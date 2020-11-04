Log in
COMSTOCK RESOURCES : REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

11/04/2020 | 05:16pm EST

5300 Town and Country Blvd., Suite 500 Frisco, Texas 75034

Telephone: (972) 668-8834

Contact: Ron Mills

VP of Finance and Investor Relations Web Site: www.comstockresources.com

NEWS RELEASE

For Immediate Release

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. REPORTS

THIRD QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

FRISCO, TEXAS, November 4, 2020 - Comstock Resources, Inc. ("Comstock" or the "Company") (NYSE: CRK) today reported financial and operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020

For the third quarter of 2020, Comstock reported a net loss available to common stockholders of $130.9 million or $0.57 per share. The loss was primarily related to a $155.6 million unrealized loss on the mark- to-market value of the Company's derivative financial instruments that are held to hedge oil and natural gas prices as future natural gas prices have improved substantially since the end of the second quarter of 2020. The adjusted net loss available to common stockholders excluding the unrealized loss on the hedge contracts and other non-recurring items for the third quarter of 2020 was $13.8 million or $0.06 per diluted share.

Comstock produced 102.6 billion cubic feet ("Bcf") of natural gas and 0.4 million barrels of oil or

104.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent ("Bcfe") in the third quarter of 2020. Natural gas production averaged 1,115 million cubic feet ("MMcf") per day, an increase of 5% over natural gas production in the third quarter of 2019. Oil production in the third quarter of 2020 decreased to 3,851 barrels of oil per day from 6,563 barrels per day produced in the third quarter of 2019. 12% of the Company's net oil production was shut in or curtailed during the third quarter of 2020 and 7% of the natural gas production was shut-in due to offset completion activity or due to curtailments related to storm activity or pipeline constraints.

Comstock's average realized natural gas price in the third quarter of 2020, including realized hedging gains, decreased to $1.95 per Mcf as compared to $2.26 per Mcf realized in the third quarter of 2019. The Company's average realized oil price in the third quarter of 2020, including realized hedging gains, decreased to $33.52 per barrel as compared to $51.27 per barrel in the third quarter of 2019. Oil and gas sales were $212.2 million (including realized hedging gains) in the third quarter of 2020 as compared to $250.5 million in the third quarter of 2019. The lower oil and gas prices realized caused adjusted EBITDAX, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, depletion, amortization, exploration expense and other noncash expenses, of $147.7 million in the third quarter of 2020 to decrease by 22% over adjusted EBITDAX of $188.6 million for the third quarter of 2019. The Company's operating cash flow generated in the third quarter of 2020 of $93.2 million decreased 35% over operating cash flow of $143.3 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

For the first nine months of 2020, Comstock reported a net loss available to common stockholders of $160.9 million or $0.77 per share. Adjusted net income available to common stockholders excluding the $204.7 million unrealized loss on derivative financial instruments and other non-recurring items for the first nine months of 2020 was $12.9 million or $0.06 per diluted share.

Comstock produced 341.8 Bcf of natural gas and 1.2 million barrels of oil or 348.8 Bcfe in the first nine months of 2020. Natural gas production averaged 1,248 MMcf per day, an increase of 99% over natural gas production in the first nine months of 2019 due to the acquisition of Covey Park Energy LLC, which was completed in July 2019. Oil production in the first nine months of 2020 decreased to 4,263 barrels of oil per day from 7,723 barrels per day produced in first nine months of 2019.

Comstock's average realized natural gas price in the first nine months of 2020, including realized hedging gains, decreased to $1.96 per Mcf as compared to $2.39 per Mcf realized in the first nine months of 2019. The Company's average realized oil price in the first nine months of 2020, including realized hedging gains, decreased to $39.84 per barrel as compared to $49.44 per barrel in the first nine months of 2019. Oil and gas sales were $716.3 million, including realized hedging gains, in the first nine months of 2020 as compared to sales of $512.8 million in the first nine months of 2019. Adjusted EBITDAX of $511.4 million in the first nine months of 2020 increased by 35% over adjusted EBITDAX of $378.8 million for the first nine months of 2019. The Company's operating cash flow generated in the first nine months of 2020 of $366.6 million increased 31% over operating cash flow of $280.4 million in the first nine months of 2019.

Drilling Results

Comstock spent $315.7 million during the first nine months of 2020 for drilling and development activities. $308.6 million was spent to develop its Haynesville and Bossier shale properties, comprised of $280.4 million on drilling and completing wells and an additional $28.2 million on other development activity. In response to the higher anticipated natural gas prices, Comstock restarted completion activity and added two operating drilling rigs in the third quarter and currently has three completion crews working through the backlog of drilled but uncompleted wells. The ramp-up of activity will allow new wells to come on line late in the fourth quarter of 2020 and early in 2021 to coincide with the expected continued improvement of future natural gas prices. Comstock drilled 36 (28.6) horizontal operated Haynesville shale wells during the first nine months of 2020, which had an average lateral length of 9,143 feet. Comstock also participated in 18 (1.3 net) non-operated Haynesville shale wells in the first nine months of 2020. During the first nine months of 2020, Comstock turned 33 (24.6 net) Haynesville shale wells to sales and currently expects to turn an additional 22 (17.6 net) wells to sales in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Since its last operational update, Comstock turned 15 (11.7 net) Haynesville shale wells into sales. The average initial production rate of these wells was 26 MMcf per day and had an average completed lateral length of 9,088 feet.

2021 Drilling Budget

The Company currently plans to spend approximately $525.0 to $575.0 million in 2021 on drilling and completion activities primarily focused in the Haynesville/Bossier shale. Comstock is currently planning to operate six rigs for the first half of 2021 and seven rigs for the remainder of the year and expects to drill 70 (56.5 net) and complete 65 (56.6 net) operated horizontal wells.

Other Matters

Comstock has planned a conference call for 10:00 a.m. Central Time on November 5, 2020, to discuss the third quarter of 2020 operational and financial results. Investors wishing to participate should visit the Company's website at www.comstockresources.com for a live webcast or dial 844-776-7840 (international dial-in use 661-378-9538) and provide access code 1275655 when prompted. If you are unable to participate in the original conference call, a web replay will be available approximately 24 hours following the completion of the call on Comstock's website at www.comstockresources.com. The web replay will be available for approximately one week. A replay of the conference call will be available beginning at 1:00 p.m. CT November 5, 2020 and will continue until 1:00 p.m. November 12, 2020. To hear the replay, call 855-859-2056(404-537-3406) if calling from outside the US). The conference call access code is 1275655.

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described herein. Although the Company believes the expectations in such statements to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

Comstock Resources, Inc. is an independent energy company based in Frisco, Texas engaged in oil and gas acquisitions, exploration and development, and its assets are primarily located in Texas, Louisiana and North Dakota. The Company's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CRK.

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Revenues:

Natural gas sales

$

168,374

$

193,506

$

547,975

$

375,589

Oil sales

9,637

30,938

35,449

103,852

Total oil and gas sales

178,011

224,444

583,424

479,441

Operating expenses:

Production and ad valorem taxes

9,798

9,381

27,768

22,703

Gathering and transportation

22,422

23,414

77,423

41,346

Lease operating

25,412

26,696

79,110

54,477

Exploration

-

241

27

241

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

99,056

80,247

312,828

164,684

General and administrative

8,974

8,105

25,991

22,760

(Gain) loss on sale of assets

(16)

-

(16)

25

Total operating expenses

165,646

148,084

523,131

306,236

Operating income

12,365

76,360

60,293

173,205

Other income (expenses):

Gain (loss) from derivative financial instruments

(121,579)

24,858

(71,978)

31,945

Other income

489

92

793

340

Transaction costs

-

(39,657)

-

(41,100)

Interest expense

(63,890)

(51,015)

(168,764)

(107,434)

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

-

-

(861)

-

Total other income (expenses)

(184,980)

(65,722)

(240,810)

(116,249)

Income (loss) before income taxes

(172,615)

10,638

(180,517)

56,956

Benefit from (provision for) income taxes

46,123

(3,847)

46,177

(15,183)

Net income (loss)

(126,492)

6,791

(134,340)

41,773

Preferred stock dividends and accretion

(4,398)

(8,128)

(26,596)

(8,128)

Net income (loss) available to common stockholders

$

(130,890)

$

(1,337)

$

(160,936)

$

33,645

Net income (loss) per share:

Basic

$

(0.57)

$

(0.01)

$

(0.77)

$

0.26

Diluted

$

(0.57)

$

(0.01)

$

(0.77)

$

0.26

Weighted average shares outstanding:

Basic

231,223

171,487

209,760

127,709

Diluted

231,223

171,487

209,760

127,709

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Comstock Resources Inc. published this content on 04 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2020 22:15:02 UTC

