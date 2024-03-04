Effective March 04, 2024, Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will change its name to TruBridge, Inc.
Computer Programs and Systems, Inc.
Equities
CPSI
US2053061030
Advanced Medical Equipment & Technology
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|9.19 USD
|+3.72%
|+0.22%
|-17.95%
|Feb. 29
|Transcript : Computer Programs and Systems, Inc., Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 29, 2024
|Feb. 29
|Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. Announces Unaudited Consolidated Impairment Charges for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2023
|CI
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-17.95%
|131M
|+15.32%
|35.75B
|+5.45%
|7.04B
|+17.05%
|3.94B
|+4.18%
|3.92B
|-25.76%
|1.31B
|-29.95%
|1.21B
|-25.95%
|1.04B
|-7.24%
|829M
|-14.96%
|767M
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. - Nasdaq
- News Computer Programs and Systems, Inc.
- Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will Change its Name to TruBridge, Inc