    CPSI   US2053061030

COMPUTER PROGRAMS AND SYSTEMS, INC.

(CPSI)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:44:55 2023-06-05 pm EDT
24.91 USD   -1.42%
12:31pCPSI Announces Participation in Stifel 2023 Cross Sector Insight Conference
BU
05/10Deutsche Bank Adjusts Computer Programs and Systems Price Target to $25 From $41, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
05/09Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. Reiterates Earnings Guidance for the Year 2023
CI
CPSI Announces Participation in Stifel 2023 Cross Sector Insight Conference

06/05/2023 | 12:31pm EDT
CPSI (NASDAQ: CPSI), a healthcare solutions company, today announced that Chris Fowler, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Matt Chambless, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Stifel 2023 Cross Sector Insight Conference being held June 6-7, 2023, in Boston, Massachusetts.

In connection with the conference, there will be a live broadcast and replay of the Company’s presentation available under the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, https://investors.cpsi.com, starting at 9:45 a.m. Eastern Time /8:45 a.m. Central Time on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

About CPSI

CPSI has over four decades of experience in connecting providers, patients and communities with innovative solutions that support both the clinical and financial side of healthcare delivery. We provide business, consulting, and managed information technology (IT) services, including our industry leading HFMA Peer Reviewed® suite of revenue cycle management (RCM) offerings, to help streamline day-to-day revenue functions, enhance productivity, and support the financial health of healthcare organizations. Our patient engagement solutions provide patients and providers with the critical information and tools they need to share existing clinical data and analytics that support value-based care, improve outcomes, and increase patient satisfaction. We support efficient patient care across an expansive base of community hospitals and post-acute care facilities with electronic health record (EHR) product offerings that successfully integrate data between care settings. We make healthcare accessible through data-driven insights that support informed decisions and deliver workflow efficiencies, while keeping patients at the center of care. We are a healthcare solutions company. We clear the way for care. For more information, please visit www.cpsi.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 347 M - -
Net income 2023 16,8 M - -
Net cash 2023 16,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 22,6x
Yield 2023 6,33%
Capitalization 359 M 359 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,99x
EV / Sales 2024 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 2 500
Free-Float 92,1%
Technical analysis trends COMPUTER PROGRAMS AND SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 25,27 $
Average target price 27,67 $
Spread / Average Target 9,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher L. Fowler President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matt J. Chambless Director-Financial Reporting
Glenn P. Tobin Chairman
J. Scott Littrell Senior VP-Information Technology Services
William J. Hayes Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPUTER PROGRAMS AND SYSTEMS, INC.-7.16%359
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.20.83%31 244
PRO MEDICUS LIMITED12.47%4 298
SECTRA AB (PUBL)32.53%3 525
EVOLENT HEALTH, INC.10.51%3 448
OMNICELL, INC.46.73%3 335
