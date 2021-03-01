Computime : CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF PRINCIPAL SHARE REGISTRAR IN THE CAYMAN ISLANDS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

COMPUTIME GROUP LIMITED ږᘒஷණྠϞࠢʮ̡*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 320)

CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF PRINCIPAL SHARE REGISTRAR

IN THE CAYMAN ISLANDS

The board of directors (the "Board") of Computime Group Limited (the "Company") announces that the address of Suntera (Cayman) Limited, the principal share registrar of the Company in Cayman Islands (the "Principal Share Registrar"), will be changed from "Royal Bank House - 3rd Floor, 24 Shedden Road, P.O. Box 1586, Grand Cayman, KY1-1110, Cayman Islands" to "Suite 3204, Unit 2A, Block 3, Building D, P.O. Box 1586, Gardenia Court, Camana Bay, Grand Cayman, KY1-1100, Cayman Islands" with effect from 1 March 2021.

All telephone, facsimile numbers and email address of the Principal Share Registrar will remain unchanged.

The Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong is still maintained by Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at Shops 1712-16, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong.

By Order of the Board

Computime Group Limited

AUYANG Ho

Chairman

Hong Kong, 1 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company are:

Executive Directors:

Mr. AUYANG Ho (Chairman)

Mr. AUYANG Pak Hong Bernard (Chief Executive Officer) Mr. WONG Wah Shun

Non-executive Directors: Mr. KAM Chi Chiu, Anthony Mr. WONG Chun Kong

Independent Non-executive Directors: Mr. LUK Koon Hoo

Mr. Patrick Thomas SIEWERT Mr. HO Pak Chuen Patrick Mr. Roy KUAN

