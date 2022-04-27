Log in
    SCOR   US20564W1053

COMSCORE, INC.

(SCOR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/27 04:00:01 pm EDT
2.110 USD   -1.86%
05:59pComscore to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
BU
10:27aEnthusiast Gaming Surpasses One Billion Monthly Views in United States, But Shares Fall 4%
MT
07:27aEnthusiast Gaming Says Surpasses One Billion Monthly Views in United States
MT
Comscore to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

04/27/2022 | 05:59pm EDT
Comscore, Inc. (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media, today announced that it plans to hold a conference call on Tuesday, May 10th at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

To access this call, dial +1 844-229-7593 (U.S. and Canada) or +1 314-888-4258 (international) and reference Conference ID # 9990618. Participants are advised to dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the call to register.

Additionally, a live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at ir.comscore.com/events-presentations.

Following the conference call, a replay will be available by dialing +1 855-859-2056 (U.S. and Canada) or +1 404-537-3406 (international) with Conference ID # 9990618. The replay will also be available via webcast at ir.comscore.com/events-presentations.

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. For more information, visit comscore.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 395 M - -
Net income 2022 -41,2 M - -
Net cash 2022 0,78 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,39x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 194 M 194 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,49x
EV / Sales 2023 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 1 315
Free-Float 77,4%
Managers and Directors
William P. Livek Executive Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan Carpenter Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Brent D. Rosenthal Director
Michael Vinson Chief Research Officer
Brian Pugh Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMSCORE, INC.-35.63%194
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.7.96%16 150
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA-2.94%15 520
WPP PLC-11.57%13 750
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-9.00%13 412
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-34.31%11 256