CSI Announces Shark Tank's Daymond John and Renowned Security Expert, Keren Elazari, as Keynote Speakers for Annual Customer Conference

Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) (OTCQX:CSVI), a provider of end-to-end fintech, regtech and cybersecurity solutions, announced that prominent businessman and Shark Tank “Shark,” Daymond John, and internationally acclaimed security analyst, Keren Elazari, will deliver keynote presentations at its annual customer conference, CSI Customer Experience 2022 (CX22), April 13-15 in Nashville, Tenn.

From his successful role on ABC’s smash hit, Shark Tank, to his distinguished status as a Presidential Ambassador for Global Entrepreneurship, Daymond John is recognized worldwide for his commitment to promoting and supporting entrepreneurs. John initially made his mark as the founder and branding expert behind the groundbreaking lifestyle brand, FUBU, which has achieved more than $6 billion in global retail sales. As an industry leader, John will use lessons from his personal story to empower conference attendees with tools to achieve their professional goals.

Keren Elazari is an internationally known security analyst, researcher, author and speaker. Since 2000, Elazari has worked with leading Israeli security firms, government organizations, and Global Big 4 and Fortune 500 companies. Additionally, she covers emerging security technologies as an independent strategic analyst and advisor. In 2014, Elazari became the first Israeli woman to speak at the prestigious TED Conference. Her talk has been viewed by millions, translated to 30 languages and chosen for TED's “Most Powerful Ideas.”

CX22 will take place at Nashville’s Music City Center. The conference theme, “Technology Takes Stage,” emphasizes education on the latest trends and innovations driving fintech, regtech and cybersecurity. With more than 55 sessions to choose from, attendees will receive exclusive information on how to thrive in today’s global landscape.

“CX22 gives us the invaluable opportunity to connect with our customers, prospects and partners while simultaneously educating them on the current marketplace and how to succeed in a rapidly evolving industry,” said David Culbertson, CSI president and CEO. “We look forward to collaborating with attendees in-person this year and welcoming Daymond and Keren to the stage.”

About Computer Services, Inc.

Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) delivers core processing, digital banking, managed cybersecurity, cybersecurity compliance, payments processing, print and electronic document distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate customers, both foreign and domestic. Management believes exceptional service, dynamic solutions and superior results are the foundation of CSI’s reputation and have resulted in the Company’s inclusion in such top industry-wide rankings as IDC Financial Insights FinTech 100, Talkin’ Cloud 100 and MSPmentor Top 501 Global Managed Service Providers lists. CSI has also been recognized by Aite Group, a leading industry research firm, as providing the “best user experience” in its AIM Evaluation: The Leading Providers of U.S. Core Banking Systems. In addition, CSI's record of increasing its dividend each year for 49 years has earned it a designation of one of the financial media’s “Dividend Aristocrats.” CSI’s stock is traded on OTCQX under the symbol CSVI. For more information, visit csiweb.com.

