Comscore Named As A Best Place To Work In Media And Entertainment Industry By LinkedIn

Company cited as leader in investing in talent and helping people build careers that set them up for long-term success

Comscore, Inc. (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media, today announced that LinkedIn has named it as a top 25 place to work in the Media and Entertainment Industry.

In naming Comscore a top destination for workers, LinkedIn looked at data across seven pillars, each relating to an element of career progression. These include ability to advance, skills growth, company stability, external opportunity, company affinity, gender diversity and educational background.

Comscore was cited as a leader in the Media and Entertainment Industry for investing in talent and helping employees build careers for long-term success. The company was evaluated for overall retention and attrition, as well as for the opportunities it offers for advancement, such as promotions and upskilling.

“This has been an incredible year of advancement and success for Comscore,” said Bill Livek, CEO and Executive Vice Chairman, Comscore, “but this recognition by LinkedIn is an accomplishment that I am perhaps most proud of. The strength of our business is our people and as such our primary commitment is to provide an environment that fosters professional growth and development, as well as acknowledgement, support and appreciation for each individual that is part of our family. We are most grateful to LinkedIn for recognizing our efforts and for helping us celebrate our achievements in this area.”

For more information about Comscore and to apply for available positions, please visit https://www.comscore.com/About/Careers.

