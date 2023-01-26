Comstock Gets $2 Million DOE Grant to Built Pre-Pilot Scale Systems

By Kathryn Hardison

Comstock Inc. said Thursday that it has been awarded a $2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy to build a pre-pilot scale system to demonstrate pathways to produce renewable diesel, sustainable aviation fuel, gasoline and marine fuel.

The process involves producing the fuel from forestry residues and other forms of lignocellulosic biomass at dramatically improved yield, efficiency and cost, the company said.

Comstock's collaborators include Haldor Topsoe Holding AS, Marathon Petroleum Company LP, Novozymes AS, Xylome Corp., RenFuel K2B AB, Emerging Fuels Technology Inc., the University of Nevada Reno, the University of Minnesota Duluth's Natural Resources Research Institute and the State University of New York's College of Environmental Science and Forestry.

