Computershare : 1H22 Half Year Report (Appendix 4D)

COMPUTERSHARE LIMITED AND ITS CONTROLLED ENTITIES HALF-YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

(Previous corresponding period half-year ended 31 December 2020)

RESULTS FOR ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET

Explanation of Profit/(loss) from ordinary activities after tax (Appendix 4D item 2.6)

Net statutory profit after tax attributable to members was $92.1 million, an increase of 26.9% over the corresponding period. Revenue was higher than the prior period due to growth in Employee Share Plans and additional revenue attributable to the Computershare Corporate Trust acquisition, offset largely by lower earnings from corporate actions, class actions, bankruptcy and stakeholder relationship management. The Group benefited in the current half from the disposal of the Group's investment in Milestone Group Pty Ltd, recorded as other income.

Total expenses were up $47.7 million, principally due to the two-month impact of the Computershare Corporate Trust acquisition which increased the overall cost base by $94 million in the half (this includes integration and acquisition related expenses). The underlying reduction in expenses is driven by a lower cost of sales due to the mix of sales between periods and benefits from the cost out programme, principally UK Mortgage Services. There was also a decrease in costs associated with major restructuring programmes. 1H21 costs were materially impacted by a significant doubtful receivable in class actions.

The Group's effective tax rate was slightly favourable to the prior period due to the positive impact of changes in tax rates and laws and due to profit mix with proportionately more profits arising in countries with lower tax rates.

Explanation of Net Profit/(loss) (Appendix 4D item 2.6)

Please refer above.

Explanation of Dividends (Appendix 4D item 2.6)

The Company has announced an interim dividend for the current financial year of AU 24 cents per share. This dividend is franked to 40%.