COMSovereign Holding Corp.(OTCPK:COMS) dropped from S&P TMI Index

COMSovereign Holding Corp. is a developer of fourth generation (4G) long term evolution (LTE) advanced and fifth generation (5G) communication systems and solutions to network operators and enterprises. The Company focus primarily on businesses or products to which it can apply spectral efficiency capabilities, including signal modulations, antenna, software, hardware, and firmware technologies. It enables connectivity across the entire data transmission spectrum. It is a pure-play communications provider able to provide LTE advanced and 5G-NR telecom solutions to network operators and enterprises worldwide. The Companyâs technology portfolio includes Fastback Networks, Drone, DragonWave, Silicon photonics, Virtual Network Communications, RF Engineering & Energy Resource, Lextrum, Silver Bullet Technology, and SAGUNA. Fastback Networks manufactures intelligent backhaul radio (IBR) systems delivering high-performance wireless connectivity to virtually virtually any location.