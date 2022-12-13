Advanced search
Comscore Releases Rankings for Digital and General News in Social Media for the UK

12/13/2022 | 05:01am EST
The social media ranking of the General News category shows more than 138 million actions cross-platform across Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

Comscore, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media, today released the top properties by audience size and engagement (average minutes per user), and General News social engagement (cross-platform actions) in the UK.

In terms of audience size by Total Unique Visitors, Google Sites leads the ranking followed by Microsoft Sites and Facebook. Reach Group is the first local publisher in the list with 43.5 million unique visitors followed by News UK Sites with 38.9 million and BBC Sites with 35.7 million.

Top 25 Multi-Platform Properties in the United Kingdom,
October 2022

Total Unique
Visitors/Viewers
(000)

Total Digital
Population

1

Google Sites

56,705

2

Microsoft Sites

49,099

3

Facebook

47,748

4

Amazon Sites

47,219

5

Reach Group

43,475

6

News UK Sites

38,992

7

Yahoo

36,224

8

BBC Sites

35,727

9

Apple Inc.

31,709

10

eBay

31,393

11

Mail Online / Daily Mail

29,161

12

PayPal

27,762

13

Twitter

27,291

14

Hearst

26,511

15

Wikimedia Foundation Sites

26,353

16

Sky Sites

25,331

17

Mediavine

24,829

18

WWW.GOV.UK

24,532

19

NHS Sites

22,558

20

Freestar

22,378

21

The Guardian

22,236

22

Spotify

21,617

23

Bytedance Inc.

20,267

24

Red Ventures

20,218

25

Future Plc

19,754

Source: Comscore MMX® Multi-Platform, Desktop: 6+, Mobile: 18+, October 2022, UK

Based on the Average Minutes per Visitor, Google Sites also leads the ranking followed by Spotify and Facebook. BBC Sites leads the list of local publishers with 102.1 average minutes per visitor during October 2022.

Top 25 Multi-Platform Properties in the United Kingdom,
October 2022

Average
Minutes per
Visitor

Total Digital
Population

1

Google Sites

1,208.4

2

Spotify

1,197.2

3

Facebook

689.8

4

Bytedance Inc.

387.6

5

ROBLOX.COM

365.6

6

Netflix Inc.

346.6

7

Samsung Group

250.6

8

Snapchat, Inc

203.5

9

Amazon Sites

139.4

10

Twitter

129.8

11

DISCORD.COM

120.8

12

Microsoft Sites

115.7

13

BBC Sites

102.1

14

Flutter Entertainment plc

100.5

15

Apple Inc.

96.1

16

Yahoo

92.1

17

eBay

89.9

18

The Walt Disney Company

78.2

19

Linkedin

68.3

20

Reddit

62.0

21

Reach Group

49.0

22

Auto Trader

46.5

23

Weather Company, The

44.1

24

Global Radio

41.8

25

Sky Sites

39.0

Source: Comscore MMX® Multi-Platform, Desktop: 6+, Mobile: 18+, October 2022, UK

Considering General News publishers in the UK the ranking based on engagement (actions cross-platform) is led by Ladbible (UK) with 63.0 million actions and an engaged audience of 53.6 million. The second place was for BBC News (UK) followed by Daily Mail with 15.6 and 6.9 million cross-platform actions in Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.

Top 25 Publishers in the United Kingdom per Engagement,
October 2022

Actions
(Cross
Platform)

Audience
(Cross
Platform)

1

Ladbible (UK)

63,048,240

53,611,634

2

BBC News (UK)

15,596,967

96,793,421

3

Daily Mail

6,944,493

20,888,600

4

BBC News - Bengali (UK)

4,478,256

16,744,378

5

The Guardian (UK)

4,137,705

24,605,721

6

BBC News Marathi

3,164,041

2,366,604

7

BBC News Gujarati

3,107,152

921,636

8

BBC Mundo

3,035,550

11,526,769

9

BBC News Pidgin

2,163,723

2,172,709

10

The Independent (UK)

2,117,059

13,605,798

11

Metro (UK)

1,990,767

2,966,864

12

BBC News Punjabi

1,970,205

1,817,139

13

BBC Yoruba

1,914,968

1,130,088

14

Daily Mirror (UK)

1,869,808

4,878,339

15

The Telegraph (UK)

1,580,102

8,969,078

16

Wales Online (UK)

1,522,155

1,121,159

17

Daily Express (UK)

1,521,152

2,499,877

18

BBC News Telugu

1,474,389

1,202,253

19

The Daily Star

1,438,405

2,025,147

20

The Sun (UK)

1,398,605

5,775,301

21

BBC News Afaan Oromoo

1,143,068

943,150

22

BBC Dari

1,039,186

1,030,996

23

Manchester Evening News (UK)

990,613

2,353,045

24

BBC Swahili (UK)

930,071

4,723,137

25

BBC World News

858,333

38,592,809

Source: Shareablee Powered by Comscore, Publishing – Publications & Websites – General News Category, October 2022, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube & Twitter, UK

With Shareablee powered by Comscore now, publishers can see not only their digital audience and engagement but their social interaction with their audiences to define better monetization strategies. If you want to learn more about how Comscore can help you improve your advertising, please contact us at learnmore@comscore.com

If you want to review all the rankings we produce for the UK market every month, please visit this page.

About Comscore

Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry’s emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.


© Business Wire 2022
