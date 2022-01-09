Log in
Computershare : Notification regarding unquoted securities - CPU

01/09/2022 | 04:38pm EST
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary



Entity name

COMPUTERSHARE LIMITED.

Date of this announcement

Monday January 10, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

CPUAK

PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

42,403

07/12/2021

CPUAR

MATCHING SHARE RIGHTS

12,713

31/12/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement





Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details



1.1 Name of entity

COMPUTERSHARE LIMITED.

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

71005485825

1.3

ASX issuer code

CPU

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

10/1/2022





Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX



2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")





Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

ASX +security code and description

CPUAR : MATCHING SHARE RIGHTS

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

31/12/2021

use

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued

+securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

No

personal

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme

or a summary of the terms

The Matching Share Rights are granted in connection with the Computershare EMEA One Plan which is an employee

contribution plan that entitles employees based in the EMEA region to contribute salary to purchase ordinary shares in

Computershare Limited and in return receive a Matching Share Right for each share purchased (up to agreed limits).

Matching Share Rights entitle the holder to receive a fully paid ordinary share in Computershare Limited at an agreed date

(typically 2 years after the first contribution in the relevant plan year was made) and subject to the employee remaining

employed at the relevant date. Matching Share Rights may also vest on cessation of employment in certain "good leaver"

circumstances (eg redundancy, retirement, illness, injury, disability, death or business sale).

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Matching Share Rights were granted on various dates across the period to which this notification relates (being 1 October

2021 to 31 December 2021)

Issue details

For

Number of +securities

12,713





Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

ASX +security code and description

CPUAK : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued 7/12/2021

only

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued

+securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

No

use

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme

or a summary of the terms

Performance rights granted as part of the FY22 LTI award to senior executives. Terms of the LTI grant are set out in the

2021 AGM notice - https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20211008/pdf/451f6l86h0nkn9.pdf

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification



For

Issue details

Number of +securities 42,403





This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Computershare Ltd. published this content on 09 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2022 21:37:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
