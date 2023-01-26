Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Comstock Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LODE   US2057503003

COMSTOCK INC.

(LODE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:38:45 2023-01-26 pm EST
0.4790 USD   -4.20%
02:47pComstock Gets $2 Million DOE Grant to Built Pre-Pilot Scale Systems
DJ
02:10pComstock Awarded DOE Grant for Breakthrough Cellulosic Fuels Process
AQ
01/17Comstock Presenting at the 2023 Vancouver Resource Investment Conference
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Comstock Gets $2 Million DOE Grant to Built Pre-Pilot Scale Systems

01/26/2023 | 02:47pm EST
By Kathryn Hardison


Comstock Inc. said Thursday that it has been awarded a $2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy to build a pre-pilot scale system to demonstrate pathways to produce renewable diesel, sustainable aviation fuel, gasoline and marine fuel.

The process involves producing the fuel from forestry residues and other forms of lignocellulosic biomass at dramatically improved yield, efficiency and cost, the company said.

Comstock's collaborators include Haldor Topsoe Holding AS, Marathon Petroleum Company LP, Novozymes AS, Xylome Corp., RenFuel K2B AB, Emerging Fuels Technology Inc., the University of Nevada Reno, the University of Minnesota Duluth's Natural Resources Research Institute and the State University of New York's College of Environmental Science and Forestry.


Write to Kathryn Hardison at kathryn.hardison@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-26-23 1447ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 0,19 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 41,7 M 41,7 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 221x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 32
Free-Float 71,1%
Chart COMSTOCK INC.
Duration : Period :
Comstock Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMSTOCK INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,50 $
Average target price 4,75 $
Spread / Average Target 850%
Managers and Directors
Corrado F. de Gasperis Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin E. Kreisler President, Chief Financial Officer & Director
Rahul Bobbili Chief Engineering Officer
William Joseph Mccarthy Chief Operating Officer
William John Nance Independent Director
