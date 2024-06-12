Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq: CHCI) (“Comstock” or the “Company”), a leading asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, D.C. region, announced today the public release of its 2024 Investor Presentation.

The 2024 Investor Presentation has been posted to Company’s investor relations website on the “Events & Presentations” section.

Full link: https://ir.comstock.com/events-and-presentations/.

About Comstock

Founded in 1985, Comstock is a leading asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, D.C. region. With a managed portfolio that includes approximately 10 million square feet of stabilized, under construction, and planned assets that are strategically located at key Metro stations, Comstock is at the forefront of the urban transformation taking place in one of the nation’s best real estate markets. Comstock’s developments include some of the largest and most prominent mixed-use and transit-oriented projects in the mid-Atlantic region, as well as multiple large-scale public-private partnership developments. For more information, please visit Comstock.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240611878266/en/