Computershare : Australia's Computershare agrees to acquire Wells Fargo Corporate Trust Services

March 24 (Reuters) - Investment-related services provider
Computershare Ltd said on Wednesday it would acquire
U.S.-based trust services provider Wells Fargo Corporate Trust
Services for $750 million.
The Melbourne-based company also announced an A$835 million
($637.11 million) entitlement offer to help fund the
acquisition.
The acquisition is expected to be accretive to earnings per
share by at least 15% on a constant currency and pro forma
basis, the company said in a statement, adding that the acquired
entity would generate a return of over 15% on invested capital
by FY25.
Computershare also expects $80 million in pretax annual cost
savings over a five-year period after the completion of the
acquisition.
($1 = 1.3106 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru
Editing by Matthew Lewis)