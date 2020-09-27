'Tenet' Crosses $280 Million Worldwide, Leads Mild U.S. Box Office With $3.4 Million

LOS ANGELES, Sept 27, (Variety.com) - Christopher Nolan's
"Tenet" has topped $280 million worldwide, dominating a mild
U.S. box office with $3.4 million at 2,850 locations in its
fourth weekend to go past $41 million in four weeks.
The Warner Bros. tentpole, which carries a hefty $200
million price tag, took in a weekend total of $19.2 million
worldwide in 58 markets. The U.S. posting the top number with a
26% decline, followed by Japan with $3 million in its second
weekend and a 30% decline.
"Tenet" is the first major studio release to launch during
the pandemic, and its small-ish numbers underline the industry's
challenge of attracting customers amid a health crisis. Disney's
"Mulan"- which isn't getting a theatrical release in the U.S. --
grossed $3.4 million in 20 markets to lift it to $64 million
world wide. Its fifth weekend of "The New Mutants" took in $2.5
million worldwide, including $1.1 million in the U.S.
The estimates were released three days after Disney
postponed the release of a trio of fall blockbusters -- Marvel's
"Black Widow," Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story" and Kenneth
Branagh's "Death on the Nile" -- by several months. Those delays
were the latest in a long line of titles pushed out of the
summer and fall due to coronavirus.
Shawn Robbins, chief analyst at Box Office Pro, said it's no
surprise that the U.S. moviegoing business is subdued amid the
COVID-19 pandemic.
"This weekend is continuing what's now expected to become a
trend of quieter weekends at the domestic box office in the
early autumn weeks following numerous release delays since
'Tenet' opened," he added. "It's another good news, bad news
scenario as 'Tenet' itself and other films are displaying
stronger legs than typically seen in pre-pandemic times, but the
volume of total business in the market is lacking due to modest
consumer awareness, the absence of four-quad films, and no
promotional engine usually driven by the Los Angeles and New
York markets."
Currently, about 75% of U.S. markets are open but the key
Los Angeles and New York markets remain closed along with most
of the rest of California, North Carolina, Michigan, New Mexico,
Seattle-Tacoma and Portland. Paul Dergarabedian, senior media
analyst with Comscore, estimated that only 58% of theaters are
currently open in North America.
"The marketplace is as expected sleepy and uncertain," he
added. "However, there is at least some encouraging news in the
fact that where people have the option, film fans are heading to
the movie theater while others are seeking out the big screen
experience even in neighboring cities if their local multiplex
is unavailable."