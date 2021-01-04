Log in
COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.

(CRK)
Comstock Resources : Corporate Presentation

01/04/2021 | 01:44pm EST
NYSE:CRK

Investor Presentation

JANUARY 2021

Disclaimer

This presentation includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations or forecasts of future events. These statements include estimates of future natural gas and oil reserves, expected natural gas and oil production and future expenses, assumptions regarding future natural gas and oil prices, budgeted capital expenditures and other anticipated cash outflows, as well as statements concerning anticipated cash flow and liquidity, business strategy and other plans and objectives for future operations.

Our production forecasts are dependent upon many assumptions, including estimates of production decline rates from existing wells and the outcome of future drilling activity.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements herein include the timing and extent of changes in market prices for oil and gas, operating risks, liquidity risks, including risks relating to our debt, political and regulatory developments and legislation, and other risk factors, including the impact of the current COVID-19 pandemic, and known trends and uncertainties as described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for fiscal year 2019 and as updated and supplemented in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, in each case as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties occur, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements.

Reserve engineering is a process of estimating underground accumulations of hydrocarbons that cannot be measured in an exact way. The accuracy of any reserve estimate depends on the quality of available data, the interpretation of such data and price and cost assumptions made by reserve engineers. In addition, the results of drilling, testing and production activities may justify revisions of estimates that were made previously. If significant, such revisions could impact Comstock's strategy and change the schedule of any further production and development drilling. Accordingly, reserve estimates may differ significantly from the quantities of oil and natural gas that are ultimately recovered. These quantities do not necessarily constitute or represent reserves as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission and are not intended to be representative of all anticipated future well results.

Comstock owns or has rights to various trademarks, service marks and trade names that we use in connection with the operation of our business. This presentation also contains trademarks, service marks and trade names of third parties, which are the property of their respective owners. The use or display of third parties' trademarks, service marks, trade names or products in this presentation is not intended to, and does not imply, a relationship with, an endorsement or sponsorship by or of Comstock. Solely for convenience, the trademarks, service marks and trade names referred to in this presentation may appear without the ®. TM or SM symbols, but such references are not intended to indicate, in any way, that Comstock will not assert, to the fullest extend under applicable law, their rights or the right of the applicable licensor to these trademarks, service marks and trade names.

Why Invest in Comstock?

  • Best-in-ClassCapital Efficiency Creates Industry-Leading Margins and Return on Capital Employed
  • Conservative Operating Plan Generates Growth and Free Cash Flow to Support Deleveraging
  • Basin Leader in the Haynesville, a Premier Natural Gas Basin with Geographical Proximity to Gulf Coast and Attractive Price Differentials
  • ~2,000 High-Return Drilling Locations in the Haynesville and Bossier to Support Successful Drilling Program
  • Unparalleled Free Cash Flow Generation as Best-in-Class Cost Structure Drives High Margins
  • Strategic Relationship with Successful Dallas Businessman Jerry Jones, the Company's Largest Shareholder, Whose Investment to Date in Comstock totals $1.1 Billion

Leading Haynesville Operator

Comstock Resources Overview

  • Significant Scale in the Haynesville
    • 309,000 Haynesville shale net acres
  • Robust inventory of de-risked, high- return drilling locations
    • ~2,000 net drilling locations
    • ~76% of locations >5,000 ft. laterals
  • Industry leading margins with substantial free cash flow generation
  • Low-cost,flexible gas marketing options
    • Own 500 miles of gas gathering systems
    • Limited basis risk due to proximity and sales contracts tied to Henry Hub
    • Low gathering, treating and transportation cost
    • No unmet minimum volume commitments

Haynesville / Bossier Shale

Haynesville Shale

Harrison

Bossier

Caddo

Bienville

Panola

Robertson

Red

Leon

River

De Soto

NacogdochesShelby

Sabine

Bossier

Shale

San

Augustine

Company Statistics

Net Acres

309,000

Q3 20 Production

1.1 Bcfe/d

(Haynesville / Bossier)

% Held-by-Production

96%

Proved Reserves

5,442 Bcfe

% Operated

91%

% Gas

98%

% Working Interest

81%

PDP PV-10

$2.1 bn

Net Undrilled Locations

~2,000

Total PV-10

$3.3 bn

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Comstock Resources Inc. published this content on 04 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2021 18:43:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 892 M - -
Net income 2020 -133 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 566 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -12,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 016 M 1 016 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,02x
EV / Sales 2021 2,52x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 30,7%
Chart COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Comstock Resources, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 8,00 $
Last Close Price 4,37 $
Spread / Highest target 152%
Spread / Average Target 83,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
M. Jay Allison Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Roland O. Burns President, CFO, Secretary & Director
Daniel S. Harrison Vice President-Operations
Elizabeth B. Davis Independent Director
Jim L. Turner Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.0.00%1 016
CONOCOPHILLIPS0.00%42 708
CNOOC LIMITED-44.60%41 349
EOG RESOURCES, INC.0.00%29 093
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED0.00%28 383
ECOPETROL S.A.0.00%27 026
