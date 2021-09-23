Log in
Computer Services : IDC Financial Insights Recognizes CSI as a Top Fintech Provider for 10th Consecutive Year

09/23/2021 | 07:36am EDT
Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) (OTCQX: CSVI), a provider of end-to-end fintech and regtech solutions, has been named by IDC Financial Insights to its 2021 IDC FinTech Rankings for the 10th consecutive year. The annual industry ranking, recognized as the most comprehensive vendor listing in financial services, highlights the top 100 global technology providers in the industry. The providers named to this year’s IDC Fintech Rankings have proven themselves as industry leaders based on their ability to accelerate their customers’ digital transformation initiatives.

Rising two spots in this year’s ranking, CSI appears 58th on the list of providers that were evaluated based on their global revenues from financial institutions for hardware, software or IT services. During its fiscal year, CSI focused on providing community financial institutions and their customers an enhanced banking experience through its full suite of core banking processing, digital banking, payment services, IT management, regulatory compliance, and document distribution solutions.

“We’re thrilled to be named as one of the top global technology providers by IDC Financial Insights for the tenth consecutive year,” said David Culbertson, CSI’s president and CEO. “As a leading technology company, CSI’s inclusion in the Fintech Rankings demonstrates our commitment to delivering world-class digital solutions that empower our community financial institutions to meet the rising needs of modern-day consumers.”

The providers featured in the annual FinTech Rankings supply the technological backbone of the financial services industry – one for which IDC Financial Insights forecasts an estimated $590 billion (USD) in IT spending by 2025. Additionally, the IDC FinTech Rankings serve as a tool for financial institutions to use while navigating the landscape of the industry and evaluating third-party solutions.

“IDC is honored to recognize the technology providers that appear on the 18th annual IDC FinTech Rankings,” said Marc DeCastro, Research Director at IDC Financial Insights. “These are the companies that have shown commitment to the financial services industry, and their appearance on the list is a testament to that dedication.”

Click here to view or download IDC Financial Insights’ report about this year’s findings.

About Computer Services, Inc.

Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) delivers core processing, digital banking, managed cybersecurity, cybersecurity compliance, payments processing, print and electronic document distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate customers, both foreign and domestic. Management believes exceptional service, dynamic solutions and superior results are the foundation of CSI’s reputation and have resulted in the Company’s inclusion in such top industry-wide rankings as IDC Financial Insights FinTech 100, Talkin’ Cloud 100 and MSPmentor Top 501 Global Managed Service Providers lists. CSI has also been recognized by Aite Group, a leading industry research firm, as providing the “best user experience” in its 2019 AIM Evaluation: The Leading Providers of U.S. Core Banking Systems. In addition, CSI's record of increasing its dividend each year for 49 years has earned it a designation of one of the financial media’s “Dividend Aristocrats.” CSI’s stock is traded on OTCQX under the symbol CSVI. For more information, visit csiweb.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 291 M - -
Net income 2021 55,4 M - -
Net cash 2021 38,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 29,9x
Yield 2021 1,53%
Capitalization 1 566 M 1 566 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,84x
EV / Sales 2021 5,55x
Nbr of Employees 1 268
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart COMPUTER SERVICES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Computer Services, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
David Culbertson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian K. Brown Chief Financial Officer
Steven A. Powless Executive Chairman
Vijayaraghava Reddy Chief Technology Officer
Steve Sanders Chief Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPUTER SERVICES, INC.-4.04%1 566
ACCENTURE PLC28.12%212 220
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.34.91%193 576
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION5.63%120 672
INFOSYS LIMITED36.72%97 482
SNOWFLAKE INC.11.98%94 817