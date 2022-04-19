Log in
    CPSI   US2053061030

COMPUTER PROGRAMS AND SYSTEMS, INC.

(CPSI)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/19 11:14:57 am EDT
33.62 USD   +0.43%
CPSI to Webcast Its First Quarter 2022 Conference Call
BU
03/30W. Austin Mulherin Announces Not to Stand for Reelection to the Board of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc
CI
03/16American HealthTech Clients Credit Depth of EHR Solution and Clinical Innovation for Partnership Expansion
BU
CPSI to Webcast Its First Quarter 2022 Conference Call

04/19/2022 | 11:01am EDT
CPSI (NASDAQ: CPSI), a community healthcare solutions company, today announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, after the market closes. The Company will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time that same day.

The live broadcast of CPSI’s conference call will be available online at the Company’s website, www.cpsi.com. The 30-day online replay will be available approximately an hour following the conclusion of the live broadcast.

About CPSI

CPSI is a leading provider of healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, their clinics and post-acute care facilities. Founded in 1979, CPSI is the parent of five companies – Evident, LLC, American HealthTech, Inc., TruBridge, LLC, iNetXperts, Corp. d/b/a Get Real Health and TruCode LLC. Our combined companies are focused on helping improve the health of the communities we serve, connecting communities for a better patient care experience, and improving the financial operations of our customers. Evident provides comprehensive EHR solutions for community hospitals and their affiliated clinics. American HealthTech is one of the nation’s largest providers of EHR solutions and services for post-acute care facilities. TruBridge focuses on providing business, consulting and managed IT services, along with its complete RCM solution, for all care settings. Get Real Health focuses on solutions aimed at improving patient engagement for individuals and healthcare providers. TruCode provides medical coding software that enables complete and accurate code assignment for optimal reimbursement. For more information, visit www.cpsi.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 315 M - -
Net income 2022 22,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,4x
Yield 2022 4,78%
Capitalization 484 M 484 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,54x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,45x
Nbr of Employees 2 000
Free-Float 94,9%
John Boyd Douglas Manager-Electronic Billing
Matt J. Chambless Director-Financial Reporting
Glenn P. Tobin Chairman
J. Scott Littrell Senior VP-Information Technology Services
William J. Hayes Chief Medical Officer
