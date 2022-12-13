Comscore Releases Rankings for Digital and General News in Social Media for the UK
The social media ranking of the General News category shows more than 138 million actions cross-platform across Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.
Comscore, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media, today released the top properties by audience size and engagement (average minutes per user), and General News social engagement (cross-platform actions) in the UK.
In terms of audience size by Total Unique Visitors, Google Sites leads the ranking followed by Microsoft Sites and Facebook. Reach Group is the first local publisher in the list with 43.5 million unique visitors followed by News UK Sites with 38.9 million and BBC Sites with 35.7 million.
Top 25 Multi-Platform Properties in the United Kingdom,
October 2022
Total Unique
Visitors/Viewers
(000)
Total Digital
Population
1
Google Sites
56,705
2
Microsoft Sites
49,099
3
Facebook
47,748
4
Amazon Sites
47,219
5
Reach Group
43,475
6
News UK Sites
38,992
7
Yahoo
36,224
8
BBC Sites
35,727
9
Apple Inc.
31,709
10
eBay
31,393
11
Mail Online / Daily Mail
29,161
12
PayPal
27,762
13
Twitter
27,291
14
Hearst
26,511
15
Wikimedia Foundation Sites
26,353
16
Sky Sites
25,331
17
Mediavine
24,829
18
WWW.GOV.UK
24,532
19
NHS Sites
22,558
20
Freestar
22,378
21
The Guardian
22,236
22
Spotify
21,617
23
Bytedance Inc.
20,267
24
Red Ventures
20,218
25
Future Plc
19,754
Source: Comscore MMX® Multi-Platform, Desktop: 6+, Mobile: 18+, October 2022, UK
Based on the Average Minutes per Visitor, Google Sites also leads the ranking followed by Spotify and Facebook. BBC Sites leads the list of local publishers with 102.1 average minutes per visitor during October 2022.
Top 25 Multi-Platform Properties in the United Kingdom,
October 2022
Average
Minutes per
Visitor
Total Digital
Population
1
Google Sites
1,208.4
2
Spotify
1,197.2
3
Facebook
689.8
4
Bytedance Inc.
387.6
5
ROBLOX.COM
365.6
6
Netflix Inc.
346.6
7
Samsung Group
250.6
8
Snapchat, Inc
203.5
9
Amazon Sites
139.4
10
Twitter
129.8
11
DISCORD.COM
120.8
12
Microsoft Sites
115.7
13
BBC Sites
102.1
14
Flutter Entertainment plc
100.5
15
Apple Inc.
96.1
16
Yahoo
92.1
17
eBay
89.9
18
The Walt Disney Company
78.2
19
Linkedin
68.3
20
Reddit
62.0
21
Reach Group
49.0
22
Auto Trader
46.5
23
Weather Company, The
44.1
24
Global Radio
41.8
25
Sky Sites
39.0
Source: Comscore MMX® Multi-Platform, Desktop: 6+, Mobile: 18+, October 2022, UK
Considering General News publishers in the UK the ranking based on engagement (actions cross-platform) is led by Ladbible (UK) with 63.0 million actions and an engaged audience of 53.6 million. The second place was for BBC News (UK) followed by Daily Mail with 15.6 and 6.9 million cross-platform actions in Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.
Top 25 Publishers in the United Kingdom per Engagement,
October 2022
Actions
(Cross
Platform)
Audience
(Cross
Platform)
1
Ladbible (UK)
63,048,240
53,611,634
2
BBC News (UK)
15,596,967
96,793,421
3
Daily Mail
6,944,493
20,888,600
4
BBC News - Bengali (UK)
4,478,256
16,744,378
5
The Guardian (UK)
4,137,705
24,605,721
6
BBC News Marathi
3,164,041
2,366,604
7
BBC News Gujarati
3,107,152
921,636
8
BBC Mundo
3,035,550
11,526,769
9
BBC News Pidgin
2,163,723
2,172,709
10
The Independent (UK)
2,117,059
13,605,798
11
Metro (UK)
1,990,767
2,966,864
12
BBC News Punjabi
1,970,205
1,817,139
13
BBC Yoruba
1,914,968
1,130,088
14
Daily Mirror (UK)
1,869,808
4,878,339
15
The Telegraph (UK)
1,580,102
8,969,078
16
Wales Online (UK)
1,522,155
1,121,159
17
Daily Express (UK)
1,521,152
2,499,877
18
BBC News Telugu
1,474,389
1,202,253
19
The Daily Star
1,438,405
2,025,147
20
The Sun (UK)
1,398,605
5,775,301
21
BBC News Afaan Oromoo
1,143,068
943,150
22
BBC Dari
1,039,186
1,030,996
23
Manchester Evening News (UK)
990,613
2,353,045
24
BBC Swahili (UK)
930,071
4,723,137
25
BBC World News
858,333
38,592,809
Source: Shareablee Powered by Comscore, Publishing – Publications & Websites – General News Category, October 2022, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube & Twitter, UK
With Shareablee powered by Comscore now, publishers can see not only their digital audience and engagement but their social interaction with their audiences to define better monetization strategies. If you want to learn more about how Comscore can help you improve your advertising, please contact us at learnmore@comscore.com
If you want to review all the rankings we produce for the UK market every month, please visit this page.
