COMSTOCK RESOURCES : REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS FRISCO, TEXAS, November 4, 2020 - Comstock Resources, Inc. ("Comstock" or the "Company") (NYSE: CRK) today reported financial and operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Financial Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 For the third quarter of 2020, Comstock reported a net loss available to common stockholders of $130.9 million or $0.57 per share. The loss was primarily related to a $155.6 million unrealized loss on the mark- to-market value of the Company's derivative financial instruments that are held to hedge oil and natural gas prices as future natural gas prices have improved substantially since the end of the second quarter of 2020. The adjusted net loss available to common stockholders excluding the unrealized loss on the hedge contracts and other non-recurring items for the third quarter of 2020 was $13.8 million or $0.06 per diluted share. Comstock produced 102.6 billion cubic feet ("Bcf") of natural gas and 0.4 million barrels of oil or 104.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent ("Bcfe") in the third quarter of 2020. Natural gas production averaged 1,115 million cubic feet ("MMcf") per day, an increase of 5% over natural gas production in the third quarter of 2019. Oil production in the third quarter of 2020 decreased to 3,851 barrels of oil per day from 6,563 barrels per day produced in the third quarter of 2019. 12% of the Company's net oil production was shut in or curtailed during the third quarter of 2020 and 7% of the natural gas production was shut-in due to offset completion activity or due to curtailments related to storm activity or pipeline constraints. Comstock's average realized natural gas price in the third quarter of 2020, including realized hedging gains, decreased to $1.95 per Mcf as compared to $2.26 per Mcf realized in the third quarter of 2019. The Company's average realized oil price in the third quarter of 2020, including realized hedging gains, decreased to $33.52 per barrel as compared to $51.27 per barrel in the third quarter of 2019. Oil and gas sales were $212.2 million (including realized hedging gains) in the third quarter of 2020 as compared to $250.5 million in the third quarter of 2019. The lower oil and gas prices realized caused adjusted EBITDAX, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, depletion, amortization, exploration expense and other noncash expenses, of $147.7 million in the third quarter of 2020 to decrease by 22% over adjusted EBITDAX of $188.6 million for the third quarter of 2019. The Company's operating cash flow generated in the third quarter of 2020 of $93.2 million decreased 35% over operating cash flow of $143.3 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 For the first nine months of 2020, Comstock reported a net loss available to common stockholders of $160.9 million or $0.77 per share. Adjusted net income available to common stockholders excluding the $204.7 million unrealized loss on derivative financial instruments and other non-recurring items for the first nine months of 2020 was $12.9 million or $0.06 per diluted share. Comstock produced 341.8 Bcf of natural gas and 1.2 million barrels of oil or 348.8 Bcfe in the first nine months of 2020. Natural gas production averaged 1,248 MMcf per day, an increase of 99% over natural gas production in the first nine months of 2019 due to the acquisition of Covey Park Energy LLC, which was completed in July 2019. Oil production in the first nine months of 2020 decreased to 4,263 barrels of oil per day from 7,723 barrels per day produced in first nine months of 2019. Comstock's average realized natural gas price in the first nine months of 2020, including realized hedging gains, decreased to $1.96 per Mcf as compared to $2.39 per Mcf realized in the first nine months of 2019. The Company's average realized oil price in the first nine months of 2020, including realized hedging gains, decreased to $39.84 per barrel as compared to $49.44 per barrel in the first nine months of 2019. Oil and gas sales were $716.3 million, including realized hedging gains, in the first nine months of 2020 as compared to sales of $512.8 million in the first nine months of 2019. Adjusted EBITDAX of $511.4 million in the first nine months of 2020 increased by 35% over adjusted EBITDAX of $378.8 million for the first nine months of 2019. The Company's operating cash flow generated in the first nine months of 2020 of $366.6 million increased 31% over operating cash flow of $280.4 million in the first nine months of 2019. Drilling Results Comstock spent $315.7 million during the first nine months of 2020 for drilling and development activities. $308.6 million was spent to develop its Haynesville and Bossier shale properties, comprised of $280.4 million on drilling and completing wells and an additional $28.2 million on other development activity. In response to the higher anticipated natural gas prices, Comstock restarted completion activity and added two operating drilling rigs in the third quarter and currently has three completion crews working through the backlog of drilled but uncompleted wells. The ramp-up of activity will allow new wells to come on line late in the fourth quarter of 2020 and early in 2021 to coincide with the expected continued improvement of future natural gas prices. Comstock drilled 36 (28.6) horizontal operated Haynesville shale wells during the first nine months of 2020, which had an average lateral length of 9,143 feet. Comstock also participated in 18 (1.3 net) non-operated Haynesville shale wells in the first nine months of 2020. During the first nine months of 2020, Comstock turned 33 (24.6 net) Haynesville shale wells to sales and currently expects to turn an additional 22 (17.6 net) wells to sales in the fourth quarter of 2020. Since its last operational update, Comstock turned 15 (11.7 net) Haynesville shale wells into sales. The average initial production rate of these wells was 26 MMcf per day and had an average completed lateral length of 9,088 feet.

2021 Drilling Budget The Company currently plans to spend approximately $525.0 to $575.0 million in 2021 on drilling and completion activities primarily focused in the Haynesville/Bossier shale. Comstock is currently planning to operate six rigs for the first half of 2021 and seven rigs for the remainder of the year and expects to drill 70 (56.5 net) and complete 65 (56.6 net) operated horizontal wells. Other Matters Comstock has planned a conference call for 10:00 a.m. Central Time on November 5, 2020, to discuss the third quarter of 2020 operational and financial results. Investors wishing to participate should visit the Company's website at www.comstockresources.com for a live webcast or dial 844-776-7840 (international dial-in use 661-378-9538) and provide access code 1275655 when prompted. If you are unable to participate in the original conference call, a web replay will be available approximately 24 hours following the completion of the call on Comstock's website at www.comstockresources.com. The web replay will be available for approximately one week. A replay of the conference call will be available beginning at 1:00 p.m. CT November 5, 2020 and will continue until 1:00 p.m. November 12, 2020. To hear the replay, call 855-859-2056(404-537-3406) if calling from outside the US). The conference call access code is 1275655. This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described herein. Although the Company believes the expectations in such statements to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Comstock Resources, Inc. is an independent energy company based in Frisco, Texas engaged in oil and gas acquisitions, exploration and development, and its assets are primarily located in Texas, Louisiana and North Dakota. The Company's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CRK.

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues: Natural gas sales $ 168,374 $ 193,506 $ 547,975 $ 375,589 Oil sales 9,637 30,938 35,449 103,852 Total oil and gas sales 178,011 224,444 583,424 479,441 Operating expenses: Production and ad valorem taxes 9,798 9,381 27,768 22,703 Gathering and transportation 22,422 23,414 77,423 41,346 Lease operating 25,412 26,696 79,110 54,477 Exploration - 241 27 241 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 99,056 80,247 312,828 164,684 General and administrative 8,974 8,105 25,991 22,760 (Gain) loss on sale of assets (16) - (16) 25 Total operating expenses 165,646 148,084 523,131 306,236 Operating income 12,365 76,360 60,293 173,205 Other income (expenses): Gain (loss) from derivative financial instruments (121,579) 24,858 (71,978) 31,945 Other income 489 92 793 340 Transaction costs - (39,657) - (41,100) Interest expense (63,890) (51,015) (168,764) (107,434) Loss on early extinguishment of debt - - (861) - Total other income (expenses) (184,980) (65,722) (240,810) (116,249) Income (loss) before income taxes (172,615) 10,638 (180,517) 56,956 Benefit from (provision for) income taxes 46,123 (3,847) 46,177 (15,183) Net income (loss) (126,492) 6,791 (134,340) 41,773 Preferred stock dividends and accretion (4,398) (8,128) (26,596) (8,128) Net income (loss) available to common stockholders $ (130,890) $ (1,337) $ (160,936) $ 33,645 Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ (0.57) $ (0.01) $ (0.77) $ 0.26 Diluted $ (0.57) $ (0.01) $ (0.77) $ 0.26 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 231,223 171,487 209,760 127,709 Diluted 231,223 171,487 209,760 127,709

