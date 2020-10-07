Computershare : 2020 Notice of AGM and Voting Form

It goes without saying that 2020 has been an extraordinary year.

I feel a great sense of pride in what Computershare has achieved this year, particularly in the second half of FY20. Like every other global company, we've faced substantial challenges as business operations and supply chains were disrupted and normal work routines and social structures were interrupted. Every one of our people has felt some strain and stress. But we've demonstrated, conclusively, that Computershare remains strong and stable and capable of delivering for our stakeholders - our employees, our shareholders, our clients and our communities.

We've respected our shareholders, by being fully transparent as the impact of Covid-19 on our businesses became clearer. We updated our guidance in March and again in April, as deeper than expected rate cuts bit hard into our margin income, and market volatility reduced transactional volumes. We could have simply withdrawn our guidance, but instead, we increased disclosure and told the market exactly what we were seeing - and then we came in right on the number. We also made it a priority to maintain our dividend.

Despite the disruption to our normal office operations, we've continued to deliver high levels of service to our customers, with most of our staff working remotely. We have never dropped our sharp focus on execution and getting the job done.

Of course, none of this would be possible without the expert and dedicated contributions of our 12,600 global employees. Since the potential impact of the Covid-19 pandemic became clear, our priority has been to look after our people, to protect their health and wellbeing, while enabling them to work productively and to continue to pursue their professional goals and development.

Last year we rolled out our global ways of working, 'Being Purple' - this year those values were exemplified by the way our people pitched in to support each other in the most challenging of circumstances and found innovative solutions to support our clients' changing needs.

Despite the impact of Covid-19 on our earnings, and our Management earnings per share (EPS) being down 19.8%, across the year our headline revenue was down by only 1.9%, and Management EBITDA was down by 3.7%. Although activity levels across the Group were subdued in the fourth quarter, the business performed in line with the revised expectations and we saw continuing improvement after the macro volatility months of March and April.

OUTLOOK

With interest rates projected to remain depressed over the year ahead, we expect our FY21 results will continue to be affected by reduced margin income. Fundamentally, that's a reflection of where we are in the global economic cycle. However, our core businesses remain robust and well-positioned. Excluding margin income, our EBIT is expected to be up in the year ahead, and we expect to see transactional revenue pick up as confidence returns to markets. We also have good counter-cyclical prospects in Business Services.

Overall, we remain focused on the things we can control - building stronger businesses with diversified revenue pools and greater exposure to structural growth trends over the longer term.

ACKNOWLEDGMENTS

On behalf of my fellow directors, I'd like to thank you for your ongoing support as a shareholder. The past 12 months have seen large swings in market sentiment, but our company remains stable, strong and well-positioned to continue our growth trajectory.

Our efforts to diversify, invest in scale and grow complementary and counter-cyclical businesses will continue to bear fruit in the years ahead.

I'd also like to thank our incoming Chief Financial Officer, Nick Oldfield, and his global Finance team, for the work they have done in preparing our results, and more broadly, in safeguarding the financial health and stability of the Group. Their responsibilities are demanding at the best of times, and no doubt have been even more so recently given the way working routines have been upended.

Of course, those same thanks are due to every one of our global employees - the way they have kept delivering amid widespread uncertainty and upheaval is truly remarkable.

Finally, I would like to especially thank Stuart Irving, our CEO and President, for the exemplary leadership he's provided throughout the year. I know that his commitment to protecting our company - our people, our businesses and our shareholders - has meant many long hours for him. His dedication is appreciated, as is the great contribution he continues to make to Computershare's performance and our distinctive culture.

I would also like to acknowledge my fellow board members for their invaluable support - they bring a real diversity of experience, insight and expertise to the Group.

Simon Jones

Chairman