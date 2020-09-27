Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  ComScore, Inc.    SCOR

COMSCORE, INC.

(SCOR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

'Tenet' Crosses $280 Million Worldwide, Leads Mild U.S. Box Office With $3.4 Million

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/27/2020 | 12:43pm EDT

LOS ANGELES, Sept 27, (Variety.com) - Christopher Nolan's "Tenet" has topped $280 million worldwide, dominating a mild U.S. box office with $3.4 million at 2,850 locations in its fourth weekend to go past $41 million in four weeks.

The Warner Bros. tentpole, which carries a hefty $200 million price tag, took in a weekend total of $19.2 million worldwide in 58 markets. The U.S. posting the top number with a 26% decline, followed by Japan with $3 million in its second weekend and a 30% decline.

"Tenet" is the first major studio release to launch during the pandemic, and its small-ish numbers underline the industry's challenge of attracting customers amid a health crisis. Disney's "Mulan"- which isn't getting a theatrical release in the U.S. -- grossed $3.4 million in 20 markets to lift it to $64 million world wide. Its fifth weekend of "The New Mutants" took in $2.5 million worldwide, including $1.1 million in the U.S.

The estimates were released three days after Disney postponed the release of a trio of fall blockbusters -- Marvel's "Black Widow," Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story" and Kenneth Branagh's "Death on the Nile" -- by several months. Those delays were the latest in a long line of titles pushed out of the summer and fall due to coronavirus.

Shawn Robbins, chief analyst at Box Office Pro, said it's no surprise that the U.S. moviegoing business is subdued amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This weekend is continuing what's now expected to become a trend of quieter weekends at the domestic box office in the early autumn weeks following numerous release delays since 'Tenet' opened," he added. "It's another good news, bad news scenario as 'Tenet' itself and other films are displaying stronger legs than typically seen in pre-pandemic times, but the volume of total business in the market is lacking due to modest consumer awareness, the absence of four-quad films, and no promotional engine usually driven by the Los Angeles and New York markets."

Currently, about 75% of U.S. markets are open but the key Los Angeles and New York markets remain closed along with most of the rest of California, North Carolina, Michigan, New Mexico, Seattle-Tacoma and Portland. Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst with Comscore, estimated that only 58% of theaters are currently open in North America.

"The marketplace is as expected sleepy and uncertain," he added. "However, there is at least some encouraging news in the fact that where people have the option, film fans are heading to the movie theater while others are seeking out the big screen experience even in neighboring cities if their local multiplex is unavailable."

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about COMSCORE, INC.
12:43p'Tenet' Crosses $280 Million Worldwide, Leads Mild U.S. Box Office With $3.4 ..
RE
09/24COMSCORE : The State of OTT
PU
09/24COMSCORE : Announces Renewal Agreement with Graham Media Group
PR
09/24COMSCORE : Announces Renewal Agreement with Graham Media Group
PU
09/23COMSCORE : The COVID-19 Impact on Small Business Credit Card Applications in 202..
PU
09/23COMSCORE : Veteran Industry Auditor Chris Johnson Joins Comscore to Bolster Meas..
PR
09/22COMSCORE : Continues Cross-Platform Measurement Innovation with New US Patent fo..
PR
09/21COMSCORE : Achieves Global Connected TV Footprint with New Samba TV Partnership
PR
09/17COMSCORE : Uncovers the Impact of COVID-19 on Small Business Credit Card Applica..
PR
09/16COMSCORE : Awarded New US Patent for Household Device Identification
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 366 M - -
Net income 2020 -47,9 M - -
Net Debt 2020 173 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,93x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 141 M 141 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,86x
EV / Sales 2021 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 1 300
Free-Float 74,9%
Chart COMSCORE, INC.
Duration : Period :
comScore, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMSCORE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 4,13 $
Last Close Price 1,98 $
Spread / Highest target 203%
Spread / Average Target 108%
Spread / Lowest Target 51,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William P. Livek Executive Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brent D. Rosenthal Non-Executive Chairman
Gregory A. Fink CFO, Treasurer & Principal Accounting Officer
Jacques D. Kerrest Non-Executive Director
Irwin Gotlieb Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMSCORE, INC.-59.92%141
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.-39.34%10 561
WPP GROUP-44.85%9 086
WEIBO CORPORATION-29.80%7 369
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA-34.51%7 321
CYBERAGENT, INC.59.37%7 258
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group