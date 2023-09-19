Noku and Tous les Jours Further Expand Options at Reston Row District

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq: CHCI) (“Comstock”), a leading asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, D.C. region, announced today the signing of two restaurant leases for the Reston Row District at Reston Station: Noku Sushi, a Virginia-based fast casual sushi and ramen restaurant, and Tous les Jour, a popular bakery chain. Both leases will occupy ground-level retail space at 1800 Reston Row Plaza, the first of two trophy office towers under construction in Reston Station’s second phase.

Noku first opened its doors in Leesburg, Va. and features a broad menu of sushi, ramen, poke bowls, and hibachi. The upcoming Reston Row outpost will be its second location. Launched in 2004, Tous les Jours is a neighborhood bakery specializing in French-Asian inspired baked goods, coffee, and espresso drinks. The Reston Row location will join the 90+ existing U.S. Tous les Jours locations. Michael Kang at Rappaport represented the tenants in both transactions.

“We are thrilled to welcome Noku and Tous les Jour to the Reston Row neighborhood,” said Timothy Steffan, Comstock’s Chief Operating Officer. “They join the growing list of best-in-class dining options at Reston Station, which already includes Founding Farmers, Ebbitt House, and so many more. These iconic restaurants, along with a wide range of on-site amenities and local conveniences, have made Reston Station one of the most sought-after destinations in Northern Virginia for office tenants, residents, and consumers alike.”

The retail space at 1800 Reston Row Plaza is now fully leased, with these two restaurants joining a flagship Vida Sport & Fitness facility that is scheduled to open in 2024. Noku and Tous les Jours are slated to open in 2025 along with Ebbitt House and Puttshack, which will be located in the adjacent office and residential buildings.

About Reston Station

Reston Station is among the largest mixed-use, transit-oriented developments in the mid-Atlantic region. Covering 80 acres, spanning the Dulles Toll Road, and surrounding the Wiehle-Reston East Station on Metro's Silver Line, Reston Station is home to multiple Trophy-Class and Class-A office buildings that serve as national or regional headquarters for Google (Nasdaq: GOOGL), ICF International (Nasdaq: ICFI), Spotify (NYSE: SPOT), Qualtrics International (Nasdaq: XM), TransUnion (NYSE: TRU), Rolls-Royce of America, and numerous other federal contractors. More than 2,000 residents already call Reston Station home, while approximately 3,000 additional residences are planned with 420 currently under construction. Two hotels will provide multiple options for visitors, including Virginia’s first JW Marriott Hotel and Condominium Residential tower that is scheduled to open in 2025. Anchoring the destination retail and entertainment spaces currently under construction are a state-of-the-art 55,000 square foot flagship VIDA Fitness and Spa facility, golf themed entertainment and dining venue Puttshack, and Ebbitt House, the first ever expansion of the iconic Old Ebbitt Grill brand. These new retail offerings will join Founding Farmers, Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse, Starbucks, and numerous other dining and convenience retail venues already at Reston Station. For more information, please visit Comstock.com and RestonStation.com.

About Comstock

Founded in 1985, Comstock is a leading asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, D.C. region. With a managed portfolio comprising approximately 10 million square feet at full build-out and includes stabilized and development assets strategically located at key Metro stations, Comstock is at the forefront of the urban transformation taking place in the fastest growing segments of one of the nation’s best real estate markets. Comstock’s developments include some of the largest and most prominent mixed-use and transit-oriented projects in the mid-Atlantic region, as well as multiple large-scale public-private partnership developments. For more information, please visit Comstock.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230919957770/en/