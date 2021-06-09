Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. ComScore, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCOR   US20564W1053

COMSCORE, INC.

(SCOR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

comScore : WarnerMedia Joins Comscore's National Addressable TV Measurement Trials

06/09/2021 | 11:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WarnerMedia Joins Comscore's National Addressable TV Measurement Trials

Collaboration builds on Comscore and WarnerMedia's momentum delivering national addressable advertising measurement solutions and innovation

RESTON, Va., June 09, 2021 - Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, today announced that WarnerMedia is the first national programmer to formally participate in Comscore's National Addressable TV programmer trials. Starting in late 2020, WarnerMedia has executed national addressable campaigns across multiple MVPD platforms, with detailed aggregated measurement powered by Comscore.

WarnerMedia is first to pilot test the program enabling leading programmers to execute and measure their national linear inventory across multiple MVPDs and CTV providers to better inform their inventory allocation strategies and measurement parameters. WarnerMedia builds on its foundation with DIRECTV and leadership position in addressable TV by bringing more accountability, and precision, to national buys.

'We believe that Addressable Advertising is a premium experience and an opportunity that allows brands and agencies to reach the right audience with the right ad at the right time, while driving precision and effectiveness,' said JP Colaco, head of advertising sales, WarnerMedia. 'But in order to activate our premium inventory to its fullest potential in the marketplace, we believe that it is important to offer advertisers transparency in measurement through trusted third parties. Comscore's efforts to provide aggregated measurement, at scale, across MVPD and CTV Addressable footprints is an important advancement for agencies, brands and sellers.'

'Comscore has partnered with its CTV and MVPD platform partners to provide National Addressable measurement solutions to the marketplace that will measure the actual reach and frequency of households receiving addressable ads, as well as the underlying impressions rating of the remaining inventory that was not addressed, termed 'under addressable,' said David Algranati, Chief Product Officer, Comscore. 'For over eight years, Comscore has been used as currency for local MVPD driven addressable inventory. We are excited that a leading programmer like WarnerMedia has decided to take an important step forward to participate in our trial.'

Comscore has been conducting National Addressable Measurement trials across multiple MVPD and CTV partners over the past year. Comscore's National Addressable solution is open to all National Programmers and CTV/ MVPD providers that plan to execute addressable TV campaigns as part of their national ad inventory strategy.

About Comscore
Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.

About WarnerMedia
WarnerMedia is a leading media and entertainment company that creates and distributes premium and popular content from a diverse array of talented storytellers and journalists to global audiences through its consumer brands including: HBO, HBO Max, Warner Bros., TNT, TBS, truTV, CNN, DC Entertainment, New Line, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies and others, as well as Xandr's suite of advanced advertising solutions designed to help to improve advertising for brands, publishers, and consumers. WarnerMedia is part of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Comscore
Neil Ripley
Comscore, Inc.
(646) 746-0579
press@comscore.com

Disclaimer

comScore Inc. published this content on 09 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2021 15:38:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about COMSCORE, INC.
11:39aCOMSCORE  : WarnerMedia Joins Comscore's National Addressable TV Measurement Tri..
PU
09:06aCOMSCORE  : WarnerMedia Joins Comscore's National Addressable TV Measurement Tri..
PR
06/07COMSCORE  : Wins Back Local Television Measurement Contract with Capitol Broadca..
PR
06/06COMSCORE  : ‘Conjuring 3' tops ‘A Quiet Place 2' as moviegoing retur..
AQ
06/04COMSCORE  : to Present Annual State of OTT Webinar on Latest Usage Trends
PR
06/02INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Purchase Continues comScore Positive Trend
MT
06/02COMSCORE  : and Spiketrap Announce Launch of Next-Generation Cookie-Free Targeti..
PR
06/01COMSCORE  : Signs Multi-Year Deal with Minute Media for Digital Audience Measure..
PR
05/30COMSCORE  : Fueling box office rebound, 'Quiet Place' opens with $58.5M
AQ
05/24COMSCORE  : Adds Veteran Media and Entertainment Analyst John Tinker as Vice Pre..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 371 M - -
Net income 2021 -76,0 M - -
Net cash 2021 27,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -5,22x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 382 M 382 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,96x
EV / Sales 2022 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 1 293
Free-Float 76,6%
Chart COMSCORE, INC.
Duration : Period :
comScore, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMSCORE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 4,24 $
Last Close Price 4,73 $
Spread / Highest target 26,8%
Spread / Average Target -10,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
William P. Livek Executive Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gregory A. Fink Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Brent D. Rosenthal Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Vinson Chief Research Officer
Irwin Gotlieb Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMSCORE, INC.89.96%382
OMNICOM GROUP INC.34.17%17 998
WPP PLC26.44%17 131
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA38.81%16 934
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.42.73%13 206
WEIBO CORPORATION17.69%10 991