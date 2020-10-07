Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Computershare Limited    CPU   AU000000CPU5

COMPUTERSHARE LIMITED

(CPU)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 10/07
12.77 AUD   +0.95%
05:50pCOMPUTERSHARE : 2020 Notice of AGM and Voting Form
PU
09/24SIYATA MOBILE : Initiates Share Consolidation as Part of Recently Announced Strategic Initiatives
AQ
09/22COMPUTERSHARE : Annual Report 2020
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Computershare : 2020 Notice of AGM and Voting Form

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/07/2020 | 05:50pm EDT

NOTICE OF MEETING

CONTENTS

Invitation from the Chairman ........................................................................................................................

3

Key Financial Metrics ......................................................................................................................................

5

Notice of Annual General Meeting ...............................................................................................................

7

Items of Business ..............................................................................................................................................

7

Additional Information.....................................................................................................................................

7

Explanatory Notes ...........................................................................................................................................

8

Important Information for Shareholders...................................................................................................

13

2 | COMPUTERSHARE | NOTICE OF MEETING | 2020

INVITATION FROM THE CHAIRMAN

Dear Shareholder,

We would like to invite you to our 2020 Annual General Meeting to be held at 9.00 am on Wednesday 11 November 2020.

Since the start of the global Covid-19 pandemic, Computershare has supported more than 1,000 clients to hold their annual general meetings virtually. Given the current restrictions on public gatherings in Victoria and having regard to the health and safety of our shareholders and employees, we will be holding our own AGM as a virtual meeting. This means that there will be no physical venue to attend.

For some of you, you will already be familiar with participating in our AGM online, as we have provided that option to our shareholders for several years now. However, for those of you who will be participating in the AGM online for the first time, details on how to do so are set out below as well as in the Important Information for Shareholders section of our Notice of Meeting.

We have also prepared a detailed Computershare AGM User Guide which is available online www.computershare.com/agm.

How to participate at the AGM online

  • You can participate online using your smartphone, tablet or computer. You will be able to view a live webcast of the meeting, ask the Directors questions online and submit your votes in real-time.
  • You can access the online platform from your computer by entering the following URL in your browser: https://web.lumiagm.com/348251302. Alternatively, you can use your mobile device or tablet, either by entering the same URL in your browser (https://web.lumiagm.com/348251302) or by using the Lumi AGM app and entering the meeting ID: 348-251-302.
  • Shareholders will be able to vote online in real time during the meeting. If you wish to lodge your vote in advance of the meeting you can send in your voting form or lodge your vote online at www.investorvote.com.au.

Items of business

The resolutions to be considered at the AGM include the standard director re-elections, and this year Joe Velli and Abi Cleland are standing for re-election. The resolutions also include the adoption of the remuneration report, which you can read from pages 43 to 57 of our Annual Report.

You will also note that the proposed equity award grant to our Chief Executive Officer Stuart Irving comprises two separate grants.

First, there is a proposed grant under our FY2021 long-term incentive plan. There are some differences in the form of the FY2021 grant from previous years, and these are explained in the Explanatory Notes section of this Notice of Meeting. Second, there is a proposed recovery equity award, a one-off grant designed to motivate our executives to create shareholder value as we move through and out of Covid-19 and continue to execute on our long-term growth strategies.

Importantly, this recovery equity award will only have value if Computershare's share price appreciates over the next two years.

Details of the resolutions are included in this Notice of Meeting. Your Board recommends that you vote in favour of all resolutions.

YEAR IN REVIEW*

RESILIENT OPERATING

MARGIN INCOME

BALANCE SHEET

PERFORMANCE

HEADWINDS

STRENGTH

Revenue

Margin Income

Net Debt/EBITDA2

$2.3b

$201m

1.93X

DOWN 1.9%

DOWN 18.3%

UP 0.09X

Management EBITDA1

Management EPS

Final Dividend Per Share

$650m

56.3CPS

23.0CPS

DOWN 3.7%

DOWN 19.8%

MAINTAINED

  • Includes impact of IFRS16

2 Excluding non-recourse SLS Advance debt.

* All references to Management Results in the Invitation from the Chairman are in constant currency unless otherwise stated

3

It goes without saying that 2020 has been an extraordinary year.

I feel a great sense of pride in what Computershare has achieved this year, particularly in the second half of FY20. Like every other global company, we've faced substantial challenges as business operations and supply chains were disrupted and normal work routines and social structures were interrupted. Every one of our people has felt some strain and stress. But we've demonstrated, conclusively, that Computershare remains strong and stable and capable of delivering for our stakeholders - our employees, our shareholders, our clients and our communities.

We've respected our shareholders, by being fully transparent as the impact of Covid-19 on our businesses became clearer. We updated our guidance in March and again in April, as deeper than expected rate cuts bit hard into our margin income, and market volatility reduced transactional volumes. We could have simply withdrawn our guidance, but instead, we increased disclosure and told the market exactly what we were seeing - and then we came in right on the number. We also made it a priority to maintain our dividend.

Despite the disruption to our normal office operations, we've continued to deliver high levels of service to our customers, with most of our staff working remotely. We have never dropped our sharp focus on execution and getting the job done.

Of course, none of this would be possible without the expert and dedicated contributions of our 12,600 global employees. Since the potential impact of the Covid-19 pandemic became clear, our priority has been to look after our people, to protect their health and wellbeing, while enabling them to work productively and to continue to pursue their professional goals and development.

Last year we rolled out our global ways of working, 'Being Purple' - this year those values were exemplified by the way our people pitched in to support each other in the most challenging of circumstances and found innovative solutions to support our clients' changing needs.

Despite the impact of Covid-19 on our earnings, and our Management earnings per share (EPS) being down 19.8%, across the year our headline revenue was down by only 1.9%, and Management EBITDA was down by 3.7%. Although activity levels across the Group were subdued in the fourth quarter, the business performed in line with the revised expectations and we saw continuing improvement after the macro volatility months of March and April.

OUTLOOK

With interest rates projected to remain depressed over the year ahead, we expect our FY21 results will continue to be affected by reduced margin income. Fundamentally, that's a reflection of where we are in the global economic cycle. However, our core businesses remain robust and well-positioned. Excluding margin income, our EBIT is expected to be up in the year ahead, and we expect to see transactional revenue pick up as confidence returns to markets. We also have good counter-cyclical prospects in Business Services.

Overall, we remain focused on the things we can control - building stronger businesses with diversified revenue pools and greater exposure to structural growth trends over the longer term.

ACKNOWLEDGMENTS

On behalf of my fellow directors, I'd like to thank you for your ongoing support as a shareholder. The past 12 months have seen large swings in market sentiment, but our company remains stable, strong and well-positioned to continue our growth trajectory.

Our efforts to diversify, invest in scale and grow complementary and counter-cyclical businesses will continue to bear fruit in the years ahead.

I'd also like to thank our incoming Chief Financial Officer, Nick Oldfield, and his global Finance team, for the work they have done in preparing our results, and more broadly, in safeguarding the financial health and stability of the Group. Their responsibilities are demanding at the best of times, and no doubt have been even more so recently given the way working routines have been upended.

Of course, those same thanks are due to every one of our global employees - the way they have kept delivering amid widespread uncertainty and upheaval is truly remarkable.

Finally, I would like to especially thank Stuart Irving, our CEO and President, for the exemplary leadership he's provided throughout the year. I know that his commitment to protecting our company - our people, our businesses and our shareholders - has meant many long hours for him. His dedication is appreciated, as is the great contribution he continues to make to Computershare's performance and our distinctive culture.

I would also like to acknowledge my fellow board members for their invaluable support - they bring a real diversity of experience, insight and expertise to the Group.

Simon Jones

Chairman

4 | COMPUTERSHARE | NOTICE OF MEETING | 2020

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Computershare Ltd. published this content on 08 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2020 21:49:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about COMPUTERSHARE LIMITED
05:50pCOMPUTERSHARE : 2020 Notice of AGM and Voting Form
PU
09/24SIYATA MOBILE : Initiates Share Consolidation as Part of Recently Announced Stra..
AQ
09/22COMPUTERSHARE : Annual Report 2020
PU
09/22COMPUTERSHARE : Appendix 4G 2020
PU
09/17COMPUTERSHARE : Change of Director's Interest Notice - S Irving 1...
PU
09/16Australia shares fall as mining, tech sell-off offsets Fed stance
RE
09/15COMPUTERSHARE : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
09/14JADESTONE ENERGY INC : . - Dividend-Related Mailing
AQ
09/10DUNDEE : Announces results of substantial issuer bid for its series 2 preferred ..
AQ
09/08PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED : - Change of Share Registry
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 231 M - -
Net income 2021 213 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 444 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 32,1x
Yield 2021 2,33%
Capitalization 6 907 M 4 935 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,74x
EV / Sales 2022 3,59x
Nbr of Employees 12 646
Free-Float 87,0%
Chart COMPUTERSHARE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Computershare Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPUTERSHARE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 10,03 $
Last Close Price 12,77 $
Spread / Highest target -4,55%
Spread / Average Target -21,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stuart James Irving President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Simon David Jones Chairman
Matthew Garvan Operations Director
Nicholas Stuart Robert Oldfield Chief Financial Officer
Mark McDougall Global Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPUTERSHARE LIMITED-23.90%4 896
ACCENTURE PLC4.64%140 186
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES25.56%138 740
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-9.00%108 624
VMWARE, INC.-3.16%61 759
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-16.56%61 150
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group