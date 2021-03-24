Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Computershare Limited    CPU   AU000000CPU5

COMPUTERSHARE LIMITED

(CPU)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Computershare : Wells Fargo to sell corporate trust business to Australia's Computershare for $750 mln

03/24/2021 | 12:59am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

March 24 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo will sell its corporate trust business to Australia's Computershare Ltd for $750 million, the two companies said on Wednesday, as the Wall Street lender shifts its focus to core operations.

As part of the deal terms, about 2,000 employees of Wells Fargo's Corporate Trust Services (CTS) business will be transferred to Computershare, which offers investor services such as share registry.

"This transaction is consistent with Wells Fargo's strategy of focusing on businesses that are core to our consumer and corporate clients," said David Marks, head of commercial capital.

Wells Fargo's CTS operation provides trust and agency services for debt securities issued by public and private corporations, government entities and others.

To help fund the deal, Melbourne-based Computershare announced a A$835 million ($637.11 million) entitlement offer. The company expects the deal to add to its earnings per share by at least 15% on a full-year 2021 pro forma basis.

Wells Fargo's CTS is also expected to generate a return of more than 15% on invested capital by fiscal 2025, Computershare said.

"It is a clear fit with our successful Canadian corporate trust operations and existing U.S. operations," Computershare Chief Executive Stuart Irving said.

"CTS provides scale with a top four market position, a platform for ongoing growth and increased leverage to long term growth trends and interest rates."

The Australian company also expects to save $80 million, pre-tax annually over five years after the completion of the deal.

($1 = 1.3106 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Nikhil Subba and Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan; Editing by Matthew Lewis and Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2021
All news about COMPUTERSHARE LIMITED
12:59aCOMPUTERSHARE  : Wells Fargo to sell corporate trust business to Australia's Com..
RE
03/23COMPUTERSHARE  : to Acquire Assets of Wells Fargo's US Corporate Trust Business
BU
03/23COMPUTERSHARE  : Australia's Computershare agrees to acquire Wells Fargo Corpora..
RE
03/18COMPUTERSHARE  : Appendix 3Y Change of directors interest 19 March...
PU
03/17COMPUTERSHARE  : Application for quotation of securities 18 March ...
PU
03/08COMPUTERSHARE  : Notification of dividend distribution - update to...
PU
03/07COMPUTERSHARE  : to Pay Ordinary Dividend in March
MT
03/02FIRE & FLOWER  : Details Planned Debt to Equity Conversion
MT
03/01COMPUTERSHARE  : Form 604 - Notice of change of interests of subst...
PU
02/25EQS-NEWS  : Nordea Bank Abp: Notice to the Annual -4-
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 287 M - -
Net income 2021 206 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 604 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 29,8x
Yield 2021 2,80%
Capitalization 6 180 M 6 233 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,40x
EV / Sales 2022 3,29x
Nbr of Employees 12 646
Free-Float 87,4%
Chart COMPUTERSHARE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Computershare Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPUTERSHARE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 11,64 $
Last Close Price 11,40 $
Spread / Highest target 18,5%
Spread / Average Target 2,14%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stuart James Irving President, CEO & Executive Director
Nicholas Stuart Robert Oldfield CFO & Global Head-Loan Services
Simon David Jones Chairman
Mark L. McDougall Global Chief Information Officer
Carlos Leira Global Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPUTERSHARE LIMITED2.74%6 174
ACCENTURE PLC1.85%168 872
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES9.32%156 328
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION3.71%114 898
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.4.65%80 915
INFOSYS LIMITED9.16%80 357
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ