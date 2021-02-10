Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  ComScore, Inc.    SCOR

COMSCORE, INC.

(SCOR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Comscore : Announces Renewal Agreement with Ellis Communications for Local Television Measurement

02/10/2021 | 06:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Comscore Announces Renewal Agreement with Ellis Communications for Local Television Measurement

RESTON, Va., Feb 10, 2021 - Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today announced a renewal agreement with Ellis Communications' KDOC-TV in Los Angeles. Under the terms of the agreement, Ellis will continue to utilize Comscore's industry-leading local TV measurement currency and its advanced audiences.

'Having stable and reliable measurement is crucial for KDOC-TV. Comscore's measurement of the Los Angeles market via millions of households provides KDOC-TV with the precise, representative and dependable measurement that we need to understand our viewers and to work with our agency and advertiser partners,' said Jack Peck, President and GM, KDOC-TV.

'KDOC-TV's sustained commitment to Comscore's local market measurement in Los Angeles is a testament to the value of our information for driving programming and sales decisions,' said Steve Walsh, Executive Vice President, Comscore. 'We are excited to continue our partnership with Ellis Communications and KDOC-TV.'

With more than a decade of experience measuring television viewership from return path devices across tens of millions of households in all local markets, Comscore is a trusted source for television viewing data. Comscore is also a leader in instrumenting change in television measurement by enabling the adoption of advanced audiences and the move to impressions, which allow the industry to go beyond age and gender to evaluate based on consumer behaviors, interests and lifestyles. This enables TV stations, networks, advertisers, agencies and media companies at both the local and national levels to effectively find and reach their ideal audiences to maximize their revenues.

About Comscore
Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.

Comscore
Neil Ripley
Comscore, Inc.
(646) 746-0579
press@comscore.com

Disclaimer

comScore Inc. published this content on 10 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2021 11:45:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about COMSCORE, INC.
12:46aCOMSCORE : Announces Renewal Agreement with Ellis Communications for Local Telev..
PU
02/08COMSCORE : and Hive Analyze Marketers' Game Plans for Connecting with their Audi..
PR
02/05COMSCORE : Chief Revenue Officer Carol Hinnant to Speak at California Cable and ..
PR
02/04COMSCORE : Reports TV Viewing Engagement for Week Ending January 24, 2021
PR
02/03COMSCORE : Brings Cookie-Free Connected TV (CTV) Audience Targeting to Europe wi..
PR
02/03ComScore Partners With Ipsos for Audience Measurement in Mexico
MT
02/03COMSCORE : and Ipsos Join Forces for Audience Measurement in Mexico
PR
02/02COMSCORE : Finds Online Food Delivery Surge Driving Growth in Digital Payment Us..
PR
02/01COMSCORE : Chief Product Officer David Algranati to Speak at Coalition for Innov..
PR
01/28COMSCORE : Releases TV Viewing Engagement Rankings for Week Ending January 17, 2..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 358 M - -
Net income 2020 -45,3 M - -
Net Debt 2020 185 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -6,73x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 315 M 315 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,40x
EV / Sales 2021 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 1 300
Free-Float 75,4%
Chart COMSCORE, INC.
Duration : Period :
comScore, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMSCORE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 4,00 $
Last Close Price 4,31 $
Spread / Highest target 39,2%
Spread / Average Target -7,19%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
William P. Livek Executive Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gregory A. Fink CFO, Treasurer & Principal Accounting Officer
Brent D. Rosenthal Non-Executive Chairman
Carol A. DiBattiste Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Jacques D. Kerrest Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMSCORE, INC.73.09%315
AUTOHOME INC.30.31%15 457
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.7.02%14 347
WPP PLC2.25%13 716
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA13.42%13 409
WEIBO CORPORATION34.08%12 446
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ