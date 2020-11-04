Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Comstock Resources, Inc.    CRK

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.

(CRK)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 11/04 04:10:00 pm
5.07 USD   -2.87%
05:24pCOMSTOCK : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:16pCOMSTOCK RESOURCES : Reports third quarter 2020 financial and operating results
PU
05:16pCOMSTOCK RESOURCES : Third Quarter 2020 Results
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Comstock Resources : Third Quarter 2020 Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/04/2020 | 05:16pm EST

NYSE:CRK

3rd Quarter 2020 Results

November 4, 2020

Disclaimer

This presentation includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations or forecasts of future events. These statements include estimates of future natural gas and oil reserves, expected natural gas and oil production and future expenses, assumptions regarding future natural gas and oil prices, budgeted capital expenditures and other anticipated cash outflows, as well as statements concerning anticipated cash flow and liquidity, business strategy and other plans and objectives for future operations.

Our production forecasts are dependent upon many assumptions, including estimates of production decline rates from existing wells and the outcome of future drilling activity.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements herein include the timing and extent of changes in market prices for oil and gas, operating risks, liquidity risks, including risks relating to our debt, political and regulatory developments and legislation, and other risk factors, including the impact of the current COVID-19 pandemic, and known trends and uncertainties as described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for fiscal year 2019 and as updated and supplemented in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, in each case as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties occur, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements.

Reserve engineering is a process of estimating underground accumulations of hydrocarbons that cannot be measured in an exact way. The accuracy of any reserve estimate depends on the quality of available data, the interpretation of such data and price and cost assumptions made by reserve engineers. In addition, the results of drilling, testing and production activities may justify revisions of estimate that were made previously. If significant, such revisions could impact Comstock's strategy and change the schedule of any further production and development drilling. Accordingly, reserve estimates may differ significantly from the quantities of oil and natural gas that are ultimately recovered. These quantities do no necessarily constitute or represent reserves as defined by the SEC and are not intended to be representative of all anticipated future well results.

Comstock owns or has rights to various trademarks, service marks and trade names that we use in connection with the operation of our business. This presentation also contains trademarks, service marks and trade names of third parties, which are the property of their respective owners. The use or display of third parties' trademarks, service marks, trade names or products in this presentation is not intended to, and does not imply, a relationship with, an endorsement or sponsorship by or of Comstock. Solely for convenience, the trademarks, service marks and trade names referred to in this presentation may appear without the ®. TM or SM symbols, but such references are not intended to indicate, in any way, that Comstock will not asset, to the fullest extend under applicable law, their rights or the right of the applicable licensor to these trademarks, service marks and trade names.

2

3rd Quarter Highlights

  • Re-startedcompletion activity and ramped up drilling activity in the third quarter in order to grow natural gas production into improving natural gas prices in Q4 and 2021
    • Completed 15 Haynesville wells since 2nd Quarter update -
      • Average lateral length of 9,088 feet
      • Average per well IP rate of 26 MMcf per day
    • Increased from 4 to 6 operated drilling rigs
  • Reduced current well costs to < $1,000 per lateral foot
  • Completed a $300 million successful senior notes offering to pay down bank credit facility
    • Reduced bank credit facility borrowings from 57% of availability to 36%
    • Increased financial liquidity from $612 million to $928 million
  • Low oil and natural gas prices and lower production impacted third quarter financial results -

Oil and Gas Sales - $212 million

Adjusted EBITDAX - $148 million

Operating Cash Flow - $93 million (38¢ per share)*

Adjusted Net Loss - $ 13.8 million (6¢ per share)**

  • Fully diluted assuming conversion of convertible preferred stock.
  • Adjusted to exclude unrealized losses on hedges, interest accretion due to valuation adjustment to carrying value of Covey Park debt.

3

Q3 2020 Financial Results

$ in millions except per share and unit amounts

2019 Q3

2020 Q3

Oil Production (Mbbls)

603

354

-41%

Gas Production (MMcf)

97,236

102,560

5%

Production (MMcfe)

100,859

104,687

4%

Oil Price (Per Barrel)

$51.27

$33.52

-35%

Gas Price (Per Mcf)

$2.26

$1.95

-14%

Oil and Gas Sales (1)

$250.5

$212.2

-15%

Lifting Costs

59.5

57.6

-3%

General and Administrative

8.1

9.0

11%

Depreciation, Depletion and Amort.

80.2

99.1

23%

Operating Income before Taxes (1)

$

102.6

$

46.6

-55%

Reported Net Income (Loss)

($1.3)

($130.9)

Interest Amortization on Senior Notes Valuation

4.1

5.6

Unrealized (Gains) Losses from Hedging

1.2

155.6

Transaction Costs

39.7

-

Covey Park July 2019 Hedging Settlements

4.6

-

Adjusted Provision for Income Taxes

($13.8)

(44.1)

Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

$

34.3

($13.8)

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per Diluted Share

$

0.17

$

(0.06)

Adjusted EBITDAX (2)

$

188.6

$

147.7

-22%

Cash Flow from Operations (3)

$

143.3

$

93.2

-35%

  1. Includes Realized Hedging Gains and Losses
  2. Excludes Stock-based Compensation
  3. Excludes Working Capital Changes

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Comstock Resources Inc. published this content on 04 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2020 22:15:02 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.
05:24pCOMSTOCK : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:16pCOMSTOCK RESOURCES : Reports third quarter 2020 financial and operating results
PU
05:16pCOMSTOCK RESOURCES : Third Quarter 2020 Results
PU
05:04pCOMSTOCK RESOURCES : Reports third quarter 2020 financial and operating results
AQ
05:04pComstock resources, inc. reports third quarter 2020 financial and operating r..
GL
10/26COMSTOCK RESOURCES : Announces third quarter 2020 earnings date and conference c..
AQ
10/23COMSTOCK RESOURCES : Announces third quarter 2020 earnings date and conference c..
AQ
10/23Comstock resources, inc. announces third quarter 2020 earnings date and conf..
GL
10/02COMSTOCK RESOURCES : Corporate Presentation
PU
08/21COMSTOCK RESOURCES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 962 M - -
Net income 2020 13,7 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 457 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 39,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 214 M 1 214 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,82x
EV / Sales 2021 2,70x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 30,8%
Chart COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Comstock Resources, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 8,45 $
Last Close Price 5,22 $
Spread / Highest target 111%
Spread / Average Target 61,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
M. Jay Allison Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Roland O. Burns President, CFO, Secretary & Director
Daniel S. Harrison Vice President-Operations
Elizabeth B. Davis Independent Director
Jim L. Turner Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.-35.24%1 214
CNOOC LIMITED-44.06%41 992
CONOCOPHILLIPS-54.93%31 442
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-58.19%20 390
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-47.74%19 748
ECOPETROL S.A.-45.04%19 389
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group