Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse MKT  >  Comstock Mining Inc.    LODE

COMSTOCK MINING INC.

(LODE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Comstock Mining Announces a $16 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock

03/02/2021 | 06:45am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VIRGINIA CITY, Nev., March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Mining Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: LODE) announced that it has entered into securities purchase agreements for the sale of 4,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price of $4.00 per share in a registered direct offering. No warrants will be issued in connection with the transaction. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about March 4, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Noble Capital Markets, Inc. is acting as the sole placement agent for the offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund the LINICO Corporation acquisition, previously announced on February 17, 2021, investments in Mercury Clean Up LLC, mineral acquisition and development, and general corporate purposes.

The share offering will be made under the Company’s effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-229890) previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). A prospectus supplement describing the terms of this proposed offering will be filed with the SEC. When available, electronic copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus may be obtained from Noble Capital Markets, Inc. at 225 N.E. Mizner Boulevard, Suite 150, Boca Raton, Fl 33431 Attn. Prospectus Department, or by telephone at 561-994-1191, or by email at info@noblecapitalmarkets.com. Before investing in this offering, interested parties should read the other documents that the company has filed with the SEC that are incorporated by reference in such prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, which provide more information about the Company and such offering.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any shares of the Company’s common stock, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The offering may be made only by means of a prospectus and a related prospectus supplement, which have been or will be filed with the SEC.

About Comstock Mining Inc.

Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSE: LODE) (the “Company”) is an emerging leader in sustainable mineral development and production of environment-enhancing, increasingly scarce strategic and precious metals, focused on conservation-based waste, high-value, cash-generating, mineral and metals essential to meeting the rapidly increasing demand for clean energy technologies. The Company has extensive, contiguous property in the historic, world-class Comstock Lode mining district with fully permitted, metallurgical labs and an operational, mineral processing and beneficiation platform that includes a growing portfolio of mercury remediation, gold and silver extraction facilities. To learn more, please visit www.comstockmining.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and any related calls or discussions may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “plan,” “should,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “potential” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of doing so. Forward-looking statements include statements about matters such as: consummation of all pending transactions; project, asset or Company valuations; future industry market conditions; future explorations, acquisitions, investments and asset sales; future performance of and closings under various agreements; future changes in our exploration activities; future estimated mineral resources; future prices and sales of, and demand for, our products; future operating margins; available resources; environmental conservation outcomes; future impacts of land entitlements and uses; future permitting activities and needs therefor; future production capacity and operations; future operating and overhead costs; future capital expenditures and their impact on us; future impacts of operational and management changes (including changes in the board of directors); future changes in business strategies, planning and tactics and impacts of recent or future changes; future employment and contributions of personnel, including consultants; future land sales, investments, acquisitions, joint ventures, strategic alliances, business combinations, operational, tax, financial and restructuring initiatives; the nature and timing of and accounting for restructuring charges and derivative liabilities and the impact thereof; contingencies; future environmental compliance and changes in the regulatory environment; future offerings of equity or debt securities; asset sales and associated costs; future working capital, costs, revenues, business opportunities, debt levels, cash flows, margins, earnings and growth. These statements are based on assumptions and assessments made by our management in light of their experience and their perception of historical and current trends, current conditions, possible future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees, representations or warranties and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are unforeseeable and beyond our control and could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Some of those risks and uncertainties include the risk factors set forth in our filings with the SEC and the following: counterparty risks; capital markets’ valuation and pricing risks; adverse effects of climate changes or natural disasters; global economic and capital market uncertainties; the speculative nature of gold or mineral exploration, including risks of diminishing quantities or grades of qualified resources; operational or technical difficulties in connection with exploration or mining activities; contests over title to properties; potential dilution to our stockholders from our stock issuances and recapitalization and balance sheet restructuring activities; potential inability to comply with applicable government regulations or law; adoption of or changes in legislation or regulations adversely affecting businesses; permitting constraints or delays; decisions regarding business opportunities that may be presented to, or pursued by, us or others; the impact of, or the non-performance by parties under agreements relating to, acquisitions, joint ventures, strategic alliances, business combinations, asset sales, leases, options and investments to which we may be party; changes in the United States or other monetary or fiscal policies or regulations; interruptions in production capabilities due to capital constraints; equipment failures; fluctuation of prices for gold or certain other commodities (such as silver, zinc, cyanide, water, diesel fuel and electricity); changes in generally accepted accounting principles; adverse effects of terrorism and geopolitical events; potential inability to implement business strategies; potential inability to grow revenues; potential inability to attract and retain key personnel; interruptions in delivery of critical supplies, equipment and raw materials due to credit or other limitations imposed by vendors or others; assertion of claims, lawsuits and proceedings; potential inability to satisfy debt and lease obligations; potential inability to maintain an effective system of internal controls over financial reporting; potential inability or failure to timely file periodic reports with the SEC; potential inability to list our securities on any securities exchange or market; inability to maintain the listing of our securities; and work stoppages or other labor difficulties. Occurrence of such events or circumstances could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, results of operations or cash flows or the market price of our securities. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements by or attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Except as may be required by securities or other law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Neither this press release nor any related calls or discussions constitutes an offer to sell, the solicitation of an offer to buy or a recommendation with respect to any securities of the Company, the fund or any other issuer.

Contact information:

Comstock Mining Inc.
P.O. Box 1118
Virginia City, NV 89440
www.comstockmining.com		Corrado De Gasperis
Executive Chairman & CEO
Tel (775) 847-4755
degasperis@comstockmining.com		Zach Spencer
Director of External Relations
Tel (775) 847-5272 Ext.151
questions@comstockmining.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about COMSTOCK MINING INC.
06:45aComstock Mining Announces a $16 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common ..
GL
02/18COMSTOCK MINING INC.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
02/17Comstock Secures Majority Interest in Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Company; ..
GL
02/11COMSTOCK MINING  : and MCU Ready Launch of Mercury Remediation Operations
AQ
02/10Comstock and MCU Ready Launch of Mercury Remediation Operations; First Region..
GL
02/09COMSTOCK MINING INC.  : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/04COMSTOCK MINING INC.  : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
02/04Comstock Focuses on Climate Smart Mining; Develops Existing and New Precious ..
GL
01/12Comstock Mining CEO Corrado DeGasperis to Present at NobleCon17
GL
01/07Comstock Announces 2020 Achievements; Updates Progress on MCU Ownership, Phil..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 0,20 M - -
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 182 M 182 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 926x
Capi. / Sales 2021 869x
Nbr of Employees 10
Free-Float 77,9%
Chart COMSTOCK MINING INC.
Duration : Period :
Comstock Mining Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMSTOCK MINING INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 4,50 $
Last Close Price 5,28 $
Spread / Highest target -14,8%
Spread / Average Target -14,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,8%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Corrado F. de Gasperis Executive Chairman, CEO & Chief Financial Officer
William John Nance Independent Director
Leo M. Drozdoff Independent Director
Walter A. Marting Independent Director
Judd B. Merrill Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMSTOCK MINING INC.407.69%182
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED20.00%44 829
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED5.07%37 270
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED13.44%33 371
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.1.64%29 767
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED15.66%27 514
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ