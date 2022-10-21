Australian shares end lower on hawkish U.S Fed narrative

*
Financial, healthcare stocks lead losses
*
U.S. Treasury yields continue to rise
*
Global risk sentiment on edge
Oct 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell on Friday, as
losses in healthcare and financials outweighed strong
performances by resource firms, while risk sentiment was
dampened on the likelihood of a prolonged aggressive policy
stance by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 0.8% lower at 6,676.8
points, marking its second weekly loss. The benchmark closed 1%
lower on Thursday.
Global risk appetite remained tepid as comments from a Fed
official reiterated the U.S. central bank's motive to sustain
its aggressive rate-hike path to curb runaway inflation, even if
it induces a recession.
Riskier assets in the recent past have faced pressure from a
stronger U.S dollar and Treasury yields as both are considered
safe-haven bets in times of economic uncertainty.
"The fact that U.S. yields continued marching higher
yesterday and have extended those gains today is a clear sign
that the markets know the Fed means business regarding rate
hikes," said Matt Simpson, a senior market analyst from City
Index.
Analysts believe any recovery in the local market could be
short-lived due to a rising interest rate scenario.
"We may see a percent or two gain on certain days, and the
next day that gain will disappear. Sustainable recovery is
unlikely in the near future," said Kunal Sawnhey, chief
executive officer at Kalkine Group.
Australian financials, which occupy one-third of the
bourse, led the losses for the day with a 1.2% drop. The "Big
Four" banks slipped between 0.9% and 1.7%.
Healthcare stocks suffered a similar fate, falling
nearly 1%, with index leader CSL skidding about 1.5%.
The resources sector provided some respite, with the energy
index jumping the most at 2%. Sector majors Woodside
Energy and Santos rose 2.4% and 0.8%,
respectively.
Similarly, the gold index advanced 0.4%, with
Newcrest Mining and Northern Star Resources
gaining 0.4% and 0.6%, respectively.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell about
0.5% to finish at 10,782.4 points.
(Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)