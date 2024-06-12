JUNE 2024

COMSTOCK HOLDING COMPANIES, INC. NASDAQ: CHCI

2024 Investor Presentation

DISCLOSURES

This presentation may include "forward-looking" statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect," "will," "should," "seeks" or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based largely on our expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement, which speaks only as of the date made. Any number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Comstock specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

While every attempt has been made to ensure the accuracy of included measurements, all future development measurements are based on available information at the time of production of this Investor Presentation and therefore all square foot measurements are subject to change without notice.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

CHCI Overview

4

Our Portfolio

6

Investment Highlights

8

ESG

14

Portfolio Details

15

Leadership

20

Corporate Structure Overview

22

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

23

OVERVIEW

Founded in 1985, Comstock is a leading asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties. With a stabilized portfolio and development pipeline that includes millions of square feet located at key Metro stations in the Washington, D.C. region, Comstock is at the forefront of the urban transformation taking place in one of the nations best real estate markets.

FY 2023 HIGHLIGHTS

$44.7M

REVENUE

$10.4M

ADJUSTED EBITDA

$9.0M

OPERATING CASH FLOW

MANAGED PORTFOLIO (AS OF 3/31/24)*

65

OPERATING AUM

4.1M

COMMERCIAL & RESIDENTIAL SQFT.

~$2.2B

FMV OF

REAL ESTATE AUM

45

PARKX GARAGES & LOCATIONS

*See "Our Portfolio" slide for further details

OUR SERVICES

We specialize in supporting the seamless integration of residential, commercial, and retail offerings into vibrant mixed-use communities that provide spaces to live, work, and play. Leveraging the capabilities of our wholly owned subsidiaries, we deliver top-tier asset and property management services, ensuring the highest standards of excellence.

CUSTOMERS

ASSET TYPES

Institutional Real Estate Investors

Mixed-Use

HNW Family Offices

Transit-Oriented

Corporate Real Estate Owners

Office

Financial Institutions

Multifamily

Governmental Institutions

Retail

Hotel

Commercial Garages

Public Infrastructure

SERVICES

Asset Management

Property/Facility Management

Leasing and Marketing

Asset Acquisition and Disposition

Asset Recapitalization

Design, Planning, and Entitlements

Development and Construction

OUR PORTFOLIO

Our expanding portfolio of mixed-use,transit-oriented developments offers near-term stability and revenue growth, while our robust development pipeline provides visibility to future revenue and earnings

OPERATING ASSETS

UNDER CONSTRUCTION

DEVELOPMENT PIPELINE

Commercial

14

2.3M SF

2

266K SF

5

1.5M SF

Residential

6

1.8M SF /

1

430K SF /

6

2.8M SF /

1,700 units

420 units

~2,600 units

ParkX

45

~20,000 spaces &

1

~1,300 spaces

~1,500 hrs/wk

Hotel/Condo

1

520K SF /

1

140 Keys

243 keys / 94 units

TOTAL AUM

65

5

12

TOTAL: 82

AT FULL BUILD OUT: ~10M SQFT |

$5B+

OFFICE, RESIDENTIAL,

AUM VALUE

& RETAIL

Above information as of 3/31/2024. See Portfolio Overview for additional details

BLVD Haley

JW Marriott Hotel/Condo

1870 Reston Row Plaza

1800 Reston Row Plaza

EBBITT HOUSE

COMING SOON

THE ROW @ RESTON STATION

$1.3B 1.5M SF

DEVELOPMENT

2024-2026

DELIVERY

COMSTOCK: THE PREMIER REAL ESTATE ASSET MANAGER, DEVELOPER, & OPERATOR IN THE D.C . REGION

EXPERTISE

Ownership and leadership with local expertise and institutional knowledge that have a successful track record spanning four decades

BUSINESS MODEL

Our fee-based,asset-light,debt-free business model drives Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA growth while substantially mitigating risks typically associated with real estate development and operation

CULTURE

WE SHOW UP every day to make a difference - for our customers, our stakeholders, and in the communities that we serve

OWNERSHIP AND LEADERSHIP

WITH DECADES- LONG TRACK

RECORD OF SUCCESS

Chris Clemente, Chairman and CEO, founded Comstock in 1985. Since its founding, Comstock has acquired, developed, operated, and sold millions of square feet of residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. Comstock has become a leading asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties by creating extraordinary places, providing exceptional experiences, and generating excellent results for all stakeholders. Mr. Clemente is Comstock's controlling shareholder and Managing Partner of Comstock Partners, LC (Anchor Portfolio owner).

Dwight Schar is the founder and recently retired chairman and CEO of NVR, Inc. (NYSE: NVR), a Fortune 500 company and one of the largest and most profitable residential homebuilders in the nation. NVR operates in multiple states and has developed hundreds of thousands of homes while generating billions of dollars of annual revenue. Mr. Schar is a significant shareholder of CHCI, a strategic advisor to Comstock's management team, and has played a critical role in transforming the Company into a leading asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington D.C. region. Mr. Schar is also a principal of Comstock Partners, LC (Anchor Portfolio owner).

See slides 20 and 21 for full listing of Comstock's leadership team and Board of Directors

OUR BUSINESS MODEL - PREDICTABLE & CONSISTENT GROWTH

Our fee-based,asset-light,debt-free business model has produced 15 consecutive quarters of year-over-yearrevenue growth driven by:

  • Recurring revenue streams for asset and property management services
  • Cost-plusfeature of 2022 asset management agreement covering the Anchor Portfolio ("2022 AMA") minimizes risk
  • Supplemental revenue for asset performance incentive fees, property leasing, development, and construction activities provides upside potential
  • Combined incentive fee revenue of $8.6 million in FY22-23

Our pristine balance sheet provides maximum flexibility to pursue additional growth opportunities

Revenue = 26% CAGR | Adjusted EBITDA = 45% CAGR

$50M

$10.4M

$40M

$9.0M

$30M

$5.8M

$20M

$3.4M

$10M

$

2020

2021

2022

2023

Base Revenue

Property Management and Other

Supplemental Fees

Incentive Fees

Adjusted EBITDA

See slide 23 for definition of Adjusted EBITDA

