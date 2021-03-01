Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Computime Group Limited    320   KYG2341T1031

COMPUTIME GROUP LIMITED

(320)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Computime : CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF PRINCIPAL SHARE REGISTRAR IN THE CAYMAN ISLANDS

03/01/2021 | 03:56am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

COMPUTIME GROUP LIMITED ږᘒஷණྠϞࠢʮ̡*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 320)

CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF PRINCIPAL SHARE REGISTRAR

IN THE CAYMAN ISLANDS

The board of directors (the "Board") of Computime Group Limited (the "Company") announces that the address of Suntera (Cayman) Limited, the principal share registrar of the Company in Cayman Islands (the "Principal Share Registrar"), will be changed from "Royal Bank House - 3rd Floor, 24 Shedden Road, P.O. Box 1586, Grand Cayman, KY1-1110, Cayman Islands" to "Suite 3204, Unit 2A, Block 3, Building D, P.O. Box 1586, Gardenia Court, Camana Bay, Grand Cayman, KY1-1100, Cayman Islands" with effect from 1 March 2021.

All telephone, facsimile numbers and email address of the Principal Share Registrar will remain unchanged.

The Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong is still maintained by Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at Shops 1712-16, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong.

By Order of the Board

Computime Group Limited

AUYANG Ho

Chairman

Hong Kong, 1 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company are:

Executive Directors:

Mr. AUYANG Ho (Chairman)

Mr. AUYANG Pak Hong Bernard (Chief Executive Officer) Mr. WONG Wah Shun

Non-executive Directors: Mr. KAM Chi Chiu, Anthony Mr. WONG Chun Kong

Independent Non-executive Directors: Mr. LUK Koon Hoo

Mr. Patrick Thomas SIEWERT Mr. HO Pak Chuen Patrick Mr. Roy KUAN

*

For identification purposes only

Disclaimer

Computime Group Limited published this content on 01 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2021 08:55:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about COMPUTIME GROUP LIMITED
03:56aCOMPUTIME : Change of address of principal share registrar in the cayman islands
PU
2020COMPUTIME : Buys 13% Stake in Wireless Products Supplier
MT
2020COMPUTIME : Form of proxy for use at the annual general meeting - 3 september 20..
PU
2020COMPUTIME : 2019/2020 environmental, social and corporate governance report
PU
2020COMPUTIME : Proposed granting of general mandates to repurchase shares and to is..
PU
2019COMPUTIME : Discloseable transaction in relation to acquisition of manufacturing..
PU
2019COMPUTIME : Grant of share option
PU
2019COMPUTIME : Connected transaction subscription of shares in ct nova limited
PU
2019COMPUTIME : Discloseable transaction in relation to the lease agreement
PU
2019COMPUTIME : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the m..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 262 M 421 M 421 M
Net income 2020 11,0 M 1,42 M 1,42 M
Net cash 2020 200 M 25,8 M 25,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 26,4x
Yield 2020 3,80%
Capitalization 395 M 50,9 M 50,9 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,17x
EV / Sales 2020 0,03x
Nbr of Employees 4 700
Free-Float 31,4%
Chart COMPUTIME GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Computime Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pak Hong Auyang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wah Shun Wong President & Executive Director
Yiu Ming Poon Chief Financial Officer
Ho Auyang Chairman
Wai Leung Ha Executive Vice President-Technologies
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPUTIME GROUP LIMITED-4.08%51
SMC CORPORATION-0.08%39 229
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL, INC.-2.07%26 125
COGNEX CORPORATION2.87%14 538
SHIMADZU CORPORATION-4.49%10 581
MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.9.60%9 092
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ