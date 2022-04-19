Comstock Mining : TO ATTEND THE 2022 ANNUAL CLIMATE LEADERSHIP GALA￼

VIRGINIA CITY, NEVADA, April 19, 2022 - Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSE: LODE) ("Comstock" and the "Company") today announced its participation in the 2022 Annual Climate Leadership Gala on April 22, 2022, in Washington, D.C. This event brings together 300 industry leaders from the world of conservation, policy, technology, philanthropy and more to acknowledge climate achievements, track progress and honor transformative leadership and the natural, social and financial impacts these achievements are making.

"We are honored at the invitation to participate in this critical event," stated Mr. CorradoDe Gasperis, Executive Charmian and CEO. "We are looking forward to contributing and showcasing the extraordinary natural, social and financial impacts enabled by our decarbonization technologies."

This year's Climate Leadership Gala includes global leaders like John Kerry, Special Presidential Envoy for Climate; Peter Shapiro, Founder of Dayglo Presents, who will receive the inaugural Climate Artist Leadership Award for his extraordinary efforts to leverage the power of music to raise awareness about the threat of global climate change and promote solutions; Laura Lane, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer of UPS, who will receive the 2022 Women in the Green Economy Award for her stalwart effort to ensure UPS helps improve the well-being of 1 billion lives by 2040 and achieves carbon neutrality by 2050; Tom Steyer, Co-Executive Chair, Galvanize Climate Solutions, who will receive the 2022 Climate Visionary Award in recognition of his exceptional leadership on climate change; and Kathleen Rogers, President, EARTHDAY.ORG.

Organized by EARTHDAY.ORG with its mission to diversify, educate and activate the environmental movement worldwide. EARTHDAY.ORG drives meaningful action for our planet across climate literacy, conservation and restoration, food and regenerative agriculture, sustainable fashion, and action on climate change.

About Comstock

Comstock (NYSE: LODE) innovates technologies that enable systemic decarbonization and circularity by efficiently converting under-utilized wasted and other natural resources into renewable fuels and electrification products that contribute to balancing global uses and emissions of carbon. To learn more, please visit www.comstock.inc.

