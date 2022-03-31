Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Comstock Holding Companies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CHCI   US2056842022

COMSTOCK HOLDING COMPANIES, INC.

(CHCI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Comstock Reports Fiscal Year 2021 Results

03/31/2022 | 05:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • Revenue increased 38% to $31.1 million in 2021 vs. $22.5 million in 2020
  • Net income from continuing operations of $16.0 million vs. $2.1 million in 2020
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 68% to $5.8 million in 2021 vs. $3.4 million in 2020
  • Continued expansion of managed portfolio through acquisition and investment in two mixed-use, transit-oriented, luxury high-rise apartment assets in Rockville, Md.

RESTON, Va., March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq: CHCI) (“Comstock”) announced results today for its fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

“Comstock’s 2021 was highlighted by growth of assets under management, revenue, and earnings,” said Christopher Clemente, Chairman and CEO. “The premium assets in our Anchor Portfolio continue to provide a foundation for positive top and bottom-line results. Our investments in newly acquired assets and expansion of third-party owned assets under management further enhance our ability to generate efficiencies of scale and drive revenue and earnings.”

Key Performance Metrics1

    
 FY 2021 FY 2020
Revenue$31,093  $22,487 
    
Income (loss) from operations$5,065  $2,654 
Net income (loss) from continuing operations$16,039  $2,141 
    
Adjusted EBITDA$5,798  $3,445 
    
Net income (loss) per share - diluted$1.76  $0.25 
    
Managed Portfolio - # of assets 34   27 
    

1 All amounts represent continuing operations. Please see the included financial tables for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure

Highlights

  • Closed $312 million Blackstone refinance of developed Reston Station office towers (1900, 1902 and 1906 Reston Metro Plaza), generating net financing origination fees of ~$2.2 million.
  • Simultaneously closed on $43 million DivcoWest preferred equity for 1900, 1902 and 1906 Reston Metro Plaza, generating $0.4 million of investment origination fees.
  • Commenced phase 2 development on transit-oriented Reston Station; will include four new high-rise buildings consisting of more than 1.3 million square feet of office, residential, retail, entertainment, and hotel space set above a 1 million square foot commercial garage.
  • ~$11.3 million tax benefit from second quarter net operating loss valuation allowance release due to the reliability and predictability of the Company’s asset-ligh, leverage-light business plan to generate earnings
  • Expanded BLVD-branded residential portfolio through acquisition and investment in a 2 building, transit-oriented, luxury high-rise apartment complex consisting of 513 units, approximately 36,000 square feet of retail, and two commercial parking garages. The acquisition of BLVD Forty Four was completed in October 2021 and the acquisition of BLVD Ansel was completed in March 2022 and are the subject of a joint venture with Comstock Partners, LC, an affiliated privately-held company (CHCI co-investment of 5% equity in each property).
  • Expanded ParkX operations by adding 5 new managed garages in 2021.
  • Announced 85,000 square feet lease to Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM) in 1906 Reston Metro Plaza, making the building 100% leased.
  • Secured buyer to complete divestiture of Comstock Environmental Services line of business (deal finalized on March 31, 2022).

About Comstock

Comstock is a leading developer and manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. As a vertically integrated and multi-faceted asset management and real estate services company, Comstock has designed, developed, constructed, acquired, and managed thousands of residential units and millions of square feet of commercial and mixed-use properties in since 1985, and has been selected by multiple jurisdictions as Master Developer of Public-Private Partnerships responsible for development of some of the largest transit-oriented developments in the Washington, DC region. Comstock provides a wide array of real estate-related services that include asset management, strategic capital markets advisory services, development and construction management, marketing and leasing services, office and retail property management, residential property management, and commercial garage management. Comstock is publicly traded on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol CHCI. For more information, please visit: ComstockCompanies.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements 

This release may include "forward-looking" statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect," "will," "should," "seeks" or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based largely on our expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Any number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning important risk factors and uncertainties can be found under the heading "Risk Factors" in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Comstock specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. 

Investor ContactMedia Contact  
Christopher Guthrie, CFOShanna Wilson  
cguthrie@comstockcompanies.comshannakwilson@gmail.com
703-230-1292917-674-3096


COMSTOCK HOLDING COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited; In thousands, except per share data)

    
 December 31,
  2021   2020 
Assets   
Current assets:   
Cash and cash equivalents$15,823  $7,032 
Accounts receivable 46   62 
Accounts receivable - related parties 1,697   3,568 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 197   186 
Current assets held for sale 2,313   1,477 
Total current assets 20,076   12,325 
Fixed assets, net 264   170 
Investments in real estate ventures 4,702   6,307 
Operating lease assets 7,245   7,914 
Deferred income taxes, net 11,300    
Other assets 15   29 
Non-current assets held for sale    1,834 
Total assets$43,602  $28,579 
    
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity   
Current liabilities:   
Accrued personnel costs$3,468  $2,333 
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 783   854 
Current operating lease liabilities 616   569 
Current loans payable    5 
Current liabilities held for sale 1,194   742 
Total current liabilities 6,061   4,503 
Credit facility - due to affiliates 5,500   5,500 
Operating lease liabilities 6,745   7,361 
Total liabilities 18,306   17,364 
Commitments and contingencies (Note 8)   
Stockholders' equity:   
Series C preferred stock; $0.01 par value; aggregate liquidation preference of $17,203; 20,000 shares authorized; 3,441 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and 2020 6,765   6,765 
Class A common stock; $0.01 par value; 59,780 shares authorized; 8,102 and 7,954 issued, and 8,016 and 7,868 outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively 81   79 
Class B common stock; $0.01 par value; 220 shares authorized, issued, and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and 2020 2   2 
Additional paid-in capital 200,617   200,147 
Treasury stock, at cost (85,570 shares of Class A common stock) (2,662)  (2,662)
Accumulated deficit (179,507)  (193,116)
Total stockholders' equity 25,296   11,215 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$43,602  $28,579 
    


COMSTOCK HOLDING COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited; In thousands, except per share data)

 Year Ended December 31,
  2021   2020 
Revenue$31,093  $22,487 
Operating costs and expenses:   
Cost of revenue 24,649   18,445 
Selling, general, and administrative 1,285   1,314 
Depreciation and amortization 94   74 
Total operating costs and expenses 26,028   19,833 
Income (loss) from operations 5,065   2,654 
Other income (expense)   
Interest expense (235)  (344)
Gain (loss) on real estate ventures (14)  (160)
Other income (expense), net 6   16 
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income tax 4,822   2,166 
Provision for (benefit from) income tax (11,217)  25 
Net income (loss) from continuing operations 16,039   2,141 
Net income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax (2,430)  (59)
Net income (loss)$13,609  $2,082 
    
Weighted-average common stock outstanding:   
Basic 8,213   8,056 
Diluted 9,095   8,539 
    
Net income (loss) per share:   
Basic - Continuing operations$1.95  $0.27 
Basic - Discontinued operations (0.29)  (0.01)
Basic net income (loss) per share$1.66  $0.26 
    
Diluted - Continuing operations$1.76  $0.25 
Diluted - Discontinued operations (0.26)  (0.01)
Diluted net income (loss) per share$1.50  $0.24 
    


COMSTOCK HOLDING COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited; In thousands)

Adjusted EBITDA

The following table presents a reconciliation of net income (loss) from continuing operations, the most directly comparable financial measure as measured in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA for each of the periods indicated:

    
 Year Ended December 31,
  2021   2020 
Net income (loss) from continuing operations$16,039  $2,141 
Interest expense, net 235   344 
Income taxes (11,217)  25 
Depreciation and amortization 94   74 
Stock-based compensation 633   701 
Gain (loss) on equity method investments 14   160 
Adjusted EBITDA$5,798  $3,445 
    

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) from continuing operations, excluding the impact of interest expense (net of interest income), income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, and gain (loss) on equity method investments.

We use Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate financial performance, analyze the underlying trends in our business and establish operational goals and forecasts that are used when allocating resources. We expect to compute Adjusted EBITDA consistently using the same methods each period.

We believe Adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure because it permits investors to better understand changes over comparative periods by providing financial results that are unaffected by certain non-cash items that are not considered by management to be indicative of our operational performance.
While we believe that Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors when evaluating our business, it is not prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, and therefore should be considered supplemental in nature. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute, for other financial performance measures presented in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA may differ from similarly titled measures presented by other companies.


All news about COMSTOCK HOLDING COMPANIES, INC.
05:32pCOMSTOCK HOLDING COMPANIES, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CON..
AQ
11:50aMAS Gold Corp Completes Acquisition of Comstock Metals' Preview SW Gold Project
MT
03/23COMSTOCK HOLDING COMPANIES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial S..
AQ
03/23Comstock Acquires the Ansel at Rockville Town Center
AQ
03/23Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. and Comstock Partners, LC Acquires the Ansel At Rockvi..
CI
03/18COMSTOCK HOLDING COMPANIES, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03/18Joseph M. Squeri Resigns from Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. as Director
CI
03/17Laramide Gains 4% as Names Former Sabre Gold Executive to Lead US Operations; Says Full..
MT
03/17Laramide Names Former Sabre Gold Executive to Lead US Operations; Says Fully Funded Thr..
MT
02/15Comstock Resources Reports Higher Q4 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 28,7 M - -
Net income 2020 2,08 M - -
Net Debt 2020 6,37 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 13,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 50,3 M 50,3 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,75x
EV / Sales 2020 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 142
Free-Float 32,1%
Chart COMSTOCK HOLDING COMPANIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMSTOCK HOLDING COMPANIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Christopher Clemente Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher Guthrie Chief Financial Officer
David M. Guernsey Independent Director
James A. MacCutcheon Independent Director
Robert P. Pincus Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMSTOCK HOLDING COMPANIES, INC.24.54%50
D.R. HORTON, INC.-27.26%27 955
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.-1.26%13 498
PULTEGROUP, INC.-22.43%10 705
PERSIMMON PLC-24.82%9 019
BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS PLC-30.08%7 030