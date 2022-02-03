Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Computer Services, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSVI   US20539A1051

COMPUTER SERVICES, INC.

(CSVI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Infographic: What are Bankers' Top Compliance Concerns for 2022?

02/03/2022 | 05:36pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CSI annually surveys the financial industry to determine bankers' priorities for the coming year, including challenges in regulatory compliance. In this infographic, we go over a few of our key compliance findings.

See the full results and our strategic recommendations for the wider banking industry in the complete 2022 Banking Priorities Executive Report.

Disclaimer

Computer Services Inc. published this content on 03 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2022 22:35:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about COMPUTER SERVICES, INC.
01/13CSI Announces Shark Tank's Daymond John and Renowned Security Expert, Keren Elazari, as..
BU
01/06COMPUTER SERVICES : An Incident Response Plan Is Key to Surviving Cyberattack
PU
01/06CSI Partners with NYDIG to Provide Financial Institutions Simple, Secure Access to Bitc..
CI
01/05CSI Reports Record Revenues and Net Income for Third Quarter
BU
01/05Computer Services, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ..
CI
01/04De Novo Cypress Bank & Trust Selects CSI's NuPoint® Core Platform to Provide Tech Found..
BU
01/04De Novo Cypress Bank & Trust Selects CSI’s NuPoint® Core Platform to Provide Tech ..
CI
2021COMPUTER SERVICES : The Top 5 Cyber Threats Facing the Financial Industry In 2022
PU
2021ACCOUNT TAKEOVERS : Addressing Today's Fraud Challenges
PU
2021The Dolores State Bank Selects CSI's NuPoint® Core Platform to Expand Its Suite of Solu..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 291 M - -
Net income 2021 55,4 M - -
Net cash 2021 38,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 29,9x
Yield 2021 1,53%
Capitalization 1 542 M 1 542 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,84x
EV / Sales 2021 5,55x
Nbr of Employees 1 268
Free-Float -
Chart COMPUTER SERVICES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Computer Services, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
David Culbertson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian K. Brown Vice President-Finance
Steven A. Powless Executive Chairman
Vijayaraghava Reddy Chief Technology Officer
Steve Sanders Chief Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPUTER SERVICES, INC.5.55%1 542
ACCENTURE PLC-13.29%227 185
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.3.15%190 686
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION2.69%123 086
INFOSYS LIMITED-5.33%100 127
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-15.69%87 327