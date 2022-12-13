Comscore Releases Rankings for Digital and General News in Social Media for the UK

The social media ranking of the General News category shows more than 138 million actions cross-platform across Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

Comscore, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media, today released the top properties by audience size and engagement (average minutes per user), and General News social engagement (cross-platform actions) in the UK.

In terms of audience size by Total Unique Visitors, Google Sites leads the ranking followed by Microsoft Sites and Facebook. Reach Group is the first local publisher in the list with 43.5 million unique visitors followed by News UK Sites with 38.9 million and BBC Sites with 35.7 million.

Top 25 Multi-Platform Properties in the United Kingdom,

October 2022 Total Unique

Visitors/Viewers

(000) Total Digital

Population 1 Google Sites 56,705 2 Microsoft Sites 49,099 3 Facebook 47,748 4 Amazon Sites 47,219 5 Reach Group 43,475 6 News UK Sites 38,992 7 Yahoo 36,224 8 BBC Sites 35,727 9 Apple Inc. 31,709 10 eBay 31,393 11 Mail Online / Daily Mail 29,161 12 PayPal 27,762 13 Twitter 27,291 14 Hearst 26,511 15 Wikimedia Foundation Sites 26,353 16 Sky Sites 25,331 17 Mediavine 24,829 18 WWW.GOV.UK 24,532 19 NHS Sites 22,558 20 Freestar 22,378 21 The Guardian 22,236 22 Spotify 21,617 23 Bytedance Inc. 20,267 24 Red Ventures 20,218 25 Future Plc 19,754 Source: Comscore MMX® Multi-Platform, Desktop: 6+, Mobile: 18+, October 2022, UK

Based on the Average Minutes per Visitor, Google Sites also leads the ranking followed by Spotify and Facebook. BBC Sites leads the list of local publishers with 102.1 average minutes per visitor during October 2022.

Top 25 Multi-Platform Properties in the United Kingdom,

October 2022 Average

Minutes per

Visitor Total Digital

Population 1 Google Sites 1,208.4 2 Spotify 1,197.2 3 Facebook 689.8 4 Bytedance Inc. 387.6 5 ROBLOX.COM 365.6 6 Netflix Inc. 346.6 7 Samsung Group 250.6 8 Snapchat, Inc 203.5 9 Amazon Sites 139.4 10 Twitter 129.8 11 DISCORD.COM 120.8 12 Microsoft Sites 115.7 13 BBC Sites 102.1 14 Flutter Entertainment plc 100.5 15 Apple Inc. 96.1 16 Yahoo 92.1 17 eBay 89.9 18 The Walt Disney Company 78.2 19 Linkedin 68.3 20 Reddit 62.0 21 Reach Group 49.0 22 Auto Trader 46.5 23 Weather Company, The 44.1 24 Global Radio 41.8 25 Sky Sites 39.0 Source: Comscore MMX® Multi-Platform, Desktop: 6+, Mobile: 18+, October 2022, UK

Considering General News publishers in the UK the ranking based on engagement (actions cross-platform) is led by Ladbible (UK) with 63.0 million actions and an engaged audience of 53.6 million. The second place was for BBC News (UK) followed by Daily Mail with 15.6 and 6.9 million cross-platform actions in Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.

Top 25 Publishers in the United Kingdom per Engagement,

October 2022 Actions

(Cross

Platform) Audience

(Cross

Platform) 1 Ladbible (UK) 63,048,240 53,611,634 2 BBC News (UK) 15,596,967 96,793,421 3 Daily Mail 6,944,493 20,888,600 4 BBC News - Bengali (UK) 4,478,256 16,744,378 5 The Guardian (UK) 4,137,705 24,605,721 6 BBC News Marathi 3,164,041 2,366,604 7 BBC News Gujarati 3,107,152 921,636 8 BBC Mundo 3,035,550 11,526,769 9 BBC News Pidgin 2,163,723 2,172,709 10 The Independent (UK) 2,117,059 13,605,798 11 Metro (UK) 1,990,767 2,966,864 12 BBC News Punjabi 1,970,205 1,817,139 13 BBC Yoruba 1,914,968 1,130,088 14 Daily Mirror (UK) 1,869,808 4,878,339 15 The Telegraph (UK) 1,580,102 8,969,078 16 Wales Online (UK) 1,522,155 1,121,159 17 Daily Express (UK) 1,521,152 2,499,877 18 BBC News Telugu 1,474,389 1,202,253 19 The Daily Star 1,438,405 2,025,147 20 The Sun (UK) 1,398,605 5,775,301 21 BBC News Afaan Oromoo 1,143,068 943,150 22 BBC Dari 1,039,186 1,030,996 23 Manchester Evening News (UK) 990,613 2,353,045 24 BBC Swahili (UK) 930,071 4,723,137 25 BBC World News 858,333 38,592,809 Source: Shareablee Powered by Comscore, Publishing – Publications & Websites – General News Category, October 2022, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube & Twitter, UK

