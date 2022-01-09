Computershare : Notification regarding unquoted securities - CPU
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
COMPUTERSHARE LIMITED.
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
71005485825
1.3
ASX issuer code
CPU
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
10/1/2022
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:
has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
only
ASX +security code and description
CPUAR : MATCHING SHARE RIGHTS
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
31/12/2021
use
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued
+securities in that class
Yes
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
No
personal
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme
or a summary of the terms
The Matching Share Rights are granted in connection with the Computershare EMEA One Plan which is an employee
contribution plan that entitles employees based in the EMEA region to contribute salary to purchase ordinary shares in
Computershare Limited and in return receive a Matching Share Right for each share purchased (up to agreed limits).
Matching Share Rights entitle the holder to receive a fully paid ordinary share in Computershare Limited at an agreed date
(typically 2 years after the first contribution in the relevant plan year was made) and subject to the employee remaining
employed at the relevant date. Matching Share Rights may also vest on cessation of employment in certain "good leaver"
circumstances (eg redundancy, retirement, illness, injury, disability, death or business sale).
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
Matching Share Rights were granted on various dates across the period to which this notification relates (being 1 October
2021 to 31 December 2021)
Issue details
For
Number of +securities
12,713
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
ASX +security code and description
CPUAK : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
7/12/2021
only
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued
+securities in that class
Yes
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
No
use
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme
or a summary of the terms
Performance rights granted as part of the FY22 LTI award to senior executives. Terms of the LTI grant are set out in the
2021 AGM notice -
https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20211008/pdf/451f6l86h0nkn9.pdf
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
personal
For
Issue details
Number of +securities
42,403
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
