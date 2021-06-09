comScore : WarnerMedia Joins Comscore's National Addressable TV Measurement Trials

WarnerMedia Joins Comscore's National Addressable TV Measurement Trials

Collaboration builds on Comscore and WarnerMedia's momentum delivering national addressable advertising measurement solutions and innovation

RESTON, Va., June 09, 2021 - Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, today announced that WarnerMedia is the first national programmer to formally participate in Comscore's National Addressable TV programmer trials. Starting in late 2020, WarnerMedia has executed national addressable campaigns across multiple MVPD platforms, with detailed aggregated measurement powered by Comscore.

WarnerMedia is first to pilot test the program enabling leading programmers to execute and measure their national linear inventory across multiple MVPDs and CTV providers to better inform their inventory allocation strategies and measurement parameters. WarnerMedia builds on its foundation with DIRECTV and leadership position in addressable TV by bringing more accountability, and precision, to national buys.

'We believe that Addressable Advertising is a premium experience and an opportunity that allows brands and agencies to reach the right audience with the right ad at the right time, while driving precision and effectiveness,' said JP Colaco, head of advertising sales, WarnerMedia. 'But in order to activate our premium inventory to its fullest potential in the marketplace, we believe that it is important to offer advertisers transparency in measurement through trusted third parties. Comscore's efforts to provide aggregated measurement, at scale, across MVPD and CTV Addressable footprints is an important advancement for agencies, brands and sellers.'

'Comscore has partnered with its CTV and MVPD platform partners to provide National Addressable measurement solutions to the marketplace that will measure the actual reach and frequency of households receiving addressable ads, as well as the underlying impressions rating of the remaining inventory that was not addressed, termed 'under addressable,' said David Algranati, Chief Product Officer, Comscore. 'For over eight years, Comscore has been used as currency for local MVPD driven addressable inventory. We are excited that a leading programmer like WarnerMedia has decided to take an important step forward to participate in our trial.'

Comscore has been conducting National Addressable Measurement trials across multiple MVPD and CTV partners over the past year. Comscore's National Addressable solution is open to all National Programmers and CTV/ MVPD providers that plan to execute addressable TV campaigns as part of their national ad inventory strategy.

