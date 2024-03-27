Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended January 31, 2024 [Japanese GAAP]
March 8, 2024
Name of listed company: Code: 9692 Representative: (Title) Contact: (Title)Computer Engineering & Consulting Ltd. URL:https://www.cec-ltd.co.jp/en/ Representative Director & President
General Manager, Accounting & Finance Division
Scheduled date of Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders:
April 23, 2024
Scheduled date of dividend payments:
April 24, 2024
Scheduled submission date of Securities Report:
April 23, 2024
Supplementary materials prepared for financial results: Yes
Briefing held on financial results:
Listed exchange: Tokyo
(Name) Takashi Himeno (Name) Yoshiyuki Nakamura Tel. +81-(0)46-252-4111
Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)
(Rounded down to the nearest million yen)
1.
Consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2024 (February 1, 2023 through January 31, 2024)
(1) Consolidated operating resultsFY ended Jan.
2024
FY ended Jan.
2023
Net sales Million yen
(Note) Comprehensive income:Operating income
53,124 48,206
% 10.2
6.6
Million yen 6,361 4,374
FY ended Jan. 2024
FY ended Jan. 2023
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)Ordinary income
% 45.4
4.0
Million yen 6,409 4,413
4,916 million yen (4.1)% 5,128 million yen 88.1%
Net income attributable to owners of parent
% 45.2
Million yen
%
4,541 (12.3)
3.1
5,179
70.4
Net income per share
Diluted net income per share
Return on equity
Ordinary income to total assets
Ordinary income to net sales
FY ended Jan.
2024
FY ended Jan.
2023
Yen 135.15 151.97
Yen 135.00 151.45
% 11.6
14.2
% 13.1
9.6
% 12.0
9.1
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per share
FY ended Jan.
2024
FY ended Jan.
2023
Million yen
51,391 46,333
Million yen
40,787 37,379
% 79.3
80.5
Yen 1,212.54 1,111.48
(Reference) Total shareholders' equity: FY ended Jan. 2024 40,760 million yen
FY ended Jan. 2023 37,309 million yen
(3) Consolidated cash flow
Cash flow from operating activities
Cash flow from investing activities
Cash flow from financing activities
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
FY ended Jan.
2024
FY ended Jan.
2023
Million yen 5,682 2,494
Million yen
(747)
1,930
Million yen
(1,526)
(3,559)
Million yen 26,714 23,302
Cash and cash equivalents
2.
Dividends
Annual dividends
Dividends
(total)
Payout ratio (consolidated)
Dividends/ net assets (consolidated)
Q1 end
Q2 end
Q3 end
Year end
Total
FY ended Jan. 2023
FY ended Jan. 2024
Yen - -
Yen 25.00 25.00
Yen - -
Yen 20.00 30.00
Yen 45.00 55.00
Million yen 1,518 1,848
% 29.6 40.7
% 4.2 4.7
FY ending Jan. 2025 (Forecast)
-
25.00
-
30.00
55.00
43.0
(Note) Breakdown of dividends at end of second quarter of fiscal year ended January 31, 2023: Ordinary dividend 20.00 yen, special dividend 5.00 yen
3.
Forecasts of consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending January 31, 2025 (February 1, 2024 through January 31, 2025)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)Net salesOperating income Ordinary incomeNet income attributable to owners of parentNet income per shareH1 Full yearMillion yen 27,700 56,500
% 4.7 6.4
Million yen
%Million yen
%Million yen
%
3,160 (10.4)
3,175 (10.5)
2,170 (11.5)
6,280
(1.3)
6,300
(1.7)
4,300
(5.3)Yen 64.55 127.91
*Notes
(1) Significant changes in subsidiaries during the period (transfer of specific subsidiaries accompanying changes in scope of consolidation): None
Additions: 0 (company names) Removals: 0 (company names)
(2) Changes in accounting policies or estimates, restatements:
(i) Changes in accounting policies accompanying revisions of accounting standards, etc.: Yes
(ii) Changes other than those under (i) above: None
(iii) Changes in accounting estimates:
(iv) Restatements:
None None
(Note) For more information, see "(5) Notes on the Consolidated Financial Statements (Changes in Accounting Policies)" under "3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Notes" on page 16 of the accompanying materials to this Summary.
(3) Number of shares issued and outstanding (common stock)
(i) Number of shares issued and outstanding
(including treasury stock)
(ii) Ended number of shares of treasury stock
(iii) Average number of shares during period
FY ended Jan. 2024
37,600,000 shares
FY ended Jan. 2023
37,600,000 shares
FY ended Jan. 2024
3,983,862 shares
FY ended Jan. 2023
4,032,960 shares
FY ended Jan. 2024
33,604,840 shares
FY ended Jan. 2023
34,080,884 shares
(Reference) Nonconsolidated Financial Results
1.
Nonconsolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2024 (February 1, 2023 through January 31, 2024)
(1) Nonconsolidated operating results
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)FY ended Jan. 2024
FY ended Jan. 2023
Net sales Million yen 40,715 36,659
% 11.1 6.5
Operating income
Ordinary income
Net income
Million yen
Million yen
Million yen
% 59.1 5.6
4,988 3,136
5,570 3,518
% 58.3 3.2
4,161 4,678
% (11.1)
81.1
Net income per share
Diluted net income per share
FY ended Jan. 2024
FY ended Jan. 2023
Yen 123.83 137.28
Yen 123.70 136.80
(2) Nonconsolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per share
FY ended Jan. 2024
FY ended Jan. 2023
Million yen 42,699 38,209
Million yen 33,785 31,048
% 79.1 81.1
Yen 1,004.25 922.87
FY ended Jan. 2024 33,758 million yen FY ended Jan. 2023 30,978 million yen
(Reference) Total shareholder equity
* The Summary of Financial Results is not subject to audits by a certified public accountant or audit firm.
*Note on forward-looking statements and other notes (Forward-looking statements)
The forecasts of financial results above are based on information available as of the date this document is released. Actual results may differ from forecasts for various reasons. Please see page 7 of the accompanying materials for the assumptions underlying forecasts and other related information.
(Financial results briefing, how to obtain supplementary briefing materials)
The Company will hold an online financial results briefing for institutional investors and analysts on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. It plans to publish the materials to be used in the financial results briefing on the Company website (https://www.cec-ltd.co.jp) on Friday, March 8, 2024. The Company plans to release a video of the financial results briefing on Friday, March 15, 2024.
Contents of accompanying materials
1. Overview of Business Results, etc . .......................................................................................................................................... 5
(1) Overview of Business Results for The Period under Review .................................................................................................. 5
(2) Overview of Financial Position in The Period under Review .................................................................................................. 6
(3) Overview of Cash Flows in The Period under Review ........................................................................................................... 6
(4) Outlook ................................................................................................................................................................................ 7
(5) Basic Policy Regarding The Distribution of Earnings and Dividends for This and The Next Fiscal Year ................................. 7
2. Basic Philosophy on Selection of Accounting Standards ........................................................................................................... 7
3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Notes ................................................................................................................ 8
(1) Consolidated Balance Sheet .................................................................................................................................................. 8
(2) Consolidated Statement of Income and Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income .................................................. 10
(Consolidated Statement of Income) ................................................................................................................................... 10
(Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income) ........................................................................................................... 11
(3) Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity ...................................................................................................................... 12
(4) Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows ................................................................................................................................ 14
(5) Notes on The Consolidated Financial Statements ................................................................................................................. 16
(Notes on The Going Concern Assumption) ........................................................................................................................ 16
(Changes in Accounting Policies) ....................................................................................................................................... 16
(Segment Information, etc.) ................................................................................................................................................ 16
(Per-Share Information) ...................................................................................................................................................... 19
(Significant Subsequent Events) .......................................................................................................................................... 19
4. Other .................................................................................................................................................................................... 20
1. Overview of Business Results, etc.
(1)Overview of Business Results for The Period under Review
Japan's economy experienced gentle recovery during the consolidated fiscal year under review (February 1, 2023 through January 31, 2024) due to various policies, with improving employment and income conditions. Nevertheless, the future outlook includes the risk that an economic downturn overseas will exert downward pressure on the domestic economy. Examples include concerns about a slowdown in the Chinese economy. Other notable factors include inflation, geopolitical risks, and fluctuations in financial and capital markets.
In the information services industry, as domestic economic recovery continues, investments are growing in digital transformation (DX) to improve corporate productivity and competitive strengths. Demand for digitalization, including system upgrades and migration to the cloud as part of business structural reforms, is expected to grow. In particular, use of ChatGPT and other generative AI solutions is spreading rapidly. Attention is increasingly turning to business efficiency improvements and workstyle reforms using AI. In addition, demand for cybersecurity solutions continues to show rapid growth in response to increasingly sophisticated cyber attacks.
Under these circumstances, the CEC Group carried out its business in accordance with three basic policies: (i) strengthening business capabilities; (ii) strengthening human resources and technical capabilities; and (iii) strengthening the management foundations based on its medium-term management plan for the three-year period from the fiscal year ended January 2023 through the fiscal year ending January 2025. This plan seeks to realize a sustainable society and achieve sustained growth. In the area of (i) strengthening business capabilities, we sought to propose solutions suited to priority investment areas for customers and to enhance sales of our own products and services. These efforts led to growth in both our focus businesses and core businesses, with profits reaching a new record high. In the area of (ii) strengthening human resources and technical capabilities, we reformed the HR system, enhanced hiring and improved employee compensation and treatment, and enhanced training programs in various areas, including programs related to earning official qualifications. In the area of (iii) strengthening the management foundations, we strengthened governance by adopting a system of performance-linked remuneration and promoted ESG initiatives by expanding ISO 14001 certification, among other efforts to boost corporate value.
The business results for the period under review demonstrated positive results due to proposals of ICT solutions in line with the priority investment areas of major customers in both core businesses *1 and focus business areas *2, driving net sales up 4,917 million yen (10.2%) from the previous year to 53,124 million yen. In terms of profit, higher sales combined with sustained efforts to expand sales of Company products and services, coupled with productivity improvements, led to growth of 1,987 million yen (45.4%) in operating income to 6,361 million yen and growth of 1,996 million yen (45.2%) in ordinary income to 6,409 million yen. Net income attributable to owners of the parent was down 637 million yen (12.3%) to 4,541 million yen due to the elimination of the gain on the sale of investment securities recorded last year.
*1 Core businesses:The Company defines its core business as those that function as stable foundations supporting the Company's operations, including contracted development, which serves as the basis of Company sales; provision and operation of ICT infrastructure, development of onboard devices, embedded development, and the testing business.
*2 Focus business areas:
The Company's six focus business areas are (1) production and logistics solutions, (2) mobility services, (3) services provided in cooperation with Microsoft Japan, (4) migration services, (5) security services, and (6) DX cloud platforms.
Business results in the individual segments are reviewed below. (Digital Industry Business)
In the core businesses, services in both central and Western Japan demonstrated positive trends, backed by active ICT investment among manufacturing customers. The focus business area of mobility services demonstrated positive trends in areas such as Big Data analysis and smartphone app development in the MaaS domain. In production and logistics solutions, while results related to smart factory solutions were down from the previous year due to restrained investment, logistics solutions recorded strong performance. As a result, net sales increased by 1,479 million yen (8.8%) from the previous year to 18,313 million yen. Operating income was up 242 million yen (6.3%) over the same period to 4,100 million yen due to higher net sales.
(Service Integration Business)
The core businesses of ICT infrastructure development, including operations and systems development, trended positively. Services provided in cooperation with Microsoft Japan, one of the Company's focus businesses, also maintained favorable performance thanks to growth in Dynamics 365 and Power Platform inquiries. Demand also grew for migration services aimed at cloud migration and security enhancements against a backdrop of DX promotion. Despite the effects of lower stock sales, security services continued to show strong income performance, driven by the effects of recording results for Company products during the second quarter. As a result, net sales increased by 3,438 million yen (11.0%) from the previous fiscal yearto 34,810 million yen. Operating income was up 2,032 million yen (44.4%) over the same period to 6,606 million yen, thanks to sales promotion of Company products and services and the effects of higher net sales.
(2) Overview of Financial Position in The Period under Review
(Total assets)
Total assets as of the end of the period were 51,391 million yen, up 5,057 million yen from the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year. This was due mainly to an increase of 3,412 million yen in cash and deposits.
(Liabilities)
Total liabilities amounted to 10,603 million yen, up 1,649 million yen from the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year. This was due mainly to an increase of 914 million yen in asset retirement obligations under non-current liabilities and an increase of 617 million yen in contract liabilities included under other non-current liabilities.
(Net assets)
Net assets increased by 3,407 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 40,787 million yen. This was mainly due to an increase of 3,029 million yen in retained earnings.
(3) Overview of Cash Flows in The Period under Review
Cash and cash equivalents ("funds" hereinafter) as of the end of the fiscal year ended January 31, 2024 stood at 26,714 milli on yen, up 3,412 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year.
(Cash flow from operating activities)
Funds increased by 5,682 million yen as a result of operating activities (for an increase of 3,187 million yen in proceeds from the previous period). This was due mainly to income before income taxes of 6,393 million yen.
(Cash flow from investing activities)
Funds decreased by 747 million yen as a result of investing activities (for a decrease of 2,678 million yen in proceeds from the previous period). This was due mainly to expenditures of 430 million yen on purchase of non-current assets.
(Cash flow from financial activities)
Funds decreased by 1,526 million yen as a result of financial activities (for a decrease of 2,033 million yen in spending from the previous period). This was due mainly to payment of 1,512 million yen in dividends.
(Reference) Trends in indicators related to cash flow
FY ended Jan. 2022
FY ended Jan. 2023
FY ended Jan. 2024
Equity ratio (%)
78.7
80.5
79.3
Equity ratio based on market value (%)
82.5
109.3
107.7
Cash flow-to-interest-bearing liabilities ratio (years)
0.1
0.2
0.1
Interest coverage ratio (times)
1,070.3
894.8
2,351.5
(Notes) 1.
The indicators above were calculated as follows:
Equity ratio: total shareholder equity/total assets
Equity ratio based on market value: market capitalization / total assets
Cash flow-to-interest-bearing liabilities ratio: interest-bearing liabilities/cash flow from operating activities
Interest coverage ratio: cash flow from operating activities/interest payments
2.
Each indicator was calculated using consolidated financial figures.
3.
Market capitalization was calculated using the following formula: stock price at end of fiscal year × (number of shares issued and
outstanding at end of fiscal year - number of shares of treasury stock at end of fiscal year).
4.
Operating cash flow refers to cash flow from operating activities as reported in the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows.
5.
Interest-bearing liabilities refer to all liabilities reported on the Consolidated Balance Sheet for which interest is currently being
paid. Interest expenses reported on the Consolidated Statement of Income are used as interest payments.
(4) Outlook
The CEC Group is currently making progress on its medium-term management plan for the three-year period from the fiscal year ended January 31, 2023 through the fiscal year ending January 31, 2025. The coming fiscal year ending January 31, 2025 (February 1, 2024 through January 31, 2025) will be the final fiscal year of this plan. Based on the three basic policies-(1) strengthening business capabilities, (2) strengthening human resources and technical capabilities, and (3) strengthening the management foundations-we will strive to achieve continual growth in our corporate value while aiming to deliver solutions to social and industrial challenges through our business activities. Having identified this as a turning point toward business structural reforms intended to achieve our VISION 2030 for the fiscal year ending January 31, 2031, we plan to implement growth investments to expand the scale of our businesses ahead of schedule, starting in the next fiscal year. We have revised our forecasts for the next consolidated fiscal year to net sales of 56,500 million yen and operating income of 6,300 million yen.
* For more information, refer to the materials to be used in the financial results briefing, released today.
* Forecasts of business results reflect judgments based on information currently available. They do not guarantee that the
Company will achieve forecast results. Actual results may vary from forecast figure due to changing business conditions and other factors.
(5) Basic Policy Regarding The Distribution of Earnings and Dividends for This and The Next Fiscal Year
The Company recognizes returns of earnings to shareholders as a key issue. Our basic policy regarding the distribution of earnings is to continually pay stable dividends in a manner that reflects consideration of various factors, including trends in business results, financial position, and future business prospects. The medium-term management plan announced March 17, 2022 sets as its quantitative target the maintenance of a dividend payout ratio of at least 40%.
The Company paid an interim dividend of 25 yen per share in this period. It plans to submit to the 56th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, planned for April 23, 2024, a proposal to pay a year-end dividend of 30 yen per share with a basis date of January 31, 2024. This would result in annual dividends of 55 yen per share, including the interim dividend.
We plan to pay annual dividends of 55 yen per share in the next fiscal year, consisting of an interim dividend of 25 yen per share and a year-end dividend of 30 yen per share.
* A breakdown of annual dividends of surplus is provided below.
Annual dividends
End of Q2
Year end
Total
Paid this fiscal year
25 yen
30 yen
55 yen
Paid last fiscal year (year ended January 2023)
25 yen
(Ordinary dividend of 20 yen) (Special dividend of 5 yen)
20 yen
45 yen
(Ordinary dividend of 40 yen) (Special dividend of 5 yen)
2. Basic Philosophy on Selection of Accounting Standards
The CEC Group will continue to prepare consolidated financial statements in accordance with Japanese GAAP for the time being, in consideration of comparability of consolidated financial statements among different financial periods and entities.
The Group will respond appropriately to application of the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) in consideration of related domestic and international developments.
3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Notes
(1)Consolidated Balance Sheet
Previous Consolidated Fiscal
Year
(January 31, 2023)
Current Consolidated Fiscal
Year
(January 31, 2024)
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
23,302,042
26,714,532
Notes and accounts receivable - trade, and contract assets
10,103,576
10,343,099
Product
254,597
319,019
Work in progress
504,914
531,948
Other accounts receivable
32,350
30,346
Others
1,013,313
1,075,983
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(2,067)
(9,394)
Total current assets
35,208,727
39,005,535
Non-current assets
Property, plant, and equipment
Buildings and structures
10,224,665
11,220,735
Accumulated depreciation
(6,451,643)
(6,658,852)
Buildings and structures, net
3,773,022
4,561,882
Land
2,004,644
2,004,644
Others
3,891,832
3,818,483
Accumulated depreciation
(3,054,165)
(2,946,523)
Other, net
837,667
871,959
Total property, plant, and equipment
6,615,333
7,438,487
Intangible assets
Software
213,404
156,897
Software in progress
5,385
43,149
Others
39,278
39,259
Total intangible assets
258,067
239,307
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
1,328,682
1,600,258
Deferred tax assets
799,472
178,076
Net defined benefit asset
830,806
1,566,339
Others
1,304,502
1,374,986
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(11,909)
(11,909)
Total investments and other assets
4,251,553
4,707,750
Total non-current assets
11,124,954
12,385,544
Total assets
46,333,682
51,391,080
(Unit: thousands of yen)
Previous Consolidated Fiscal
Year
(January 31, 2023)
Current Consolidated Fiscal
Year
(January 31, 2024)
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable - trade
2,251,585
2,211,551
Short-term loans payable
350,000
350,000
Current portion of long-term loans payable
13,600
13,800
Income taxes payable
965,599
795,357
Allowance for bonuses
585,623
716,224
Provision for loss on orders received
488,092
2,835
Asset retirement obligations
1,705
1,900
Others
3,654,890
4,914,647
Total current liabilities
8,311,096
9,006,316
Non-current liabilities
Long-term loans payable
13,800
-
Long-term accounts payable - other
22,120
22,120
Deferred tax liabilities
123
53,118
Provision for directors' retirement benefits
19,064
15,050
Net defined benefit liability
106,227
111,131
Asset retirement obligations
481,579
1,396,138
Total non-current liabilities
642,914
1,597,558
Total liabilities
8,954,010
10,603,874
Net assets
Shareholder equity
Capital stock
6,586,000
6,586,000
Capital surplus
6,733,706
6,737,978
Retained earnings
27,105,988
30,135,872
Treasury shares
(3,505,438)
(3,462,774)
Total shareholder equity
36,920,256
39,997,076
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
371,132
455,482
Foreign currency translation adjustment
7,138
12,611
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
10,713
295,633
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
388,983
763,727
Subscription rights to shares
70,431
26,401
Total net assets
37,379,671
40,787,205
Total liabilities and net assets
46,333,682
51,391,080
(2) Consolidated Statement of Income and Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Consolidated Statement of Income)
Previous Consolidated Fiscal
Year
(February 1, 2022 - January 31, 2023)
Current Consolidated Fiscal
Year
(February 1, 2023 - January 31, 2024)
Net sales
48,206,206
53,124,026
Cost of sales
36,895,514
39,027,874
Gross profit
11,310,691
14,096,152
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
6,936,467
7,734,324
Operating income
4,374,224
6,361,827
Non-operating income
Interest income
1,299
975
Dividends received
24,675
24,076
Reversal of allowance for doubtful accounts
2,875
-
Dividends from insurance
12,849
7,953
Miscellaneous income
20,835
21,581
Total non-operating income
62,534
54,587
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
2,788
2,416
Foreign exchange loss
15,627
3,761
Commission for purchase of treasury shares
3,599
-
Miscellaneous loss
1,328
712
Total non-operating expenses
23,343
6,890
Ordinary income
4,413,415
6,409,524
Extraordinary income
Gain on sale of investment securities
2,265,000
-
Total extraordinary income
2,265,000
-
Extraordinary loss
Loss on retirement of non-current assets
2,015
15,957
Impairment loss
704
-
Total extraordinary loss
2,720
15,957
Profit before income taxes
6,675,695
6,393,567
Income taxes - current
1,707,649
1,340,136
Income taxes - deferred
(211,365)
511,802
Total income taxes
1,496,284
1,851,938
Net income
5,179,411
4,541,628
Net income attributable to owners of parent
5,179,411
4,541,628
