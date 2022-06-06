Comscore Adds CTV Measurement to Video Metrix® Multi-Platform in Five Key Markets in Europe

The solution, which now includes YouTube traffic sharing measurement, fully informs video investment planning across all screens to show true viewership

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, today announced the addition of CTV measurement to its Video Metrix® Multi-Platform product, including YouTube traffic sharing measurement, for Spain and the UK. The report will also be included in June for Italy, and for France and Germany in July 2022. As a result, Comscore is the first international measurement provider to deliver complete audience measurement across YouTube’s largest platforms at the device level–PC, mobile and connected TV (CTV).

The expansion enables buy-side clients to leverage Comscore’s Video Metrix Multi-Platform solution to account for CTV viewing when forming YouTube strategy for key areas of content. This provides advertisers full-cycle enablement across planning and measurement of their YouTube investment. Furthermore, it offers content owners a holistic view of their CTV content, as well as their competitor’s content, allowing them to understand how engagement differs across platforms for better planning and monetization.

“As CTV continues to grow, it’s become critical to expand cross-platform measurement, particularly in international markets where similar CTV and OTT syndicated offerings do not currently exist,” said Joris Goossens, SVP Europe & APAC, Comscore. “With the addition of YouTube to our Video Metrix product, advertisers in European key markets will be able to perform true cross-platform evaluation, by understanding the true engagement metrics across all screens of their YouTube video investments and inform planning by selecting the best content categories and YouTube channels to execute their multi-platform campaigns.”

“We manage and produce video content for hundreds of brands across all social video platforms, YouTube being an important one, so it's crucial for us to have access to wide range of insights on video consumption, allowing us to better understand our audiences and improve our content and strategy,” said Graham Swallow, Head of Data, Tech and Product at Little Dot Studios.

Comscore Video Metrix Multi-Platform delivers a total view of consumer video consumption across desktops, smartphones, tablets, and CTV devices. Premium video content and advertising can be strategically planned, bought, and sold across platforms using digital-exclusive metrics.

Over the next several months, Video Metrix Multi-Platform CTV measurement will continue to expand into additional markets across Asia, and Latin America.

