Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Computer Services, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSVI   US20539A1051

COMPUTER SERVICES, INC.

(CSVI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CSI Announces Shark Tank's Daymond John and Renowned Security Expert, Keren Elazari, as Keynote Speakers for Annual Customer Conference

01/13/2022 | 07:36am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) (OTCQX:CSVI), a provider of end-to-end fintech, regtech and cybersecurity solutions, announced that prominent businessman and Shark Tank “Shark,” Daymond John, and internationally acclaimed security analyst, Keren Elazari, will deliver keynote presentations at its annual customer conference, CSI Customer Experience 2022 (CX22), April 13-15 in Nashville, Tenn.

From his successful role on ABC’s smash hit, Shark Tank, to his distinguished status as a Presidential Ambassador for Global Entrepreneurship, Daymond John is recognized worldwide for his commitment to promoting and supporting entrepreneurs. John initially made his mark as the founder and branding expert behind the groundbreaking lifestyle brand, FUBU, which has achieved more than $6 billion in global retail sales. As an industry leader, John will use lessons from his personal story to empower conference attendees with tools to achieve their professional goals.

Keren Elazari is an internationally known security analyst, researcher, author and speaker. Since 2000, Elazari has worked with leading Israeli security firms, government organizations, and Global Big 4 and Fortune 500 companies. Additionally, she covers emerging security technologies as an independent strategic analyst and advisor. In 2014, Elazari became the first Israeli woman to speak at the prestigious TED Conference. Her talk has been viewed by millions, translated to 30 languages and chosen for TED's “Most Powerful Ideas.”

CX22 will take place at Nashville’s Music City Center. The conference theme, “Technology Takes Stage,” emphasizes education on the latest trends and innovations driving fintech, regtech and cybersecurity. With more than 55 sessions to choose from, attendees will receive exclusive information on how to thrive in today’s global landscape.

“CX22 gives us the invaluable opportunity to connect with our customers, prospects and partners while simultaneously educating them on the current marketplace and how to succeed in a rapidly evolving industry,” said David Culbertson, CSI president and CEO. “We look forward to collaborating with attendees in-person this year and welcoming Daymond and Keren to the stage.”

For more information on CX22, visit www.csiconf.com.

About Computer Services, Inc.

Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) delivers core processing, digital banking, managed cybersecurity, cybersecurity compliance, payments processing, print and electronic document distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate customers, both foreign and domestic. Management believes exceptional service, dynamic solutions and superior results are the foundation of CSI’s reputation and have resulted in the Company’s inclusion in such top industry-wide rankings as IDC Financial Insights FinTech 100, Talkin’ Cloud 100 and MSPmentor Top 501 Global Managed Service Providers lists. CSI has also been recognized by Aite Group, a leading industry research firm, as providing the “best user experience” in its AIM Evaluation: The Leading Providers of U.S. Core Banking Systems. In addition, CSI's record of increasing its dividend each year for 49 years has earned it a designation of one of the financial media’s “Dividend Aristocrats.” CSI’s stock is traded on OTCQX under the symbol CSVI. For more information, visit csiweb.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about COMPUTER SERVICES, INC.
07:36aCSI Announces Shark Tank's Daymond John and Renowned Security Expert, Keren Elazari, as..
BU
01/06COMPUTER SERVICES : An Incident Response Plan Is Key to Surviving Cyberattack
PU
01/06CSI Partners with NYDIG to Provide Financial Institutions Simple, Secure Access to Bitc..
CI
01/05CSI Reports Record Revenues and Net Income for Third Quarter
BU
01/05Computer Services, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ..
CI
01/04De Novo Cypress Bank & Trust Selects CSI's NuPoint® Core Platform to Provide Tech Found..
BU
01/04De Novo Cypress Bank & Trust Selects CSI’s NuPoint® Core Platform to Provide Tech ..
CI
2021COMPUTER SERVICES : The Top 5 Cyber Threats Facing the Financial Industry In 2022
PU
2021ACCOUNT TAKEOVERS : Addressing Today's Fraud Challenges
PU
2021The Dolores State Bank Selects CSI's NuPoint® Core Platform to Expand Its Suite of Solu..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 291 M - -
Net income 2021 55,4 M - -
Net cash 2021 38,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 29,9x
Yield 2021 1,53%
Capitalization 1 499 M 1 499 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,84x
EV / Sales 2021 5,55x
Nbr of Employees 1 268
Free-Float -
Chart COMPUTER SERVICES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Computer Services, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
David Culbertson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian K. Brown Chief Financial Officer
Steven A. Powless Executive Chairman
Vijayaraghava Reddy Chief Technology Officer
Steve Sanders Chief Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPUTER SERVICES, INC.2.63%1 499
ACCENTURE PLC-9.01%238 384
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.3.25%193 484
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-0.05%119 804
INFOSYS LIMITED-0.55%108 040
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-4.85%98 869