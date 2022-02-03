Infographic: What are Bankers' Top Compliance Concerns for 2022?

CSI annually surveys the financial industry to determine bankers' priorities for the coming year, including challenges in regulatory compliance. In this infographic, we go over a few of our key compliance findings.
See the full results and our strategic recommendations for the wider banking industry in the complete 2022 Banking Priorities Executive Report.
