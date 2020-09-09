Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  ComScore, Inc.    SCOR

COMSCORE, INC.

(SCOR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Comscore : Continues Cross-Platform Measurement Innovation with New US Patent for Device Co-Location Identification

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/09/2020 | 06:46am EDT

RESTON, Va., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, is proud to announce that the US Patent and Trademark Office has granted its patent on "System and Methods for Transmitting Content Based on Co-Location."

This patent covers Comscore's proprietary device graph, a system through which devices co-located within a household are tagged and identified. The invention becomes another piece of Comscore's robust intellectual property suite that enables superior digital and cross-platform measurement. Those seeking further information can reference US Pat. No. 10,769,665.

"Comscore is committed to providing industry-leading measurement and data that drives value and growth for our partners," said Bill Livek, CEO, Comscore. "This latest patent highlights our efforts to deliver more precise cross-platform measurement and our dedication to constant innovation."

This patent is the most recent example of Comscore's continued investment in research and development. Comscore's commitment to innovation is further reflected by the 77 other U.S. patents it has been granted over the last five years. Comscore has brought substantial privacy-safe digital and TV product innovation to the market as part of a comprehensive roadmap for delivering superior measurement in a cookieless world. 

About Comscore
Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more about Comscore, visit www.comscore.com.

New comScore logo (PRNewsFoto/comScore, Inc.)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comscore-continues-cross-platform-measurement-innovation-with-new-us-patent-for-device-co-location-identification-301126079.html

SOURCE Comscore


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about COMSCORE, INC.
06:46aCOMSCORE : Continues Cross-Platform Measurement Innovation with New US Patent fo..
PR
09/08COMSCORE : Announces Renewal Agreement with Weigel Broadcasting for Local Televi..
PR
09/07COMSCORE : Labor Day Weekend Box Office Reporting Captures Significant Increase ..
PR
09/04ILLUMINATING CTV & OTT : Why & How to Invest in Data-driven Advertising
PU
09/04COMSCORE : Signs Multi-Year Agreement with Nextdoor for Digital Audience Measure..
PR
09/03COMSCORE : New Next Generation Movie Theater Management System Now Available fro..
PR
08/31COMSCORE : Announces New Partnership with the World Surf League to Provide Digit..
PR
08/30Tenet' Enjoys Solid International Opening Ahead of U.S. Debut -- Update
DJ
08/30Tenet' Enjoys Solid International Opening Ahead of U.S. Debut
DJ
08/26COMSCORE : Awarded Gold at Brandon Hall Group's Excellence in Human Capital Mana..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group