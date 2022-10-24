Advanced search
    SCOR   US20564W1053

COMSCORE, INC.

(SCOR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-21 pm EDT
1.150 USD    0.00%
07:02aComscore to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
BU
10/16'Halloween Ends' wins box office but renews streaming debate
AQ
09/30ComScore Announces Job Cuts Amid Wider Restructuring Plan
MT
Comscore to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

10/24/2022 | 07:02am EDT
Comscore, Inc. (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media, today announced that it plans to hold a conference call on Tuesday, November 8th at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Interested parties may access the conference call live via webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hrxn5azo, or may participate via telephone by registering at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI6d40df824e1841428c1801efd35e11f5. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive the dial-in number along with a unique PIN number that can be used to access the call.

Following the conference call, a replay will be available via webcast at ir.comscore.com/events-presentations.

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. For more information, visit comscore.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 386 M - -
Net income 2022 -33,5 M - -
Net cash 2022 0,13 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,19x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 106 M 106 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,27x
EV / Sales 2023 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 1 315
Free-Float 76,4%
Chart COMSCORE, INC.
Duration : Period :
comScore, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMSCORE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1,15 $
Average target price 2,69 $
Spread / Average Target 134%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jonathan Carpenter Chief Executive Officer
Mary Margaret Curry Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Nana Banerjee Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Vinson Chief Research Officer
Brian Pugh Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMSCORE, INC.-65.57%106
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.-4.22%14 311
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA-3.21%14 113
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-24.59%11 043
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-34.31%10 731
WPP PLC-33.40%9 027