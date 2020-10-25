Liam Neeson Thriller 'Honest Thief' Tops Quiet U.S. Box Office Again

LOS ANGELES, Oct 25, (Variety.com) - Liam Neeson's thriller
"Honest Thief" repeated as the winner of a subdued domestic box
office with $2.4 million at 2,502 locations.
The Open Road release declined 44% from its opening frame
and has taken in $7.5 million in its first 10 days in North
America. The distributor added screens in New York state
following New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's decision to give movie
theaters outside of New York City permission to reopen at
reduced capacity starting on Oct. 23.
Tom Ortenberg, CEO of Open Road said: "Our belief was that
releasing a crowd-pleaser of a film, like 'Honest Thief,' at
this point in time, would generate the positive word-of-mouth
necessary to successfully propel the film for many weeks. Back
to back weeks at number 1, confirms that belief."
The "Honest Thief" number is one of the lowest-winning
weekend totals in theaters during the past two months, but Paul
Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for Comscore, said it
demonstrated the fundamental appeal of the moviegoing
experience.
"The performance of 'Honest Thief' proves that moviegoers
haven't given up on the theatrical experience and that an action
thriller starring Liam Neeson is the perfect antidote to today's
trying times and supplies that big screen escape that audiences
have been craving," Dergarabedian said. "With an unlimited
supply of content at home on the small screen, it should be
heartening to theatrical exhibition that movies in theaters
remain relevant to audiences and even though the box office
numbers (for obvious reasons) are lower than what would be
typically seen at this time of year, there is clearly an
interest by consumers in the movie theater experience."
The New York City, Los Angeles and San Francisco markets
remained closed due to the pandemic along with the Regal Cinemas
chain, which shuttered its 536 U.S. locations on Oct. 8. Other
U.S. theaters are operating with reduced hours and at reduced
capacity with social distancing restrictions.
101 Studios' third weekend of family comedy "The War With
Grandpa" showed solid holding power with a 25% decline to $1.9
million at 2,345 venues for a 17-day total of $9.7 million. The
Robert De Niro vehicle led the box office over the Columbus Day
weekend with $4 million, breaking the five-weekend winning
streak of "Tenet," the big-budget Christopher Nolan thriller.
Disney's opening of horror-thriller "The Empty Man" debuted
softly with $1.3 million at 2,027 domestic locations. In the
film, James Badge Dale stars as an ex-cop dealing with a
secretive group trying to summon a supernatural entity. "The
Empty Man" was developed at 20th Century Fox before Disney
bought the Fox entertainment assets last year.
Christoper Nolan's "Tenet" also took in $1.3 million at
1,801 domestic site, declining only 15% in its eighth weekend.
Warner Bros. opted to open "Tenet" in North America on Labor Day
weekend and has seen domestic results top $52 million. The
international results have been respectable with nearly $290
million, but the film's modest domestic performance signaled a
reluctance by many U.S. moviegoers to return to multiplexes amid
the ongoing pandemic. Major studios have been delaying virtually
every other high-profile release as a result.
During the past week, three more high profile titles --
MGM's "Legally Blonde 3," Universal's "Candyman" and Sony's
"Ghostbusters: Afterlife" -- have been delayed. Only a few major
studio movies remain on the 2020 calendar with Warner Bros.'
"Wonder Woman 1984" scheduled for Dec. 25.
Shawn Robbins, chief analyst at Box Office Pro, summed up
the weekend by noting the need for exhibitors to provide
reassurance to potential customers.
"Relatively strong holds across the board remain the theme
of pandemic box office, even if overall foot traffic remains
markedly low," he noted. "The re-opening of some New York state
cinemas helps business in a minor way, but we're in a period of
the calendar now where theaters should start relying more on
communication to consumers about the safety of moviegoing just
as much as, or more than, promoting new releases. It'll be a few
weeks before any truly mainstream titles arrive from major
studios again. The attainable goal right now is all about
building consumer confidence."