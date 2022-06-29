Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. ComScore, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCOR   US20564W1053

COMSCORE, INC.

(SCOR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:46 2022-06-29 am EDT
2.005 USD   -1.23%
Comscore Named As A Best Place To Work In Media And Entertainment Industry By LinkedIn

06/29/2022 | 10:34am EDT
Company cited as leader in investing in talent and helping people build careers that set them up for long-term success

Comscore, Inc. (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media, today announced that LinkedIn has named it as a top 25 place to work in the Media and Entertainment Industry.

In naming Comscore a top destination for workers, LinkedIn looked at data across seven pillars, each relating to an element of career progression. These include ability to advance, skills growth, company stability, external opportunity, company affinity, gender diversity and educational background.

Comscore was cited as a leader in the Media and Entertainment Industry for investing in talent and helping employees build careers for long-term success. The company was evaluated for overall retention and attrition, as well as for the opportunities it offers for advancement, such as promotions and upskilling.

“This has been an incredible year of advancement and success for Comscore,” said Bill Livek, CEO and Executive Vice Chairman, Comscore, “but this recognition by LinkedIn is an accomplishment that I am perhaps most proud of. The strength of our business is our people and as such our primary commitment is to provide an environment that fosters professional growth and development, as well as acknowledgement, support and appreciation for each individual that is part of our family. We are most grateful to LinkedIn for recognizing our efforts and for helping us celebrate our achievements in this area.”

For more information about Comscore and to apply for available positions, please visit https://www.comscore.com/About/Careers.

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry’s emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more about Comscore, visit www.comscore.com


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on COMSCORE, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 396 M - -
Net income 2022 -32,8 M - -
Net cash 2022 3,16 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -5,72x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 184 M 184 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,46x
EV / Sales 2023 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 1 315
Free-Float 76,2%
Chart COMSCORE, INC.
comScore, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends COMSCORE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 2,03 $
Average target price 3,25 $
Spread / Average Target 60,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William P. Livek Executive Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan Carpenter Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Brent D. Rosenthal Director
Michael Vinson Chief Research Officer
Brian Pugh Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMSCORE, INC.-42.22%184
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-19.41%14 211
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.-11.63%13 097
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA-20.51%12 554
WPP PLC-25.97%10 973
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-26.62%10 818