COMPUTERSHARE LIMITED

COMPUTERSHARE LIMITED

(CPU)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Computershare : Appendix 3Y Change of directors interest 19 March...

03/18/2021 | 06:54pm EDT
Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Name of entity Computershare Limited

ABN 71 005 485 825

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Abigail Pip Cleland

Date of last notice

16 September 2020

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Indirect interest is held through Blake Cleland Pty Ltd as trustee for a superannuation fund in which A P Cleland and a related person are the beneficiaries.

Date of change

18 March 2021

No. of securities held prior to change

12,334

Class

Ordinary shares

Number acquired

208

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is noncash, provide details and estimated valuation

$2,839.20

No. of securities held after change

12,542

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Nature of change

Example: onmarket trade, offmarket trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy back

Allocation of securities under Computershare dividend reinvestment plan

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Not applicable

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is noncash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

No

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

Computershare Ltd. published this content on 19 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2021 22:53:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
