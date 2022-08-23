Comscore Announces Leadership Appointments

Algranati named CIO, Dale COO, Lieberman CTO

Comscore, Inc. (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today announced several leadership appointments.

Effective immediately, Dr. David Algranati, currently Chief Product Officer, will assume the role of Chief Innovation Officer. Dr. Algranati, who joined Comscore in 2011, previously held various roles with Simmons Market Research/Experian. As Chief Innovation Officer, Dr. Algranati will lead the company’s efforts to deliver best in class cross platform products across ad measurement, content measurement, and planning solutions to help solve some of the most complex problems for the industry.

Additionally, Greg Dale has been appointed as Chief Operating Officer. Dale, who was part of the Comscore team from 1999 to 2016, recently rejoined Comscore through the 2021 acquisition of the social media measurement company, Shareablee, where he also served as Chief Operating Officer.

During his prior time with Comscore, he held various leadership roles including Chief Operating Officer, Chief Technology Officer and EVP for International Sales. Dale also previously held senior leadership roles at Persado, and Paragren Technologies. As Chief Operating Officer, he will report to CEO Jon Carpenter and will lead key functions overseeing technology, business and sales operations, along with product execution and delivery across Comscore’s Local and National TV and syndicated digital offerings. As COO, Dale will spearhead Comscore’s efforts to drive focused execution and greater profitability.

Jon Lieberman, who also joined Comscore through the Shareablee acquisition, will assume the role of Chief Technology Officer. He has extensive experience starting successful tech companies as a founder, developer, leader, and innovator at companies including Advanced Motion Technologies, OpenSlate, RapidRatings, InfiniteAgent and others. Lieberman will report to Dale and will lead Comscore’s engineering, infrastructure, and development teams.

“Comscore is highly focused on delivering currency grade solutions across linear and digital platforms while driving profitable growth,” says Carpenter. “The changes we are announcing today are reflective of the way we intend to operate going forward, driving discipline, focus, and innovation so that we can meet – or exceed – our customers’ needs for best-in-class solutions that drive outcomes for our clients. David, Greg and Jon have significant experience leading through periods of growth and innovation and have a deep understanding of our industry and the needs of our clients. I am looking forward to working alongside them, and the rest of the leadership team, to deliver success for our employees, customers and shareholders.”

Comscore also announced that Chris Wilson, Chief Commercial Officer, will be leaving the company. “Chris has been a key member of Comscore’s leadership team. During his tenure with Rentrak, and then Comscore, Chris was responsible for many of the partnerships and customer engagements that are core to our success today,” says Carpenter. “I join the Board and the rest of Comscore in thanking Chris for all he has done for the company over the past twelve years."

“I want to thank Comscore for allowing me to be part of a company that represents the future of media measurement, and I am very grateful to have been part of it. As I move on to my next endeavor, I look forward to watching Comscore transform the media landscape,” says Wilson.

Following Wilson’s departure, Chief Revenue Officer Carol Hinnant will report to Carpenter, along with EVP, Digital and Chief Marketing Officer Tania Yuki.

