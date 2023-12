Computer Task Group, Incorporated(NasdaqGS:CTG) dropped from S&P TMI Index

Computer Task Group, Incorporated is an information and technology solutions company, which operates in North and South America, Western Europe, and India. It provides information technology (IT) and related services to its clients. These services include information and technology-related solutions, including staffing as a solution. Its segments include North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services. Its digital transformation solutions portfolio includes business process transformation solutions, technology transformation solutions and operations transformation solutions. Its business process transformation solutions services include advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance. Its technology transformation solutions services include application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing.