Comscore adds Social Incremental audiences to its flagship digital measurement tool, further expanding its cross-platform capabilities

Social Incremental enables publishers to account for their deduplicated audience footprint across Desktop, Mobile and Social

Mumbai, India, March 27, 2024 - Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) a global, trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media today announced the inclusion of social metrics in its MMX Multi-Platform suite for India. A measurement service that is already in use in the United States and in Brazil, Canada, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom international markets, is now available for use in India as well as Argentina, France and Mexico. This innovative inclusion enables publishers and advertisers to more effectively measure their total digital population by providing a deduplicated view of audiences across Desktop, Mobile, and Social.

By providing a complete view of digital audiences, Comscore's new Social Incremental enhancement enables agencies to achieve channel optimization and publishers to better position the complete reach of their properties for partners to transact on.

With this release, Comscore is transforming the field of audience measurement. Alejandro Fosk, EVP International at Comscore, emphasizes the significance, stating, "Comscore's methodology efficiently organizes data with precision and uncovers interconnections across platforms. This enables us to provide unique reach metrics that now encompass Social. It's a solution only made possible by the massive scale of Comscore's proprietary digital panel. Our Social Incremental methodology is enhanced with privacy and allows publishers with significant social presence to capture and monetize the full value of their deduplicated audiences across their entire footprint."

Brands, agencies and publishers can tap into these expanded metrics for audience overlap analysis, combined total audience reach, deduplicated social reach, and customer centric reporting to inform decision making.

Comscore's Digital Industry Rankings will now report on the traffic inclusive of Social for entities that have worked with Comscore to activate this complete measurement.

