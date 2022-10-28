Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Computer Services, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSVI   US20539A1051

COMPUTER SERVICES, INC.

(CSVI)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  02:29 2022-10-27 pm EDT
57.65 USD    0.00%
08:01aShareholder Alert : Weiss Law Reminds AERC, SMBC, CSVI, and AERI Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations
PR
10/26CSI Hosts TechX Virtual Product Showcase, Highlights Open Banking's Impact on Industry
BU
10/03CSI Reports Results for Second Quarter
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds AERC, SMBC, CSVI, and AERI Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

10/28/2022 | 08:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
Weiss Law
305 Broadway, 7th Floor
New York, NY 10007
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

AeroClean Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AERC)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of AeroClean Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AERC), in connection with the proposed merger of AERC with Molekule, Inc. ("Molekule").  Under the terms of the merger agreement, AERC shareholders will own 50.5%, and Molekule shareholders will own 49.5% of the outstanding common equity of the combined company.  If you own AERC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/aerc    

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMBC)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMBC), in connection with the proposed merger of SMBC with Citizens Bancshares Co. ("Citizens").  Under the terms of the merger agreement, Citizens' shareholders will have the right to elect either a fixed exchange ratio of 1.1448 shares of SMBC common stock, or a cash payment of $53.50 for each Citizens' share owned.  If you own SMBC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/smbc

Computer Services, Inc. (OTCQX: CSVI) 

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Computer Services, Inc. (OTCQX: CSVI), in connection with the proposed acquisition of CSVI by Centerbridge Partners, L.P. and Bridgeport Partners.  Under the terms of the merger agreement, CSVI shareholders will receive $58.00 in cash for each share of CSVI common stock owned.  If you own CSVI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/csvi 

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc.  (NASDAQ: AERI)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AERI), in connection with the proposed acquisition of AERI by Alcon Inc.  Under the terms of the merger agreement, AERI shareholders will receive $15.25 in cash for each share of AERI common stock owned.  If you own AERI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/aeri

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weiss-law-reminds-aerc-smbc-csvi-and-aeri-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301661917.html

SOURCE Weiss Law


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about COMPUTER SERVICES, INC.
08:01aShareholder Alert : Weiss Law Reminds AERC, SMBC, CSVI, and AERI Shareholders About Its On..
PR
10/26CSI Hosts TechX Virtual Product Showcase, Highlights Open Banking's Impact on Industry
BU
10/03CSI Reports Results for Second Quarter
BU
10/03Earnings Flash (CSVI) COMPUTER SERVICES Reports Q2 EPS $0.57
MT
10/03Computer Services, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months ..
CI
09/29IDC Financial Insights Recognizes CSI as a Top Fintech Provider for 11th Consecutive Ye..
BU
09/27Computer Services Investor Alert By : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Pri..
PR
09/08CSI Secures Record Number of NuPoint® Customer Deals
BU
09/08Computer Services, Inc. Secures Record Number of NuPoint® Customer Deals
CI
08/31COMPUTER SERVICES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news