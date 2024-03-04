Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. is a provider of healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, their clinics and other healthcare systems. The Companyâs segments include RCM, EHR, and Patient Engagement. The RCM segment provides business management, consulting, and managed information technology services along with its complete RCM solution for all care settings, regardless of their primary healthcare information solutions provider. The EHR segment provides acute and post-acute care EHR solutions and related services for community hospitals, their physician clinics, and skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. The Patient Engagement segment offers patient engagement and empowerment technology solutions through Get Real Health to improve patient outcomes and engagement strategies with care providers. The Company also provides ambulatory revenue cycle management (RCM) analytics and complementary outsourcing services.

