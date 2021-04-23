Comscore : Continues with Innovations in Italy

MILAN, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, again showed its continued dedication to innovations in one of its key markets, Italy. Following the expansion of Predictive Audiences - the first of its kind GDPR-friendly, cookie-free targeting capability - to more European markets, including Italy, last month, Comscore is now rolling out further developments to its measurement suite.

The latest enhancement to Comscore's digital audience measurement solution increases granularity in age reporting for Italy in both Mobile Metrix and MMX Multi-Platform with the introduction of two new age targets: 35 to 44 and 45+ years old. The expanded demographics will allow publishers, advertisers and agencies to leverage Comscore Mobile Metrix and MMX Multi-Platform to further segment online consumers, allowing for a deeper understanding of how audiences consume online and video across desktop, smartphones and tablets.

This announcement follows the introduction of CTV measurement capabilities across the UK, Germany and Australia, with more countries to follow in 2021, and are part of the ongoing commitment by Comscore to continue strengthening its international footprint as well as its dedication to European video measurement.

"The media landscape and consumption patterns are evolving fast. To meet the challenges that come with this evolution, at Comscore we are constantly expanding our capabilities," said Joris Goossens, Executive Vice President for EMEA & APAC at Comscore. "We are delighted to be offering the Italian market our latest innovations and developments to continue delivering best in class measurement."

"We are excited to see so many innovations coming to the Italian market," said Fabrizio Angelini, CEO, Sensemakers. "The introduction of predictive audiences, new developments to the existing measurement suite and plans for additional improvements in the near future, demonstrates the dedication of Comscore to delivering true cross-media measurement to our clients in Italy."

