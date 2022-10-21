Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Computershare Limited
  News
  Summary
    CPU   AU000000CPU5

COMPUTERSHARE LIMITED

(CPU)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  01:10 2022-10-21 am EDT
24.63 AUD   +0.08%
Australian shares end lower on hawkish U.S Fed narrative

10/21/2022 | 02:15am EDT
*

Financial, healthcare stocks lead losses

*

U.S. Treasury yields continue to rise

*

Global risk sentiment on edge

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell on Friday, as losses in healthcare and financials outweighed strong performances by resource firms, while risk sentiment was dampened on the likelihood of a prolonged aggressive policy stance by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 0.8% lower at 6,676.8 points, marking its second weekly loss. The benchmark closed 1% lower on Thursday.

Global risk appetite remained tepid as comments from a Fed official reiterated the U.S. central bank's motive to sustain its aggressive rate-hike path to curb runaway inflation, even if it induces a recession.

Riskier assets in the recent past have faced pressure from a stronger U.S dollar and Treasury yields as both are considered safe-haven bets in times of economic uncertainty.

"The fact that U.S. yields continued marching higher yesterday and have extended those gains today is a clear sign that the markets know the Fed means business regarding rate hikes," said Matt Simpson, a senior market analyst from City Index.

Analysts believe any recovery in the local market could be short-lived due to a rising interest rate scenario.

"We may see a percent or two gain on certain days, and the next day that gain will disappear. Sustainable recovery is unlikely in the near future," said Kunal Sawnhey, chief executive officer at Kalkine Group.

Australian financials, which occupy one-third of the bourse, led the losses for the day with a 1.2% drop. The "Big Four" banks slipped between 0.9% and 1.7%.

Healthcare stocks suffered a similar fate, falling nearly 1%, with index leader CSL skidding about 1.5%.

The resources sector provided some respite, with the energy index jumping the most at 2%. Sector majors Woodside Energy and Santos rose 2.4% and 0.8%, respectively.

Similarly, the gold index advanced 0.4%, with Newcrest Mining and Northern Star Resources gaining 0.4% and 0.6%, respectively.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell about 0.5% to finish at 10,782.4 points. (Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.25% 0.62583 Delayed Quote.-13.26%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.37% 1.11801 Delayed Quote.-16.10%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.12% 0.72477 Delayed Quote.-7.82%
COMPUTERSHARE LIMITED 0.08% 24.63 Delayed Quote.26.05%
CSL LIMITED -1.52% 267.5 Delayed Quote.-4.73%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.09% 0.97692 Delayed Quote.-13.26%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.12% 0.012071 Delayed Quote.-9.38%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.31% 0.56492 Delayed Quote.-17.26%
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED 0.12% 16.83 Delayed Quote.-28.92%
NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED 0.76% 7.96 Delayed Quote.-14.67%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX -0.70% 946.2626 Real-time Quote.-9.83%
S&P/ASX 200 -0.80% 6676.8 Real-time Quote.-8.94%
SANTOS LIMITED 0.93% 7.6 Delayed Quote.16.96%
WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LTD 2.63% 35.47 Delayed Quote.48.43%
XERO LIMITED 1.13% 73.28 Delayed Quote.-45.97%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 091 M - -
Net income 2023 397 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 233 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 23,7x
Yield 2023 3,21%
Capitalization 9 413 M 9 413 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,44x
EV / Sales 2024 3,18x
Nbr of Employees 14 120
Free-Float 88,2%
Chart COMPUTERSHARE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Computershare Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPUTERSHARE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 15,59 $
Average target price 19,26 $
Spread / Average Target 23,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stuart James Irving President, CEO & Executive Director
Nicholas Stuart Robert Oldfield Director-Corporate Development
Simon David Jones Chairman
Mark L. McDougall Global Chief Information Officer
Carlos Leira Chief Information Officer-EMEA
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPUTERSHARE LIMITED26.05%9 413
ACCENTURE PLC-36.30%166 379
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-16.49%137 707
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-4.01%110 649
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-6.93%96 863
INFOSYS LIMITED-21.31%75 120