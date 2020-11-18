Computer Programs and : Rhode Island Quality Institute Selects Get Real Heath to Enhance COVID-19 Symptom Tracking

Get Real Health, a member of the CPSI (NASDAQ: CPSI) family of companies and a provider of comprehensive patient engagement tools, announced today that the Rhode Island Quality Institute (RIQI), the regional health information organization for Rhode Island, has selected Get Real Health to expand its current patient engagement solutions to provide secure access to a COVID‑19 symptom tracker as part of a research project funded by the National Science Foundation.

By leveraging Get Real Health technology, RIQI will enhance its current patient-facing health information exchange (HIE) platform with a symptom tracker for individuals being monitored for COVID-19 by participating healthcare organizations in Rhode Island. Integrating the COVID-19 symptom tracker with the HIE will allow both patients and providers to monitor symptoms, utilizing branching logic to determine the number of days that individuals must monitor their symptoms to establish if they can be deemed clear of COVID-19 or need to seek further medical attention.

As the HIE collects SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) data from across the state, the Get Real Health solution ensures that all participants’ information is available in one place to support clinical decision making, as well as epidemiology modeling studies to track virus trends and uncontrolled outbreaks, including those among underserved populations. Additionally, the new functionality will be positioned to assist in collecting symptom data that may be used to support SARS-CoV-2 vaccine safety monitoring.

These advancements with COVID-19 symptom tracking were presented by Neil Sarkar, PhD, MLIS, FACMI, president and chief executive officer of RIQI, at a recent session of the Health Information Technology Research and Development Interagency Working Group. The Get Real Health technology capabilities related to the COVID-19 symptom monitoring use case were demonstrated to this panel, which included representation from United States governmental agencies such as the Food and Drug Administration, Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Defense, and the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology.

According to Sarkar, “The solution from Get Real Health supports our National Science Foundation and National Institute of Health funded efforts to support coordination of care and reduce the clinician burden associated with patient symptom monitoring. By connecting the symptom data with CurrentCare (Rhode Island’s statewide HIE), trends can be monitored at a population level and connected to clinical outcomes, which is especially important in underserved populations where this type of data can be difficult to collect and potentially used to assess the efficacy of testing and tracing programs.”

“We are privileged to help support the needs of those served by the Rhode Island healthcare community during this difficult time in our nation by working with RIQI to provide this relevant technology around COVID-19 and subsequently a vaccine,” said Robin Wiener, president of Get Real Health. “Our work with RIQI is a testament to the flexibility of our platform and its ability to seamlessly integrate and enhance its technology tools to manage this crisis and beyond.”

“We are pleased to see the positive impact of Get Real Health patient engagement technology to better manage COVID-19 tracking,” said Boyd Douglas, president and chief executive officer of CPSI. “By doing so, we can continue to advance healthcare delivery and keep communities healthy, which is now more important than ever as we navigate through this health crisis.”

About Get Real Health

Get Real Health, a member of the CPSI family of companies, combines a world of new information from patients, devices and apps with existing clinical data to help individuals and healthcare professionals engage and empower each other. By giving providers and patients the information and tools that they need to work together, we help our customers meet their ever-changing patient engagement needs. Our suite of products helps deliver value-based care, improve outcomes, activate patients, and increase patient loyalty and satisfaction, all while meeting regulatory requirements. For more information, visit www.getrealhealth.com.

About Rhode Island Quality Institute

RIQI is a center of collaborative innovation that advances health and healthcare transformation. Our mission is to improve health and healthcare by providing trusted data and information. RIQI is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded in 2001 and overseen by a Board of Directors comprised of senior health industry leaders from our community, including CEOs of hospitals, health insurers and health-related businesses, along with leaders of consumer groups, academia and government agencies. For more information, visit www.riqi.org.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified generally by the use of forward-looking terminology and words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “projects,” “targets,” “predicts,” “intends,” “plans,” “potential,” “may,” “continue,” “should,” “will” and words of comparable meaning. Without limiting the generality of the preceding statement, all statements in this press release relating to the future performance of Get Real Health’s COVID-19 symptom tracker and integration with RIQI’s HIE are forward-looking statements. We caution investors that any such forward-looking statements are only predictions and are not guarantees of future performance. Certain risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such factors may include: risks related to Get Real Health’s ability to successfully integrate its software solution with RIQI’s HIE to help improve the collection of symptom data and support vaccine safety monitoring; the impact of COVID-19 and related economic disruptions which have materially affected CPSI’s revenue and could materially affect CPSI’s gross margin and income, as well as CPSI’s financial position and/or liquidity; actions to be taken by CPSI in response to the pandemic; the legal, regulatory and administrative developments that occur at the federal, state and local levels; potential disruptions, breaches, or other incidents affecting the proper operation, availability, or security of CPSI’s or its partners’ information systems, including unauthorized access to or theft of patient, business associate, or other sensitive information or inability to provide patient care because of system unavailability; changes in revenues due to declining hospital demand and deteriorating macroeconomic conditions (including increases in uninsured and underinsured patients); potential increased expenses related to labor or other expenditures; and the impact of our substantial indebtedness and the ability to refinance such indebtedness on acceptable terms or at all, as well as risks associated with disruptions in the financial markets and the business of financial institutions as the result of the COVID-19 pandemic which could impact us from a financial perspective. Numerous other risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Such factors include risk factors described from time to time in CPSI’s public releases and reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to, CPSI’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10‑Q. We also caution investors that the forward-looking information described herein represents CPSI’s outlook only as of this date, and CPSI undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or development after the date of this press release.

