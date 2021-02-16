Computer Programs and : Mississippi Hospital Selects Evident and Trubridge to Better Manage Patient Care and Improve Financial Operations

CPSI (NASDAQ: CPSI), a community healthcare solutions company, announced today that Trace Regional Hospital has selected the fully integrated cloud-hosted Evident electronic health record (EHR) solution, which includes both a clinical and a financial suite of products, along with the Evident provider EHR to support improved ambulatory care in its three affiliated clinics. In addition, Trace Regional Hospital purchased Remittance Management, Eligibility Verification and Medical Necessity Checking, part of the Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) product suite offered through CPSI subsidiary, TruBridge.

The 84-bed hospital, based in Houston, Mississippi, and part of Sunlink Health Systems, provides both inpatient and outpatient care services to its surrounding community. Prior to selecting Evident, Trace Regional Hospital was running separate systems in its hospital and clinics. Lack of system integration between these two key care settings created inefficiencies for its clinical staff, affecting interactions with patients at various points of care.

Once live, physicians and nurse practitioners will have access to one complete patient record in both the clinic and hospital, resulting in a better flow of information between care settings. Additionally, the Evident system will improve efficiencies for providers, with patient data that is more easily accessible and aligned to specific workflows, fostering better decision making and an overall improved patient care experience.

With TruBridge, integration with the Evident EHR will give the business office at Trace Regional Hospital the ability to better align care services to patient billing and insurance eligibility, resulting in improved cash flow, greater speed of payment and ultimately more efficient financial operations at its facility.

According to Sheila Brockman, chief executive officer at Trace Regional Hospital, “It was time to better enable our clinics, hospital, and business office staff with the tools they need to put their best foot forward. With a total of nine providers and certified nurse practitioners serving approximately 16,000 residents, it is critical to have advanced technology to effectively manage the health of our community. We found that capability – and more – with Evident and TruBridge.”

Trace Regional Hospital’s associated skilled nursing facility, Floy Dyer Care & Rehabilitation Center, has also been a long-term client of another CPSI company, American HealthTech, utilizing its post-acute EHR.

According to Boyd Douglas, president and chief executive officer of CPSI, “It is a privilege to help our customers advance healthcare delivery across the entire care continuum for the communities they serve. There is no better example than our partnership with Trace Regional Hospital and the product innovation delivered through the CPSI family of companies.”

About CPSI

CPSI is a leading provider of healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, their clinics and post-acute care facilities. Founded in 1979, CPSI is the parent of four companies – Evident, LLC, American HealthTech, Inc., TruBridge, LLC, and iNetXperts, Corp. d/b/a Get Real Health. Our combined companies are focused on helping improve the health of the communities we serve, connecting communities for a better patient care experience, and improving the financial operations of our clients. Evident provides comprehensive EHR solutions for community hospitals and their affiliated clinics. American HealthTech is one of the nation’s largest providers of EHR solutions and services for post-acute care facilities. TruBridge focuses on providing business, consulting and managed IT services, along with its complete RCM solution, for all care settings. Get Real Health focuses on solutions aimed at improving patient engagement for individuals and healthcare providers. For more information, visit www.cpsi.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

