11,124,954 12,385,544 Total assets 46,333,682 51,391,080

Previous Consolidated Fiscal Year (January 31, 2023) Current Consolidated Fiscal Year (January 31, 2024) Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable - trade 2,251,585 2,211,551 Short-term loans payable 350,000 350,000 Current portion of long-term loans payable 13,600 13,800 Income taxes payable 965,599 795,357 Allowance for bonuses 585,623 716,224 Provision for loss on orders received 488,092 2,835 Asset retirement obligations 1,705 1,900 Others 3,654,890 4,914,647 Total current liabilities 8,311,096 9,006,316 Non-current liabilities Long-term loans payable 13,800 - Long-term accounts payable - other 22,120 22,120 Deferred tax liabilities 123 53,118 Provision for directors' retirement benefits 19,064 15,050 Net defined benefit liability 106,227 111,131 Asset retirement obligations 481,579 1,396,138 Total non-current liabilities 642,914 1,597,558 Total liabilities 8,954,010 10,603,874 Net assets Shareholder equity Capital stock 6,586,000 6,586,000 Capital surplus 6,733,706 6,737,978 Retained earnings 27,105,988 30,135,872 Treasury shares (3,505,438) (3,462,774) Total shareholder equity 36,920,256 39,997,076 Accumulated other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities 371,132 455,482 Foreign currency translation adjustment 7,138 12,611 Remeasurements of defined benefit plans 10,713 295,633 Total accumulated other comprehensive income 388,983 763,727 Subscription rights to shares 70,431 26,401 Total net assets 37,379,671 40,787,205 Total liabilities and net assets 46,333,682 51,391,080

(2) Consolidated Statement of Income and Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Consolidated Statement of Income)

Previous Consolidated Fiscal Year (February 1, 2022 - January 31, 2023) Current Consolidated Fiscal Year (February 1, 2023 - January 31, 2024) Net sales 48,206,206 53,124,026 Cost of sales 36,895,514 39,027,874 Gross profit 11,310,691 14,096,152 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 6,936,467 7,734,324 Operating income 4,374,224 6,361,827 Non-operating income Interest income 1,299 975 Dividends received 24,675 24,076 Reversal of allowance for doubtful accounts 2,875 - Dividends from insurance 12,849 7,953 Miscellaneous income 20,835 21,581 Total non-operating income 62,534 54,587 Non-operating expenses Interest expenses 2,788 2,416 Foreign exchange loss 15,627 3,761 Commission for purchase of treasury shares 3,599 - Miscellaneous loss 1,328 712 Total non-operating expenses 23,343 6,890 Ordinary income 4,413,415 6,409,524 Extraordinary income Gain on sale of investment securities 2,265,000 - Total extraordinary income 2,265,000 - Extraordinary loss Loss on retirement of non-current assets 2,015 15,957 Impairment loss 704 - Total extraordinary loss 2,720 15,957 Profit before income taxes 6,675,695 6,393,567 Income taxes - current 1,707,649 1,340,136 Income taxes - deferred (211,365) 511,802 Total income taxes 1,496,284 1,851,938 Net income 5,179,411 4,541,628 Net income attributable to owners of parent 5,179,411 4,541,628

