Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. COMSovereign Holding Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COMS   US2056502030

COMSOVEREIGN HOLDING CORP.

(COMS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

COMSovereign : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets (Form 8-K)

10/07/2021 | 04:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets.

On October 4, 2021, we completed our previously announced acquisition (the "Acquisition") of SAGUNA Networks Ltd., a company organized under the laws of the State of Israel ("SAGUNA"), pursuant toa Share Purchase Agreement dated as of August 17, 2021 (the "Purchase Agreement") among our company, SAGUNA, the holders of common shares of SAGUNA that are parties thereto, which held approximately 99.8% of the voting power of the outstanding capital stock of SAGUNA, and Ben Weiss, solely in his capacity as the representative of the shareholders of SAGUNA.

As previously disclosed in our Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on August 20, 2021, we agreed to acquire 100% of the outstanding capital stock of SAGUNA pursuant to the terms of the Purchase Agreement. In accordance with the terms of the Purchase Agreement, in consideration for the transfer to us of their shares of the capital stock and other securities of SAGUNA, the stockholders of SAGUNA, including the holders of outstanding options and warrants, received, in the aggregate: (i) $33,017 in cash and (ii) 6,422,099 shares of our common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, of which an aggregate of 1,284,420 shares is being held in an escrow fund for purposes of satisfying any post-closing indemnification claims of the former SAGUNA security holders under the Purchase Agreement. In addition, at the closing of the Acquisition, we issued to certain employees of SAGUNA five-year warrants to purchase an aggregate of 1,540,000 shares of our common stock at a purchase price of $2.09 per share, that vest after six consecutive months of employment at Saguna, and we paid approximately $130,000 of outstanding payables of SAGUNA.

SAGUNA, based in Yokneam, Israel, is the software developer behind the award-winning SAGUNA Edge Cloud,which transforms communication networks into powerful cloud-computing infrastructures for applications and services including augmented and virtual reality, IoT, edge analytics, high-definition video, connected cars, autonomous drones and more. SAGUNA allows these next-generation applications to run closer to the user in a wireless network, dramatically cutting down on latency, which is a fundamental and critical requirement of 5G. SAGUNA's Edge Cloud operates on general purpose computing hardware but can be optimized to support the latest artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning features through dedicated accelerators.

The information provided under this Item 2.01 is a summary of certain portions of the Purchase Agreement and does not purport to be a complete description of, and is subject to and qualified in its entirety by, (i) the information provided under Item 1.01 of our Current Report on Form 8-K filed on August 20, 2021 and (ii) the text of the Purchase Agreement, a copy of which was attached as Exhibit 10.1 to our Current Report on Form 8-K filed on August 20, 2021 and is incorporated by reference herein as Exhibit 10.1 hereto.

Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities.

On October 4, 2021, we sold an aggregate of 6,422,099shares of our common stock and issued warrants to purchase an aggregate 1,540,000 shares of our common stock, all of which were issued in connection with the Acquisition. The information required to be reported under this Item with respect to such sale and issuance is incorporated by reference to Item 2.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K.

Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

The following exhibit is filed with this Current Report on Form 8-K:

Exhibit Number Description
10.1* Share Purchase Agreement, dated as of August 17, 2021, among COMSovereign Holding Corp., SAGUNA Networks Ltd., the shareholders of SAGUNA Networks Ltd. party thereto and Ben Weiss, as Shareholders' Representative (incorporated herein by reference to Exhibit 10.1 of the Current Report on Form 8-K dated August 17, 2021).
104

Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)

* Schedules, exhibits and similar supporting attachments or agreements to the Purchase Agreement are omitted pursuant to Item 601(b)(2) of Regulation S-K. The registrant agrees to furnish a supplemental copy of any omitted schedule or similar attachment to the Securities and Exchange Commission upon request.

1

Disclaimer

COMSovereign Holding Corporation published this content on 07 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2021 20:06:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about COMSOVEREIGN HOLDING CORP.
04:07pCOMSOVEREIGN : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets (Form 8-K)
PU
04:03pCOMSOVEREIGN HOLDING CORP. : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Unregiste..
AQ
10/06COMSOVEREIGN : Jandjel Brings Over 25 Years of Expertise in Strategic Accounting and Finan..
PU
10/06COMSOVEREIGN HOLDING CORP. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Fina..
AQ
10/05COMSovereign Holding Corp. Appoints Fran Jandjel as Executive Vice President
CI
10/04COMSOVEREIGN : Names Fran Jandjel CFO
MT
10/04COMSOVEREIGN : Promotes Fran Jandjel, CPA, MBA, CGMA, ACMA to Chief Financial Officer
PR
10/04COMSovereign Holding Corp. Announces Executive Changes
CI
09/22INSIDER BUY : COMSovereign Holding
MT
09/22COMSOVEREIGN : DragonWave and Siklu Introduce "Extend" Multi-Gig E-Band Solution Bringing ..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 30,7 M - -
Net income 2021 -39,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,38x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 100,0 M 100,0 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,26x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 112
Free-Float 64,8%
Chart COMSOVEREIGN HOLDING CORP.
Duration : Period :
COMSovereign Holding Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMSOVEREIGN HOLDING CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,38 $
Average target price 10,00 $
Spread / Average Target 625%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel L. Hodges Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John E. Howell President & Director
Martin R. Wade Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Dustin McIntire Chief Technology Officer
Harold Patterson Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMSOVEREIGN HOLDING CORP.-77.00%100
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.20.54%227 505
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.37.46%39 581
ERICSSON2.24%37 665
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-15.12%35 816
NOKIA OYJ55.51%31 906