Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. ComScore, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCOR   US20564W1053

COMSCORE, INC.

(SCOR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  06/03 04:00:00 pm EDT
2.120 USD   -3.20%
09:04aComscore Adds CTV Measurement to Video Metrix® Multi-Platform in Five Key Markets in Europe
BU
06/02INSIDER BUY : Comscore
MT
05/29'TOP GUN : Maverick' wins Tom Cruise 1st $100 million opening
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Comscore Adds CTV Measurement to Video Metrix® Multi-Platform in Five Key Markets in Europe

06/06/2022 | 09:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The solution, which now includes YouTube traffic sharing measurement, fully informs video investment planning across all screens to show true viewership

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, today announced the addition of CTV measurement to its Video Metrix® Multi-Platform product, including YouTube traffic sharing measurement, for Spain and the UK. The report will also be included in June for Italy, and for France and Germany in July 2022. As a result, Comscore is the first international measurement provider to deliver complete audience measurement across YouTube’s largest platforms at the device level–PC, mobile and connected TV (CTV).

The expansion enables buy-side clients to leverage Comscore’s Video Metrix Multi-Platform solution to account for CTV viewing when forming YouTube strategy for key areas of content. This provides advertisers full-cycle enablement across planning and measurement of their YouTube investment. Furthermore, it offers content owners a holistic view of their CTV content, as well as their competitor’s content, allowing them to understand how engagement differs across platforms for better planning and monetization.

“As CTV continues to grow, it’s become critical to expand cross-platform measurement, particularly in international markets where similar CTV and OTT syndicated offerings do not currently exist,” said Joris Goossens, SVP Europe & APAC, Comscore. “With the addition of YouTube to our Video Metrix product, advertisers in European key markets will be able to perform true cross-platform evaluation, by understanding the true engagement metrics across all screens of their YouTube video investments and inform planning by selecting the best content categories and YouTube channels to execute their multi-platform campaigns.”

“We manage and produce video content for hundreds of brands across all social video platforms, YouTube being an important one, so it's crucial for us to have access to wide range of insights on video consumption, allowing us to better understand our audiences and improve our content and strategy,” said Graham Swallow, Head of Data, Tech and Product at Little Dot Studios.

Comscore Video Metrix Multi-Platform delivers a total view of consumer video consumption across desktops, smartphones, tablets, and CTV devices. Premium video content and advertising can be strategically planned, bought, and sold across platforms using digital-exclusive metrics.

Over the next several months, Video Metrix Multi-Platform CTV measurement will continue to expand into additional markets across Asia, and Latin America.

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry’s emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more about Comscore, visit www.comscore.com


© Business Wire 2022
All news about COMSCORE, INC.
09:04aComscore Adds CTV Measurement to Video Metrix® Multi-Platform in Five Key Markets in Eu..
BU
06/02INSIDER BUY : Comscore
MT
05/29'TOP GUN : Maverick' wins Tom Cruise 1st $100 million opening
AQ
05/22‘Doctor Strange' remains atop box office as 'Top Gun' looms
AQ
05/18SURVEY : OOH ads beat counterparts in consumer action
AQ
05/17Ooh delivers exceptional value compared to other ad mediums, according to oaaa-comscore..
PR
05/15‘Doctor Strange 2' keeps hold on top spot in 2nd weekend
AQ
05/11Needham Lowers comScore's Price Target to $2.50 From $4.50, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
05/10COMSCORE, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS..
AQ
05/10TRANSCRIPT : ComScore, Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 10, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COMSCORE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 396 M - -
Net income 2022 -32,8 M - -
Net cash 2022 3,16 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -5,97x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 192 M 192 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,48x
EV / Sales 2023 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 1 315
Free-Float 77,3%
Chart COMSCORE, INC.
Duration : Period :
comScore, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMSCORE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 2,12 $
Average target price 3,25 $
Spread / Average Target 53,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William P. Livek Executive Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan Carpenter Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Brent D. Rosenthal Director
Michael Vinson Chief Research Officer
Brian Pugh Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMSCORE, INC.-36.53%192
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.-2.24%14 737
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA-13.75%13 871
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-22.22%13 813
WPP PLC-17.57%12 538
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-17.01%12 235