    CIX   US20563P1012

COMPX INTERNATIONAL INC.

(CIX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-09 pm EDT
22.70 USD   +1.25%
05:27pCOMPX INTERNATIONAL : ANNOUNCES A SPECIAL DIVIDEND OF $1.75 PER SHARE PAYABLE IN AUGUST 2022 - Form 8-K
PU
04:25pCOMPX INTERNATIONAL INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:16pCompx announces a special dividend of $1.75 per share payable in august 2022
GL
CompX International : ANNOUNCES A SPECIAL DIVIDEND OF $1.75 PER SHARE PAYABLE IN AUGUST 2022 - Form 8-K

08/09/2022 | 05:27pm EDT
COMPX ANNOUNCES A SPECIAL DIVIDEND OF $1.75 PER SHARE
PAYABLE IN AUGUST 2022

DALLAS, TEXAS . . . August 9, 2022 . . . CompX International Inc. (NYSE American: CIX) announced today that its board of directors has declared a special cash dividend of $1.75 per share on its class A common stock, payable on August 30, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 22, 2022. This special dividend is in addition to CompX's previously announced regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share that is payable on September 13, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 1, 2022.

CompX is committed to balancing investment in the growth of its business with stockholder distributions. CompX's strong balance sheet, healthy cash flow and disciplined capital investment strategy has provided this opportunity to return additional cash to our stockholders in 2022 while maintaining financial strength and flexibility to continue to invest in our business over the long term.

CompX is a leading manufacturer of security products and recreational marine components.

Disclaimer

CompX International Inc. published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 21:20:53 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 141 M - -
Net income 2021 16,6 M - -
Net cash 2021 76,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,8x
Yield 2021 3,56%
Capitalization 279 M 279 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,93x
EV / Sales 2021 1,44x
Nbr of Employees 570
Free-Float 12,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Scott C. James President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Amy Allbach Samford Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Loretta J. Feehan Chairman
Ann Manix Independent Director
Thomas E. Barry Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPX INTERNATIONAL INC.-0.09%276
ATLAS COPCO AB-26.19%53 546
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-7.95%37 555
FANUC CORPORATION-5.89%32 601
FORTIVE CORPORATION-14.44%23 278
SANDVIK AB-28.44%22 356