    SCOR   US20564W1053

COMSCORE, INC.

(SCOR)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:36 2023-01-03 pm EST
1.185 USD   +2.16%
12:19pComscore to Present at the Needham Annual Growth Conference
BU
01/01Full Speed Ahead : 'Avatar' sequel again dominates box office
AQ
2022'Avatar' sequel sails to 2nd week atop the box office
AQ
Comscore to Present at the Needham Annual Growth Conference

01/03/2023 | 12:19pm EST
Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media, today announced that its executive leadership will participate in the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference.

Chief Executive Officer Jon Carpenter will join Senior Analyst Laura Martin in a fireside chat on Tuesday, January 10th at 4.30pm ET.

A live webcast of the discussion will be hosted on Comscore’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.comscore.com/news-events/events-presentations. Following the event, a replay will be available under the Events & Presentations portion of the Investor Relations website.

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry’s emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. For more information, visit comscore.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 374 M - -
Net income 2022 -80,9 M - -
Net cash 2022 8,59 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,33x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 107 M 107 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,26x
EV / Sales 2023 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 1 315
Free-Float 76,2%
Managers and Directors
Jonathan Carpenter Chief Executive Officer
Mary Margaret Curry Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Nana Banerjee Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Vinson Chief Research Officer
Brian Pugh Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMSCORE, INC.0.00%107
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.0.00%16 633
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA0.40%16 011
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.0.00%13 987
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.0.00%12 942
WPP PLC0.00%10 524