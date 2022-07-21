Log in
    CTG   US2054771025

COMPUTER TASK GROUP, INCORPORATED

(CTG)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  10:31 2022-07-21 am EDT
8.560 USD   +1.42%
10:34aCOMPUTER TASK INCORPORATED : CTG Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast - Form 8-K
PU
07:44aCOMPUTER TASK GROUP INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:55aCTG Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast
AQ
Computer Task Incorporated : CTG Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast - Form 8-K

07/21/2022 | 10:34am EDT
CTG Announces Second Quarter 2022
Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

BUFFALO, N.Y., July 21, 2022 -CTG (Nasdaq: CTG) ("Company"), a leader in helping companies employ digital IT solutions and services to drive productivity and profitability in North America and Western Europe, announced that it will release its second quarter 2022 results before the opening of financial markets on Thursday, August 4, 2022.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast to review the financial and operating results and discuss its strategy and outlook. A question-and-answer session will follow.

Second Quarter 2022 Conference Call

Date:Thursday, August 4, 2022

Time:11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Phone:+1 877 704 4453

Webcast:www.ctg.com

A telephonic replay will be available from 2:00 p.m. ET on the day of the call through Thursday,
August 11, 2022, by dialing +1 844 512 2921 and entering the access code 13731263. The webcast will be archived on CTG's website in the Events & Presentations section for at least 90 days. A transcript will also be posted to the website once available.

About CTG

CTG is a leading provider of digital transformation solutions and services that accelerate clients' project momentum and achievement of their desired IT and business outcomes. We have earned a reputation as a faster and more reliable, results-driven partner focused on improved data-driven decision making, meaningful business performance improvements, new and enhanced customer experiences, and continuous innovation. CTG has operations in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. The Company regularly posts news and other important information at www.ctg.com.

Contacts:

John M. Laubacker

Investor Relations:

EVP, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Deborah K. Pawlowski

Tel: +1 716 887 7368

Kei Advisors LLC

dpawlowski@keiadvisors.com

Tel: +1 716 843 3908

Disclaimer

CTG - Computer Task Group Inc. published this content on 21 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2022 14:33:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
