  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Comstock Holding Companies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CHCI   US2056842022

COMSTOCK HOLDING COMPANIES, INC.

(CHCI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59:51 2023-02-27 pm EST
5.872 USD   +8.55%
05:25pComstock Announces Expanded Footprint at Reston Station's Commerce District
BU
02/14Comstock Resources Q4 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Increase
MT
02/14Earnings Flash (CRK) COMSTOCK RESOURCES Reports Q4 Revenue $922.4M, vs. Street Est of $665.9M
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Comstock Announces Expanded Footprint at Reston Station's Commerce District

02/27/2023 | 05:25pm EST
Leases with CACI International & Penn State Applied Research Laboratory total ~75k sqft.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq: CHCI) (“Comstock” or the “Company”), a leading developer, investor, and asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, D.C. region, announced today that has secured two 10-year lease agreements with CACI International and The Applied Research Laboratory at Penn State in the Commerce District of Reston Station on behalf of Comstock Partners, LC, an affiliated privately-held company.

CACI International, a software development, cybersecurity, systems engineering and data analytics company, will move into a new 41,000 square foot location. The Applied Research Laboratory at Penn State (“ARL”), a specialized research unit dedicated to interdisciplinary scientific research, is relocating from their current location in the Commerce District to a new 34,560 square foot space.

The addition of these two leases supports Comstock’s strategic plan to bring 1.3 million square feet of new office space to Reston. The Company continues its transformation of the Commerce District, located adjacent to the Wiehle-Reston East station on Metro’s Silver Line, from a 1990’s era office park into a highly amenitized, mixed-use, transit-oriented development.

“We are thrilled to build out the newly designed, modernized office spaces for CACI and ARL, who are joining us in our re-development of the Commerce District at Reston Station,” said Tim Steffan, COO of Comstock. “We’re delighted they’ve expanded their footprint in our Reston Station neighborhood, and we look forward to having them move into their new spaces.”

About Reston Station

Covering nearly 80 acres, spanning the Dulles Toll Road, and surrounding the Wiehle-Reston East Metro Station on Metro's Silver Line, Reston Station is one of the largest mixed-use, transit-oriented developments in the mid-Atlantic region. Strategically located midway between Tysons Corner, Virginia and Dulles International Airport, Reston Station is home to the first Helmut Jahn designed building in Virginia. An iconic JW Marriott is now under construction that will feature approximately 250 rooms, 100 JW branded luxury condominiums, and 15,000 square feet of state-of-the-art conference and event space. World-class service, unrivaled social and fitness amenity spaces, and exciting restaurants set a new standard for luxury hotels in the Washington, D.C. region. The New Remarkable®, Reston Station, is home to corporate and regional headquarters of Google, ICF Global, Spotify, Qualtrics, Rolls-Royce of North America, Neustar and others. Dining options include Founding Farmers, Starbucks, Matchbox, Big Buns Burgers, SweatLeaf, and Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse, with more coming soon. Retailers such as CVS and Scissors & Scotch provide additional conveniences for residents, office workforces, and commuters alike, as will a 50,000 square foot VIDA Fitness flagship facility currently slated to open in 2024 and Puttshack opening in 2025. Reston Station brings people together in dedicated community spaces that feature inspiring public art to enjoy social events that include fitness classes, live music, outdoor movies, and sporting event broadcasts on the region’s largest outdoor digital screen. Comstock’s commitment to creating exciting spaces and providing world-class services to create an elevated experience for all has earned Reston Station its reputation as the New Remarkable® place to live, work, and play. For more information, please visit Comstock.com and RestonStation.com.

About Comstock

Founded in 1985, Comstock is a leading developer, investor, and asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, D.C. region. With a managed portfolio comprising approximately 10 million square feet of transit-oriented and mixed-use properties, including stabilized and development assets strategically located at key Metro stations, Comstock is at the forefront of the urban transformation taking place in the fastest growing segments of one of the nation’s best real estate markets. Comstock’s developments include some of the largest and most prominent mixed-use and transit-oriented projects in the mid-Atlantic region, as well as multiple large-scale public-private partnership developments. For more information, please visit Comstock.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on COMSTOCK HOLDING COMPANIES, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 31,1 M - -
Net income 2021 13,6 M - -
Net cash 2021 2,96 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,25x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 51,2 M 51,2 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,11x
EV / Sales 2021 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 157
Free-Float 28,0%
Chart COMSTOCK HOLDING COMPANIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMSTOCK HOLDING COMPANIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Christopher Clemente Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher Guthrie Chief Financial Officer
Timothy J. Steffan Chief Operating Officer
David M. Guernsey Independent Director
James A. MacCutcheon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMSTOCK HOLDING COMPANIES, INC.27.30%51
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED1.50%40 022
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED1.26%32 889
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-2.67%27 959
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-0.73%25 676
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED2.81%22 622