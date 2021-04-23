Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. ComScore, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCOR

COMSCORE, INC.

(SCOR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Comscore : Continues with Innovations in Italy

04/23/2021 | 11:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MILAN, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, again showed its continued dedication to innovations in one of its key markets, Italy. Following the expansion of Predictive Audiences - the first of its kind GDPR-friendly, cookie-free targeting capability - to more European markets, including Italy, last month, Comscore is now rolling out further developments to its measurement suite.

The latest enhancement to Comscore's digital audience measurement solution increases granularity in age reporting for Italy in both Mobile Metrix and MMX Multi-Platform with the introduction of two new age targets: 35 to 44 and 45+ years old. The expanded demographics will allow publishers, advertisers and agencies to leverage Comscore Mobile Metrix and MMX Multi-Platform to further segment online consumers, allowing for a deeper understanding of how audiences consume online and video across desktop, smartphones and tablets.

This announcement follows the introduction of CTV measurement capabilities across the UK, Germany and Australia, with more countries to follow in 2021, and are part of the ongoing commitment by Comscore to continue strengthening its international footprint as well as its dedication to European video measurement.

"The media landscape and consumption patterns are evolving fast. To meet the challenges that come with this evolution, at Comscore we are constantly expanding our capabilities," said Joris Goossens, Executive Vice President for EMEA & APAC at Comscore. "We are delighted to be offering the Italian market our latest innovations and developments to continue delivering best in class measurement."

"We are excited to see so many innovations coming to the Italian market," said Fabrizio Angelini, CEO, Sensemakers. "The introduction of predictive audiences, new developments to the existing measurement suite and plans for additional improvements in the near future, demonstrates the dedication of Comscore to delivering true cross-media measurement to our clients in Italy."

About Comscore
Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and linear TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.

New comScore logo (PRNewsFoto/comScore, Inc.)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comscore-continues-with-innovations-in-italy-301275997.html

SOURCE Comscore


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about COMSCORE, INC.
11:01aCOMSCORE  : Continues with Innovations in Italy
PR
04/22COMSCORE  : Expands Cross-Platform Agreement with DISH Media, Advances OTT, vMVP..
PR
04/15COMSCORE  : Announces Renewal Agreement with TitanTV
PR
04/14COMSCORE  : Signs New Logo Deal with Atlas Obscura for Syndicated Digital Measur..
PR
04/12COMSCORE  : Reveals New Insights on Online Gaming Communities
PR
04/08COMSCORE  : Announces New Agreement with Sun Broadcasting for Local Television M..
PU
04/07COMSCORE  : Insights Power Award-Winning Syracuse University Research into TV Au..
PR
04/06COMSCORE  : Signs Den of Geek as New Client for Syndicated Digital Measurement S..
PU
04/05COMSCORE, INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04/05COMSCORE  : Research Uncovers Top Factors Driving Auto Industry Recovery
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ