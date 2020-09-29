Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  ComScore, Inc.    SCOR

COMSCORE, INC.

(SCOR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Comscore : Awarded First Place at the 2020 Nucleus Research ROI Awards

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/29/2020 | 06:46am EDT

RESTON, Va., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, is thrilled to announce that the Comscore Gold Star Learning Program Case Study has earned first place in the 2020 Nucleus Research ROI Awards.  

The Gold Star Learning Program, which also won Gold at Brandon Hall Group's Excellence in Human Capital Management Awards, utilized content from Skillsoft, a provider of digital learning, training, and talent solutions that help organizations unleash their edge, as a tool to support and motivate Comscore employees' pursuit of new skills through programming and other critical technology skill development.

"This efficient, flexible program introduced new technical skills and promoted a lasting behavior shift that eradicated the gap between aggressive department goals and a department's originating capabilities," said Beth Teixeira, Director of Learning and Development, Comscore.

The Nucleus Research ROI (return on investment) case study measured the impact of the Gold Star Learning Program on employee learning and development using Comscore's existing investment in Skillsoft learning technology and digital content against the financial investment and impact on the business. The study found that by incorporating game-like concepts such as leaderboards, Comscore delivered an exciting, engaging, and inspiring experience while avoiding the need to invest in costly outside certification programs. As a result, Comscore achieved an incredible ROI of 3114% in less than one month.

"We are proud to be recognized for our innovative approach to employee learning and development and our emphasis on driving the maximum return on investment," said Bill Livek, CEO, Comscore. "This award underscores Comscore's ability to create a measurable impact and drive value for employees while maintaining bottom line efficiency."

Nucleus Research is a global provider of investigative, case-based technology research and advisory services. The full case study is available with annual membership.

About Comscore
Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehens, ive cross-platform measurement. To learn more, visit www.comscore.com

New comScore logo (PRNewsFoto/comScore, Inc.)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comscore-awarded-first-place-at-the-2020-nucleus-research-roi-awards-301139359.html

SOURCE Comscore


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about COMSCORE, INC.
06:46aCOMSCORE : Awarded First Place at the 2020 Nucleus Research ROI Awards
PR
09/28COMSCORE : Chief Commercial Officer Chris Wilson to Speak at LiveRamp's RampUp W..
PU
09/28COMSCORE : Chief Commercial Officer Chris Wilson to Speak at LiveRamp's RampUp W..
PR
09/27'Tenet' Crosses $280 Million Worldwide, Leads Mild U.S. Box Office With $3.4 ..
RE
09/24COMSCORE : The State of OTT
PU
09/24COMSCORE : Announces Renewal Agreement with Graham Media Group
PR
09/24COMSCORE : Announces Renewal Agreement with Graham Media Group
PU
09/23COMSCORE : The COVID-19 Impact on Small Business Credit Card Applications in 202..
PU
09/23COMSCORE : Veteran Industry Auditor Chris Johnson Joins Comscore to Bolster Meas..
PR
09/22COMSCORE : Continues Cross-Platform Measurement Innovation with New US Patent fo..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group