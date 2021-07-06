Comscore Launches Plan Metrix Multi-Platform in India

Comscore introduces its advanced audience planning tool in India, going beyond demographics, while leveraging Kantar data

New Delhi, 5 July 2021- Comscore, a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, today announced the introduction of its Plan Metrix Multi-Platform product to the Indian market. This solution combines consumer's desktop and mobile behaviour with detailed information about their lifestyles, interests, attitudes and demographics for a unified digital view.

Leveraging this comprehensive view of consumer behaviour, marketers can generate stronger multi-platform media plans, identify advanced audience segments, and reach consumers across different platforms to achieve better ROI. In parallel, publishers can better demonstrate the value of their multi-platform audiences and can generate competitive comparisons.

Plan Metrix taps into Comscore's strategic partnership with Kantar that allows both companies to provide an enhanced digital media planning service to their clients. The product combines best-in-class New Indian Consumer survey (NICS) data from Kantar with MMX® Multi-Platform digital measurement from Comscore.

'As audiences increasingly gravitate towards the digital medium, it has become imperative for brands to sharpen their online targeting, to reach the right audiences. Kantar's New Indian Consumer Survey (NICS) offers an unmatched profiling of audience segments on demographic, lifestyle and product usage characteristics. Kantar and Comscore have come together to create a data fusion-based product which combines Kantar's NICS and Comscore's MMX Multi-Platform to provide a holistic and comprehensive view of digital audiences for sharper profiling and targeting' said Puneet Avasthi, Director, Specialist Business, Insights Division at Kantar.

Plan Metrix reports more than 300 different attributes in India across a range of lifestyles, interests, and activities, including automotive, beauty, electronics/computers, financial, food & beverage, health, home & living, retail & apparel, sports & leisure, travel and more.

'We are delighted to introduce Comscore Plan Metrix Multi-Platform in India, giving our clients more advanced audience segments that are better aligned with how digital media is analysed and planned today.' said Joris Goossens, EVP APAC and EMEA, at Comscore. 'Our global partnership with Kantar has already had a massive impact and now as we move forward in this key market, we are confident we will be able to enhance our client's consumer targeting and digital media planning capabilities.'

About Comscore:

Comscore is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behaviour and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.

About Kantar:

Kantar is the world's leading evidence-based insights and consulting company. We have a complete, unique and rounded understanding of how people think, feel and act; globally and locally in over 90 markets. By combining the deep expertise of our people, our data resources and benchmarks, our innovative analytics and technology, we help our clients understand people and inspire growth.

